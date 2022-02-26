Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Arlington Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2











2/26/2022 4:30 PM




30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

|







PRM31









2/26/2022 4:30 PM

In for the night



ProKawi24









2/26/2022 4:31 PM

Let's go boys!






smoothwakey









2/26/2022 4:35 PM

I'm feeling a Ken Roczen bounce back tonight. Hopefully he gets on the box



RoflCopter726









2/26/2022 4:45 PM

Sweet view from my seat cool

Photo



Boomslang









2/26/2022 4:45 PM

Morning Gents...





ML512











2/26/2022 4:53 PM

RoflCopter726 wrote:

Sweet view from my seat cool

Photo

...more

Turnout is looking a little thin. I've been bummed at how sparse the rounds have been this year...



jambalaya









2/26/2022 4:54 PM

Anyone else have a case of the no Christian Craig blues?



vincefriese









2/26/2022 5:01 PM

OMG THERES AUDIO!!! 🎉



tuttle425









2/26/2022 5:01 PM

Oh great. Todd Harris. Monstercross Energy!



aeffertz









2/26/2022 5:02 PM

Wooo! Made it home from work with 8 minutes to spare. Let’s go!



ATXMX









2/26/2022 5:04 PM

looks like a packed house







curtiss938









2/26/2022 5:04 PM

Lets go racing!!!!



TheGetFresh









2/26/2022 5:04 PM

When’s Leigh Diffey coming back?



smoothwakey









2/26/2022 5:04 PM

aeffertz wrote:

Wooo! Made it home from work with 8 minutes to spare. Let’s go!

...more

Coming in clutch



stangkag









2/26/2022 5:04 PM

Bring back Blair, dude was crushing it!





jambalaya









2/26/2022 5:04 PM

Oh god. Todd Harris? I pine for the days of Daniel Blair



Markturbo









2/26/2022 5:04 PM

Bring Blair back



buck nutty









2/26/2022 5:04 PM

Why is the monster cross energy guy in the booth and not Danny Blair?



ocscottie









2/26/2022 5:05 PM

I know I am in the minority here. but I dont mind Todd Harris at all.







BS12









2/26/2022 5:06 PM

Hmmm 3 starts each into a right hand first turn… sure to be interesting.



katooom









2/26/2022 5:07 PM

Bring AC9 back!!



jambalaya









2/26/2022 5:07 PM

Is Forkner going to tell us how mature he is now? I don’t see a ton of evidence of that on his social media



1911









2/26/2022 5:07 PM

jambalaya wrote:

Anyone else have a case of the no Christian Craig blues?

...more

Now that you mention it, NO.silly



imoto34









2/26/2022 5:08 PM

ocscottie wrote:

I know I am in the minority here. but I dont mind Todd Harris at all.

...more

Same here scottie.



colintrax









2/26/2022 5:08 PM

Coverage will resume shortly?



jambalaya









2/26/2022 5:09 PM

jambalaya wrote:

Anyone else have a case of the no Christian Craig blues?

...more
1911 wrote:

Now that you mention it, NO.silly

...more

Joke is on you downvoters! I was being sarcastic so technically that makes your downvotes upvotes!



D.K.O.N.









2/26/2022 5:11 PM


Here's the real minority opinion: I say go to Olympic scoring for the season and include points for every triple crown race.



ocscottie









2/26/2022 5:11 PM

w00t w00t w00t






Sully









2/26/2022 5:12 PM

Who the hell cares about Enzo Lopes? What the heck happened to JMart and Brown?


