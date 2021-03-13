Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington 1 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Arlington 1 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

3/13/2021 8:00 AM
30 minutes until free practice starts!

3/13/2021 8:03 AM
3/13/2021 8:16 AM
Photo
Photo
Photo
3/13/2021 8:17 AM

Bad ass stadium!

3/13/2021 8:20 AM

For us north of the border, we have one of our own lining up for his first ever SX. Casey Keast will be on the number 300 Husky.

Photo

They had truck problems, but they made it happen.

Photo

3/13/2021 8:25 AM
-MAVERICK- wrote:

For us north of the border, we have one of our own lining up for his first ever SX. Casey Keast will be on the number 300 Husky.

Photo

They had truck problems, but they made it happen.

Photo

Is Casey in good shape? Has he been “dedicated”’and got his true speed and desire back like when he was just turning pro?

3/13/2021 8:27 AM

Who we gonna hate this week??? lol

Bring on the flying monkeys....

3/13/2021 8:29 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

For us north of the border, we have one of our own lining up for his first ever SX. Casey Keast will be on the number 300 Husky.

Photo

They had truck problems, but they made it happen.

Photo

The Great White North representing....on a white bike. smile

3/13/2021 8:29 AM

U-haul needs to sponsor some Privateer's.

3/13/2021 8:35 AM

TeamGreen wrote:

Is Casey in good shape? Has he been “dedicated”’and got his true speed and desire back like when he was just turning pro?

He said he was off the pace when he first got down to start training, but did improve his speed.

I'm not sure where he'll stack, but I don't think we'll see him make any mains.

I'm just pumped we have another one of our own giving it a shot.

3/13/2021 8:45 AM

250 Group C Free Practice

Photo

3/13/2021 8:50 AM

3/13/2021 9:00 AM

250 Group B Free Practice

Photo

3/13/2021 9:02 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

For us north of the border, we have one of our own lining up for his first ever SX. Casey Keast will be on the number 300 Husky.

Photo

They had truck problems, but they made it happen.

Photo

ShawdowGlen wrote:

The Great White North representing....on a white bike. smile

Has U Haul ever been a sponsor?

3/13/2021 9:07 AM

Lap times going to be:

3/13/2021 9:13 AM

Yep, going to be running a lot of laps on that layout. I expect a chewed up track for the mains.

3/13/2021 9:16 AM

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

3/13/2021 9:16 AM

Will we see a sub 40 second lap time ?

3/13/2021 9:25 AM

Photo
Photo
3/13/2021 9:28 AM

I personally think Fox has gone downhill with their designs.

Photo
Photo
Photo

3/13/2021 9:35 AM

450 Group A Free Practice

Photo

3/13/2021 9:43 AM

Cedric Soubeyras is now riding for the AJE Motorsports Team.

Photo
Photo

3/13/2021 9:44 AM

Shane not out there? Heard his back was bothering him.

3/13/2021 9:46 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

For us north of the border, we have one of our own lining up for his first ever SX. Casey Keast will be on the number 300 Husky.

Photo

They had truck problems, but they made it happen.

Photo

Any relation to Gary Keast who was a very fast motocrosser from Airway Heights WA in the late 70's/early 80's?

3/13/2021 9:48 AM

450 Group B Free Practice

Photo

3/13/2021 9:50 AM
Reese95w wrote:

Any relation to Gary Keast who was a very fast motocrosser from Airway Heights WA in the late 70's/early 80's?

I honestly couldn't tell you. He's from BC, so I suppose it could be possible.

Edit: If it helps you out, his father is named Dean.

3/13/2021 9:57 AM

Sexton must have had it rough this week with 15 stitches.

3/13/2021 9:57 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

I personally think Fox has gone downhill with their designs.

Photo
Photo
Photo

That lens is doing some visual trickery. Roczens boots look like gumby sized in the one picture and normal in the other.

3/13/2021 9:58 AM

Supercross practice is not high up on the Peacock page as it has been in weeks past. I just noticed.

3/13/2021 10:00 AM

450 Group C Free Practice

Photo

