Arlington SX - Practice Discussion

12/28/08
Posts: 8939
Joined: 12/28/2008
Location: Wildomar, CA USA
Administrator
plowboy
18472
plowboy
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all
01/03/10
1
62
3155
Posts: 3217
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
mgifracing
1247
mgifracing
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_ELI_STARE_1517078856.jpg?1517078210
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all
01/25/07
2
4
1157
Posts: 1161
Joined: 1/25/2007
Location: Wichita, KS USA
I'm with KennyT, Ready to see what the east has to offer
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
Posts: 8939
Joined: 12/28/2008
Location: Wildomar, CA USA
Administrator
I'm not seeing anything on live timing...hmmm...
plowboy
18472
plowboy
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all
01/03/10
1
62
3155
Posts: 3217
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA
Hey Gif, before things get serious in here....my son is looking for a "gently used" utility 4 wheeler. Any advice on brands, dealer, craigslist? 500cc or bigger.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Posts: 8939
Best...buttpatch...ever...
mgifracing
1247
mgifracing
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_ELI_STARE_1517078856.jpg?1517078210
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all
01/25/07
2
4
1157
Posts: 1161
Joined: 1/25/2007
Location: Wichita, KS USA
I have an 850 outlander in decent shape. Not sure what they are asking for it though. lol I try to stay out of that side of things. Go to marineworld.com, It may be up on there.
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
wildbill
251
wildbill
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/251/avatar/c50_gp3_1.1.jpg?1330817289
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wildbill,251/all
08/15/06
12
4
144
3427
Posts: 3571
Joined: 8/15/2006
Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA
plowboy
18472
plowboy
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all
01/03/10
1
62
3155
Posts: 3217
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA
mgifracing wrote:
I have an 850 outlander in decent shape. Not sure what they are asking for it though. lol I try to stay out of that side of things. Go to marineworld.com, It may be up on there.
Thanks buddy.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
mgifracing
1247
mgifracing
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_ELI_STARE_1517078856.jpg?1517078210
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all
01/25/07
2
4
1157
Posts: 1161
Joined: 1/25/2007
Location: Wichita, KS USA
You know I've bled blue for a long time but these Can Am's are bullet proof.
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
plowboy
18472
plowboy
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all
01/03/10
1
62
3155
Posts: 3217
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA
mgifracing wrote:
You know I've bled blue for a long time but these Can Am's are bullet proof.
Is there wiggle room on prices?
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
mgifracing
1247
mgifracing
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_ELI_STARE_1517078856.jpg?1517078210
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all
01/25/07
2
4
1157
Posts: 1161
Joined: 1/25/2007
Location: Wichita, KS USA
plowboy wrote:
Is there wiggle room on prices?
I'm sure there is, My main price guy usually isn't here on Saturday but I'll see what I can do
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
plowboy
18472
plowboy
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all
01/03/10
1
62
3155
Posts: 3217
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA
mgifracing wrote:
I'm sure there is, My main price guy usually isn't here on Saturday but I'll see what I can do
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
mgifracing
1247
mgifracing
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_ELI_STARE_1517078856.jpg?1517078210
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all
01/25/07
2
4
1157
Posts: 1161
Joined: 1/25/2007
Location: Wichita, KS USA
Hey Pilotdude, I'm still waiting on the news!!!!
Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.
Posts: 8939
250 A Free Practice - Zacho to the top of the sheet on the last lap.
All of tonight's results can be found by clicking here.
mb60
19485
mb60
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/19485/avatar/c50_Burly_2016_1478930691.jpg?1478930609
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mb60,19485/all
03/07/10
84
1223
Posts: 1307
Joined: 3/7/2010
Location: Grapevine, TX USA
Nice 47 second lap times in the main.
Posts: 8939
plowboy
18472
plowboy
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all
01/03/10
1
62
3155
Posts: 3217
Joined: 1/3/2010
Location: Norwich, KS USA
Not sure what he can do against the youngsters but good to see him out there.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
Camp332
388
Camp332
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/388/avatar/c50_Staircase6_5_13_1_1370958403.jpg?1370957719
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Camp332,388/all
08/16/06
96
65
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Camp332,388/setup
137
7058
Posts: 7195
Joined: 8/16/2006
Location: Zoo Jersey, USA
NJ Local begins his Supercross career today. Keep your eye on Brandon Hartranft. I'm hoping he stays up, makes the main, and finishes around top 10-12.
GD2
43126
GD2
https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942
https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all
05/10/14
24
10
424
344
436
5491
4
Posts: 5927
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA
Administrator
They need to turn the termperature down in this stadium.