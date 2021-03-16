Arlington 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until the broadcast starts!
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Holesh.....damn it!
I’ve heard mods can’t holeshot so I’m claiming it😂😂
Edited Date/Time:
Will tonight’s big BONDO BLUNDER be?
Will we miss a pass for the lead early in a Final, because they needed to show us a sponsored replay of the start?
Will they show a replay from weeks before, (or even from last year), during an exciting battle on the track?
Will we watch for too long a rider with a broken bike, talking to his mechanic, then slowly riding back to the pits instead of watching actual racing on the track?
Will we miss a live pass on the track because they are showing us a replay of the “Toyota Pass of the Race”?
Will the camera stay too long on a rider that has snagged a Tough Block and is dragging it around the track?
Will we miss some of the most exciting first lap action on the track to watch a rider who has fallen in the 1st corner pick up, restart his bike, and get going again?
Will we miss an exciting last lap battle for 2nd, 3rd, 4th or etc. because we have to watch the winner high five his mechanic, throw his goggles into the stands, or do a burnout on the side of the track?
Or will there be some new and exciting BONDO BLUNDER that we have not yet seen before?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Is Dylan Ferrandis racing? I thought I read he has a broken finger or something and didn't run quali 2.
Roczen for the W in 450
Cooper for the W in 250
Don't @ me Bro!
United States of America
Edited Date/Time:
I used my time machine to find out who wins tonight. You heard it here first.
I took a screen shot of the 450 main win...
You're welcome.
I was raised just off HWY 126 in the 80's.
stadium has filled up a little bit. the races are gonna be good tonight!
Der Fahrvergnügen for the win!
I wonder if Barcia can step it up and get the W.
Sitting on the line , revving in it to the moon
,smoking my clutch in gear.
What's the good thing about no live NBC Sports coverage tonight?
I won't read any spoilers here from people seeing the "live action" 1 to 2 minutes ahead of the Peacock video feed.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
bummer. have to wait till nbcsn coverage. I dont get peacock here. well that sucks
We are LIVE!
Todd Harris is back.
AP riding around & doing wheelies in a cowboy hat was the highlight of the opening ceremonies.
Let’s go racing, on a Tuesday!
Mantis Toboggan, M.D
Edited Date/Time:
Hammaker Slammaker!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Hammaker is great at starts!
Todd Harris is good 👌🏼