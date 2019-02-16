Arlington SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Evening, lads. Racing actually starts at 7:30 PM Central instead of the usual 7 PM.
Holeshaaat
Podium !
No conflict with UFC and Supercross today, yew!!!
who is this guy & why is he watching hockey?? i cant tell if its db or someone else
It's DB.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Here & ready for my first race I’ve attended this year.
Let's go Marvin!!!
Wonder if Geico Honda and Fox sent Chase Sexton to a wind-tunnel this week?
Gonna be watching from a bar again.. no audio kind of sucks but i still get to watch..
Gonna be watching from a bar again.. no audio kind of sucks but i still get to watch..
Try the Tunity app. Gives you live audio
Will they delay SX on nbc sports because of the hockey game?
What the hell. Figured fantasy picks would be available until the start of the night show. But it says expired... FUUUUUU
Is this hockey game gonna be over in time? If it’s anythig like football time then he’ll no. Oh well atleast I have gold I can use
the gold app says coverage will begin shortly. anyone else having that same issue?
I got nothing on the gold app either
somebody needs to bust out some kdub style transfers. #makeopeningceremoniesgreatagain
App says 8:30 est but I could have sworn my Directv guide said 8:00 when I set the DVR to record before I left the house a few hours ago.
To all the Tomac fanboys, I get this is not a technical track, but stop whining about it just because your beloved rider isn't qualifying 1st and can't get a start.
Yup messed me up too. I have zero picks. 8(
"Who cares about what other people think"
How many people could be watching college hockey word wide?
Hockey on NBC Sports running over...
Ohhh 8:30 show. Gold app all good now
I turned the channel on 20min early. I just got done telling the boys how cool hockey is, now im eating my words.
Guessing Webb and smith tonight
5-2 and they stay with college hockey...
Stream anywhere...?? Buehler..?
Did anybody else’s just start back over??
