Arlington 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Will tonight’s big BONDO BLUNDER be?



Will we miss a pass for the lead early in a Final, because they needed to show us a sponsored replay of the start?



Will they show a replay from weeks before, (or even from last year), during an exciting battle on the track?



Will we watch for too long a rider with a broken bike, talking to his mechanic, then slowly riding back to the pits instead of watching actual racing on the track?



Will we miss a live pass on the track because they are showing us a replay of the “Toyota Pass of the Race”?



Will the camera stay too long on a rider that has snagged a Tough Block and is dragging it around the track?



Will we miss some of the most exciting first lap action on the track to watch a rider who has fallen in the 1st corner pick up, restart his bike, and get going again?



Will we miss an exciting last lap battle for 2nd, 3rd, 4th or etc. because we have to watch the winner high five his mechanic, throw his goggles into the stands, or do a burnout on the side of the track?



Or will there be some new and exciting BONDO BLUNDER that we have not yet seen before?

