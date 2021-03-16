Arlington 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Free practice starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Edited Date/Time:
Edited Date/Time:
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot!
EDIT: Podium.
Oh damn! Do we have Peacock practice coverage today also? Working will be that much better!
United States of America
Maybe it's just me, but I would have like to see that elevated corner be a jump on and then off camber turn and jump out.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Thanks Mav Bro!
United States of America
250 Group C Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Oh man...oh man....oh man...... I LOVE Tuesday racing!!!!
That red plate sure looks great on Coops KTM.
I was raised just off HWY 126 in the 80's.
250 Group B Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Edited Date/Time:
Just hoping for a good race and that we don't hear the word "residency" ever again from the announcers.
Those whoops are so narrow!
250 Group A Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Holy smokes, lap times in the 50s!!! LOL.... must have added some dirt somewhere... almost not arenacross anymore, impressed!
450 Group A Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Same, we need some off camber turns. But I'll take it for what it is, looks like fun.
Supercross needs more off-camber turns.
450 Group B Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
I count about 4 more turns than Saturday's track, most of them 180s. Should make for good racing if it's not too 1-lined.
I'm still wondering about the camera positions they used for last Saturday's practice/qualifying. We spent much of the time watching riders behind the scaffolding and from a low angle. But the race night camera positions were completely opposite? Was that planned that way?
I like it as it is, it is already a nice change, but if I understand your idea, that would be superbly savage !!!
450 Group C Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Love it when my rotating off day lines up with race day. Streaming qualifying at the usual place!