Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Arlington 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Arlington Bench Racing
Arlington Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 240 16 671 179 789 7993 107 6

Posts: 8782

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/16/2021 4:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/16/2021 4:30 PM

Photo

30 minutes until the broadcast starts!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 435 25282 117

Posts: 25725

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 4:30 PM

Holeshot!

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Badoo

Vital MX member Badoo 65043 Badoo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65043/avatar/c50_badoo_1581825835.jpg?1581825346 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Badoo,65043/all 07/23/18 6

Posts: 6

Joined: 7/23/2018

Location: Greeley, CO USA

3/16/2021 4:31 PM

Holesh.....damn it!

|

jjavaman

Vital MX member jjavaman 46449 jjavaman https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46449/avatar/c50_image_1434326803.jpg?1434326522 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jjavaman,46449/all 03/12/15 1 5 510 12

Posts: 515

Joined: 3/12/2015

Location: CAN

3/16/2021 4:32 PM

I’ve heard mods can’t holeshot so I’m claiming it😂😂

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 160 11608 22 1

Posts: 11769

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/16/2021 4:33 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/16/2021 4:33 PM

Will tonight’s big BONDO BLUNDER be?

Will we miss a pass for the lead early in a Final, because they needed to show us a sponsored replay of the start?

Will they show a replay from weeks before, (or even from last year), during an exciting battle on the track?

Will we watch for too long a rider with a broken bike, talking to his mechanic, then slowly riding back to the pits instead of watching actual racing on the track?

Will we miss a live pass on the track because they are showing us a replay of the “Toyota Pass of the Race”?

Will the camera stay too long on a rider that has snagged a Tough Block and is dragging it around the track?

Will we miss some of the most exciting first lap action on the track to watch a rider who has fallen in the 1st corner pick up, restart his bike, and get going again?

Will we miss an exciting last lap battle for 2nd, 3rd, 4th or etc. because we have to watch the winner high five his mechanic, throw his goggles into the stands, or do a burnout on the side of the track?

Or will there be some new and exciting BONDO BLUNDER that we have not yet seen before?

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Berm

Vital MX member Berm 42951 Berm https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42951/avatar/c50_yz125_zps6dd4352c_1398302895.jpg?1398302557 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Berm,42951/all 04/23/14 12 553 29

Posts: 565

Joined: 4/23/2014

Location: MI, USA

3/16/2021 4:34 PM

Is Dylan Ferrandis racing? I thought I read he has a broken finger or something and didn't run quali 2.

|

Camp332

Vital MX member Camp332 388 Camp332 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/388/avatar/c50_Staircase6_5_13_1_1370958403.jpg?1370957719 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Camp332,388/all 08/16/06 96 74 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Camp332,388/setup 151 7610 377 52

Posts: 7761

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Zoo Jersey, USA

3/16/2021 4:35 PM

Roczen for the W in 450
Cooper for the W in 250

Don't @ me Bro!

|

United States of America

ShawdowGlen

Vital MX member ShawdowGlen 83746 ShawdowGlen https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/83746/avatar/c50_crop1_1615846477.jpg?1615845809 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ShawdowGlen,83746/all 01/01/21 2 433 3

Posts: 435

Joined: 1/1/2021

Location: La Mesa, CA USA

3/16/2021 4:38 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/16/2021 4:39 PM

I used my time machine to find out who wins tonight. You heard it here first.

I took a screen shot of the 450 main win...

You're welcome.

Photo

|

I was raised just off HWY 126 in the 80's.

levi_southern

Vital MX member levi_southern 53588 levi_southern https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53588/avatar/c50_image_1470144247.jpg?1470143953 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/levi-southern,53588/all 08/02/16 70

Posts: 70

Joined: 8/2/2016

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

3/16/2021 4:39 PM

stadium has filled up a little bit. the races are gonna be good tonight! Photo

|

Badoo

Vital MX member Badoo 65043 Badoo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65043/avatar/c50_badoo_1581825835.jpg?1581825346 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Badoo,65043/all 07/23/18 6

Posts: 6

Joined: 7/23/2018

Location: Greeley, CO USA

3/16/2021 4:39 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Will tonight’s big BONDO BLUNDER be?

Will we miss a pass for the lead early in a Final, because they needed to show us a sponsored replay of the start?

Will they show a replay from weeks before, (or even from last year), during an exciting battle on the track?

Will we watch for too long a rider with a broken bike, talking to his mechanic, then slowly riding back to the pits instead of watching actual racing on the track?

Will we miss a live pass on the track because they are showing us a replay of the “Toyota Pass of the Race”?

Will the camera stay too long on a rider that has snagged a Tough Block and is dragging it around the track?

Will we miss some of the most exciting first lap action on the track to watch a rider who has fallen in the 1st corner pick up, restart his bike, and get going again?

Will we miss an exciting last lap battle for 2nd, 3rd, 4th or etc. because we have to watch the winner high five his mechanic, throw his goggles into the stands, or do a burnout on the side of the track?

Or will there be some new and exciting BONDO BLUNDER that we have not yet seen before?

1) his 1st sentence
2) yes
3) yes
4) yes
5) yes
6) yes
7) yes
8) yes
9) yes

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 435 25282 117

Posts: 25725

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/16/2021 4:41 PM

Berm wrote:

Is Dylan Ferrandis racing? I thought I read he has a broken finger or something and didn't run quali 2.

Dylan crashed in the 2nd qualifier, but I'm pretty sure he's lining up.

I think Noren is the one that got hurt.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

slipdog

Vital MX member slipdog 16124 slipdog https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16124/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2021_02_26_at_7.30.39_PM_1614396956.jpg?1614396783 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/slipdog,16124/all 07/25/09 16 1 47 9780 119

Posts: 9829

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

3/16/2021 4:42 PM

Der Fahrvergnügen for the win!

|

matze

Vital MX member matze 42324 matze https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42324/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2016_07_04_00_28_07_2_1467585550.jpg?1467585117 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/matze,42324/all 03/01/14 35 893

Posts: 928

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

3/16/2021 4:44 PM

slipdog wrote:

Der Fahrvergnügen for the win!

close but its 'das Fahrvergnügen' laughing

|

daemon616

Vital MX member daemon616 32640 daemon616 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32640/avatar/c50_stanridgway_1611166557.jpg?1611166333 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/daemon616,32640/all 02/19/12 1 43 1832 11 1

Posts: 1875

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

3/16/2021 4:45 PM

I wonder if Barcia can step it up and get the W.

|

Pat_Boyd

Vital MX member Pat_Boyd 51682 Pat_Boyd https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/51682/avatar/c50_18646005_219982988502675_1490537502082072576_n.jpg_1495500998.jpg?1495500448 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pat-Boyd,51682/all 03/31/16 3 74

Posts: 77

Joined: 3/31/2016

Location: Bloomington, CA USA

3/16/2021 4:47 PM

Sitting on the line , revving in it to the moon
,smoking my clutch in gear.

|

Johnny Lock

Vital MX member Johnny Lock 64515 Johnny Lock https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64515/avatar/c50_A6292A1F_8164_4127_A8D9_70B3A70E3C3A_1613331036.jpg?1613330951 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Lock,64515/all 06/21/18 15 774 2

Posts: 789

Joined: 6/21/2018

Location: TX, USA

3/16/2021 4:47 PM

Reese95w wrote:

Will tonight’s big BONDO BLUNDER be?

Will we miss a pass for the lead early in a Final, because they needed to show us a sponsored replay of the start?

Will they show a replay from weeks before, (or even from last year), during an exciting battle on the track?

Will we watch for too long a rider with a broken bike, talking to his mechanic, then slowly riding back to the pits instead of watching actual racing on the track?

Will we miss a live pass on the track because they are showing us a replay of the “Toyota Pass of the Race”?

Will the camera stay too long on a rider that has snagged a Tough Block and is dragging it around the track?

Will we miss some of the most exciting first lap action on the track to watch a rider who has fallen in the 1st corner pick up, restart his bike, and get going again?

Will we miss an exciting last lap battle for 2nd, 3rd, 4th or etc. because we have to watch the winner high five his mechanic, throw his goggles into the stands, or do a burnout on the side of the track?

Or will there be some new and exciting BONDO BLUNDER that we have not yet seen before?

Photo
|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 160 11608 22 1

Posts: 11769

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/16/2021 4:52 PM

What's the good thing about no live NBC Sports coverage tonight?

I won't read any spoilers here from people seeing the "live action" 1 to 2 minutes ahead of the Peacock video feed.

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

HD1200

Vital MX member HD1200 10070 HD1200 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10070/avatar/c50_IMG_20140918_194513_859_1432415181.jpg?1432415036 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/HD1200,10070/all 05/11/08 3 13 556 1

Posts: 569

Joined: 5/11/2008

Location: Greenville, GA USA

3/16/2021 4:54 PM

Reese95w wrote:

What's the good thing about no live NBC Sports coverage tonight?

I won't read any spoilers here from people seeing the "live action" 1 to 2 minutes ahead of the Peacock video feed.

So that's what's been happening!!

|

wildbill

Vital MX member wildbill 251 wildbill https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/251/avatar/c50_gp3_1.1.jpg?1330817289 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/wildbill,251/all 08/15/06 12 4 156 3741 81

Posts: 3897

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

3/16/2021 4:56 PM

Badoo wrote:

Holesh.....damn it!

Take him out

|

matze

Vital MX member matze 42324 matze https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42324/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2016_07_04_00_28_07_2_1467585550.jpg?1467585117 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/matze,42324/all 03/01/14 35 893

Posts: 928

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

3/16/2021 4:56 PM

bummer. have to wait till nbcsn coverage. I dont get peacock here. well that sucks

|

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1827 64426 1 837 59

Posts: 66255

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/16/2021 5:00 PM

We are LIVE!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ocscottie

Vital MX member ocscottie 405 ocscottie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/405/avatar/c50_OCNewGLO4_1492479679.jpg?1492479021 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ocscottie,405/all 08/16/06 12036 209 199 2770 1827 64426 1 837 59

Posts: 66255

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/16/2021 5:00 PM

Todd Harris is back.

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

ATKpilot99

Vital MX member ATKpilot99 19949 ATKpilot99 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/19949/avatar/c50_1994_406_Right_1570454993.jpg?1570454674 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ATKpilot99,19949/all 04/13/10 2 170 7237 3 1

Posts: 7408

Joined: 4/13/2010

Location: Lake Geneva, WI USA

3/16/2021 5:01 PM

matze wrote:

bummer. have to wait till nbcsn coverage. I dont get peacock here. well that sucks

I've been going with nbcsports too but finally got off my ass and signed up with peacock. Sick of the tape delays

|

Jordan421

Vital MX member Jordan421 2583 Jordan421 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2583/avatar/c50_2583_4757855250134.jpg?1294180260 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jordan421,2583/all 12/05/07 1 5 118 1469 58 1

Posts: 1587

Joined: 12/5/2007

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

3/16/2021 5:01 PM

Camp332 wrote:

Roczen for the W in 450
Cooper for the W in 250

Don't @ me Bro!

Some underdogs you got there...

|

Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding.

levi_southern

Vital MX member levi_southern 53588 levi_southern https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53588/avatar/c50_image_1470144247.jpg?1470143953 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/levi-southern,53588/all 08/02/16 70

Posts: 70

Joined: 8/2/2016

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

3/16/2021 5:01 PM

AP riding around & doing wheelies in a cowboy hat was the highlight of the opening ceremonies.

|

Dimblewambie

Vital MX member Dimblewambie 56011 Dimblewambie https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56011/avatar/c50_BCA9F880_0F19_4EB8_B3E7_32F3A36A801B_1604686045.jpg?1604685867 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dimblewambie,56011/all 01/28/17 21 1088 1

Posts: 1109

Joined: 1/28/2017

Location: Murrieta, CA USA

3/16/2021 5:02 PM

Let’s go racing, on a Tuesday!

|

Mantis Toboggan, M.D

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 160 11608 22 1

Posts: 11769

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/16/2021 5:03 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/16/2021 5:04 PM

Hammaker Slammaker!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

slipdog

Vital MX member slipdog 16124 slipdog https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16124/avatar/c50_Screenshot_2021_02_26_at_7.30.39_PM_1614396956.jpg?1614396783 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/slipdog,16124/all 07/25/09 16 1 47 9780 119

Posts: 9829

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

3/16/2021 5:03 PM

slipdog wrote:

Der Fahrvergnügen for the win!

matze wrote:

close but its 'das Fahrvergnügen' laughing

American educational system w00t

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 148 5476 25

Posts: 5628

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

3/16/2021 5:03 PM

Hammaker is great at starts!

|


Join My Discord Live Race Day Party!

Kyle978

Vital MX member Kyle978 40610 Kyle978 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40610/avatar/c50_IMG_5386_1568934929.jpg?1568934394 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kyle978,40610/all 10/07/13 2 22 665 1 4

Posts: 687

Joined: 10/7/2013

Location: Las Cruces, NM USA

3/16/2021 5:04 PM

Todd Harris is good 👌🏼

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest