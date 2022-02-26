Arlington Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
In for the night
Let's go boys!
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
I'm feeling a Ken Roczen bounce back tonight. Hopefully he gets on the box
Sweet view from my seat
Morning Gents...
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
RoflCopter726 wrote:
Sweet view from my seat
RoflCopter726 wrote:
Sweet view from my seat
Turnout is looking a little thin. I've been bummed at how sparse the rounds have been this year...
Anyone else have a case of the no Christian Craig blues?
OMG THERES AUDIO!!! 🎉
Oh great. Todd Harris. Monstercross Energy!
Wooo! Made it home from work with 8 minutes to spare. Let’s go!
looks like a packed house
"No free man shall ever be debarred the use of arms. The strongest reason for people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort to protect themselves against tyranny in government"
- Thomas Jefferson
Lets go racing!!!!
When’s Leigh Diffey coming back?
Bring back Blair, dude was crushing it!
It aint nothing but a little bit of this and a little bit of Braaaap!!!
Oh god. Todd Harris? I pine for the days of Daniel Blair
Bring Blair back
Why is the monster cross energy guy in the booth and not Danny Blair?
I know I am in the minority here. but I dont mind Todd Harris at all.
Hmmm 3 starts each into a right hand first turn… sure to be interesting.
Bring AC9 back!!
Is Forkner going to tell us how mature he is now? I don’t see a ton of evidence of that on his social media
Coverage will resume shortly?
Joke is on you downvoters! I was being sarcastic so technically that makes your downvotes upvotes!
Here's the real minority opinion: I say go to Olympic scoring for the season and include points for every triple crown race.
Who the hell cares about Enzo Lopes? What the heck happened to JMart and Brown?