Arlington SX - Practice Discussion

ML512

ML512
Posts: 8939

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

2/17/2018 9:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/17/2018 11:44 AM

T-minus 30 minutes crew.

Here are this week's links: https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/Arlington-SX-amp-Florence-AX-Links,1334676

All of tonight's results can be found by clicking here.



8686

8686
Posts: 490

Joined: 1/17/2012

Location: MI, USA

2/17/2018 9:31 AM

Holey?

KennyT

KennyT
Posts: 1662

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Vista, CA USA

2/17/2018 9:37 AM

It’s always exciting to see how the East coast riders will do

jjavaman

jjavaman
Posts: 90

Joined: 3/12/2015

Location: CAN

2/17/2018 9:51 AM

Podium?

DPR250R

DPR250R
Posts: 1366

Joined: 9/14/2006

Location: NJ, USA

2/17/2018 9:54 AM

Top 5

plowboy

plowboy
Posts: 3217

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/17/2018 10:01 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/17/2018 10:02 AM

My Dunlops let me down.

mgifracing

mgifracing
Posts: 1161

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/17/2018 10:04 AM

I'm with KennyT, Ready to see what the east has to offer

JJO741

JJO741
Posts: 2080

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

2/17/2018 10:05 AM

Well WE made improvements this week. WE just need to put our heads down and keep making progress. WE will work on starts and hopefully be able to podium next week. I can't thank GuyB and ML512.

ML512

ML512
Posts: 8939

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

2/17/2018 10:10 AM

I'm not seeing anything on live timing...hmmm...

plowboy

plowboy
Posts: 3217

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/17/2018 10:10 AM

Hey Gif, before things get serious in here....my son is looking for a "gently used" utility 4 wheeler. Any advice on brands, dealer, craigslist? 500cc or bigger.

ML512

ML512
Posts: 8939

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

2/17/2018 10:12 AM

Best...buttpatch...ever...

mgifracing

mgifracing
Posts: 1161

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/17/2018 10:12 AM

I have an 850 outlander in decent shape. Not sure what they are asking for it though. lol I try to stay out of that side of things. Go to marineworld.com, It may be up on there.

wildbill

wildbill
Posts: 3571

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

2/17/2018 10:12 AM

Its' up now.

plowboy

plowboy
Posts: 3217

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/17/2018 10:13 AM

mgifracing wrote:

I have an 850 outlander in decent shape. Not sure what they are asking for it though. lol I try to stay out of that side of things. Go to marineworld.com, It may be up on there.

Thanks buddy.

mgifracing

mgifracing
Posts: 1161

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/17/2018 10:15 AM

plowboy wrote:

Thanks buddy.

You know I've bled blue for a long time but these Can Am's are bullet proof.

plowboy

plowboy
Posts: 3217

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/17/2018 10:24 AM

mgifracing wrote:

You know I've bled blue for a long time but these Can Am's are bullet proof.

Is there wiggle room on prices?

shaffstall721

shaffstall721
Posts: 560

Joined: 4/1/2012

Location: Elyria, OH USA

2/17/2018 10:29 AM

Wow 250 E is STACKED

mgifracing

mgifracing
Posts: 1161

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/17/2018 10:29 AM

plowboy wrote:

Is there wiggle room on prices?

I'm sure there is, My main price guy usually isn't here on Saturday but I'll see what I can do

plowboy

plowboy
Posts: 3217

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/17/2018 10:32 AM

mgifracing wrote:

I'm sure there is, My main price guy usually isn't here on Saturday but I'll see what I can do

mgifracing

mgifracing
Posts: 1161

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Wichita, KS USA

2/17/2018 10:32 AM

Hey Pilotdude, I'm still waiting on the news!!!!

ML512

ML512
Posts: 8939

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

2/17/2018 10:34 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/17/2018 11:44 AM

250 A Free Practice - Zacho to the top of the sheet on the last lap.

All of tonight's results can be found by clicking here.

crusty_xx

crusty_xx
Posts: 4173

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

2/17/2018 10:36 AM

Oh my gosh fantasy is gonna be crazy
Robin, ames, Marty, arod, peters, Gaines
All of the fantasy killers on the line

ML512

ML512
Posts: 8939

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

2/17/2018 10:42 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/17/2018 11:45 AM

450 A Free Practice

All of tonight's results can be found by clicking here.



mb60

mb60
Posts: 1307

Joined: 3/7/2010

Location: Grapevine, TX USA

2/17/2018 10:46 AM

Nice 47 second lap times in the main.

ML512

ML512
Posts: 8939

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

2/17/2018 10:51 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/17/2018 11:45 AM

450 B Free Practice - Josh Hansen is back

All of tonight's results can be found by clicking here.



plowboy

plowboy
Posts: 3217

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

2/17/2018 10:55 AM

ML512 wrote:

450 B Free Practice - Josh Hansen is back

All of tonight's results can be found by clicking here.



Not sure what he can do against the youngsters but good to see him out there.

Camp332

Camp332
Posts: 7195

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Zoo Jersey, USA

2/17/2018 11:00 AM

NJ Local begins his Supercross career today. Keep your eye on Brandon Hartranft. I'm hoping he stays up, makes the main, and finishes around top 10-12.

hillbilly

hillbilly
Posts: 7589

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

2/17/2018 11:00 AM

JJO741 wrote:

Well WE made improvements this week. WE just need to put our heads down and keep making progress. WE will work on starts and hopefully be able to podium next week. I can't thank GuyB and ML512.

Never understood why a rider says "we" .

And. Wish they would just show bikes on track practicing and cutting laps on this race day show.

Complaining over.

GD2

GD2
Posts: 5927

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

2/17/2018 11:03 AM

They need to turn the termperature down in this stadium.

hillbilly

hillbilly
Posts: 7589

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

2/17/2018 11:07 AM

Preface show for Daytona xfinity race just started. Green flag in about 30 minutes on fs1

