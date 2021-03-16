Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Arlington 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 8781

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/16/2021 9:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/16/2021 9:00 AM

Photo

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25687

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 9:01 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/16/2021 9:37 AM

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25687

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 9:01 AM

avidchimp

Posts: 3617

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Studio City, CA USA

3/16/2021 9:06 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/16/2021 9:08 AM

Holeshot!

EDIT: Podium.

Camp332

Posts: 7754

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Zoo Jersey, USA

3/16/2021 9:07 AM

Oh damn! Do we have Peacock practice coverage today also? Working will be that much better!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25687

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 9:12 AM

Camp332 wrote:

Oh damn! Do we have Peacock practice coverage today also? Working will be that much better!

2pm eastern.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25687

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 9:15 AM

Maybe it's just me, but I would have like to see that elevated corner be a jump on and then off camber turn and jump out.

Camp332

Posts: 7754

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Zoo Jersey, USA

3/16/2021 9:20 AM

Camp332 wrote:

Oh damn! Do we have Peacock practice coverage today also? Working will be that much better!

-MAVERICK- wrote:

2pm eastern.

Thanks Mav Bro!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25687

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 9:44 AM

250 Group C Free Practice

Photo

ShawdowGlen

Posts: 423

Joined: 1/1/2021

Location: La Mesa, CA USA

3/16/2021 9:48 AM

Oh man...oh man....oh man...... I LOVE Tuesday racing!!!!

That red plate sure looks great on Coops KTM.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25687

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 9:59 AM

250 Group B Free Practice

Photo

kpiper

Posts: 1072

Joined: 3/20/2019

Location: AZ, USA

3/16/2021 10:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 3/16/2021 11:24 AM

Just hoping for a good race and that we don't hear the word "residency" ever again from the announcers.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25687

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 10:00 AM

mattyhamz2

Posts: 9130

Joined: 7/6/2015

Location: Santa Clarita, CA USA

3/16/2021 10:02 AM

Those whoops are so narrow!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25687

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 10:05 AM

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25687

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 10:13 AM

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

gt80rider

Posts: 5062

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

3/16/2021 10:26 AM

Holy smokes, lap times in the 50s!!! LOL.... must have added some dirt somewhere... almost not arenacross anymore, impressed!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25687

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 10:27 AM

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

colintrax

Posts: 3881

Joined: 8/25/2015

Location: Taylorsville, GA USA

3/16/2021 10:30 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Maybe it's just me, but I would have like to see that elevated corner be a jump on and then off camber turn and jump out.

Same, we need some off camber turns. But I'll take it for what it is, looks like fun.

Reese95w

Posts: 11731

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/16/2021 10:32 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Maybe it's just me, but I would have like to see that elevated corner be a jump on and then off camber turn and jump out.

Supercross needs more off-camber turns.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25687

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 10:44 AM

Photo
Photo
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25687

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 10:46 AM

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

TriRacer27

Posts: 4776

Joined: 2/7/2009

Location: Dallas, TX USA

3/16/2021 10:47 AM

I count about 4 more turns than Saturday's track, most of them 180s. Should make for good racing if it's not too 1-lined.

ctbale

Posts: 805

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: Gustavus, AK USA

3/16/2021 10:52 AM

Photo


I love this photo! Thanks! ET looks "comfy". Changing my winner pick from Webb to Tomac. smile
Reese95w

Posts: 11731

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/16/2021 11:00 AM

I'm still wondering about the camera positions they used for last Saturday's practice/qualifying. We spent much of the time watching riders behind the scaffolding and from a low angle. But the race night camera positions were completely opposite? Was that planned that way?

Question

Posts: 2611

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

3/16/2021 11:00 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Maybe it's just me, but I would have like to see that elevated corner be a jump on and then off camber turn and jump out.

I like it as it is, it is already a nice change, but if I understand your idea, that would be superbly savage !!! wink

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25687

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 11:00 AM

450 Group C Free Practice

Photo

mx 219

Posts: 2883

Joined: 8/15/2010

Location: South Central, PA USA

3/16/2021 11:09 AM

ctbale wrote: Photo


I love this photo! Thanks! ET looks "comfy". Changing my winner pick from Webb to Tomac. smile

starts though...

Reese95w

Posts: 11731

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/16/2021 11:09 AM

Photo

Photo
aeffertz

Posts: 5604

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

3/16/2021 11:16 AM

Love it when my rotating off day lines up with race day. Streaming qualifying at the usual place!

