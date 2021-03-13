Arlington 1 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
30 minutes until free practice starts!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Holeshot
Edited Date/Time:
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Bad ass stadium!
Rather be a racer for a time than a spectator for a lifetime..
For us north of the border, we have one of our own lining up for his first ever SX. Casey Keast will be on the number 300 Husky.
They had truck problems, but they made it happen.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Edited Date/Time:
-MAVERICK- wrote:
For us north of the border, we have one of our own lining up for his first ever SX. Casey Keast will be on the number 300 Husky.
They had truck problems, but they made it happen.
Is Casey in good shape? Has he been “dedicated”’and got his true speed and desire back like when he was just turning pro?
I ripped a start from Egypt and I was happy about that.
Who we gonna hate this week??? lol
Bring on the flying monkeys....
I was raised just off HWY 126 in the 80's.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
For us north of the border, we have one of our own lining up for his first ever SX. Casey Keast will be on the number 300 Husky.
They had truck problems, but they made it happen.
The Great White North representing....on a white bike.
I was raised just off HWY 126 in the 80's.
U-haul needs to sponsor some Privateer's.
TeamGreen wrote:
Is Casey in good shape? Has he been “dedicated”’and got his true speed and desire back like when he was just turning pro?
He said he was off the pace when he first got down to start training, but did improve his speed.
I'm not sure where he'll stack, but I don't think we'll see him make any mains.
I'm just pumped we have another one of our own giving it a shot.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
250 Group C Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
250 Group B Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
-MAVERICK- wrote:
For us north of the border, we have one of our own lining up for his first ever SX. Casey Keast will be on the number 300 Husky.
They had truck problems, but they made it happen.
ShawdowGlen wrote:
The Great White North representing....on a white bike.
Has U Haul ever been a sponsor?
Lap times going to be:
Yep, going to be running a lot of laps on that layout. I expect a chewed up track for the mains.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
250 Group A Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Will we see a sub 40 second lap time ?
I personally think Fox has gone downhill with their designs.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
450 Group A Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Cedric Soubeyras is now riding for the AJE Motorsports Team.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Shane not out there? Heard his back was bothering him.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
For us north of the border, we have one of our own lining up for his first ever SX. Casey Keast will be on the number 300 Husky.
They had truck problems, but they made it happen.
Any relation to Gary Keast who was a very fast motocrosser from Airway Heights WA in the late 70's/early 80's?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
450 Group B Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Edited Date/Time:
Reese95w wrote:
Any relation to Gary Keast who was a very fast motocrosser from Airway Heights WA in the late 70's/early 80's?
I honestly couldn't tell you. He's from BC, so I suppose it could be possible.
Edit: If it helps you out, his father is named Dean.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Sexton must have had it rough this week with 15 stitches.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
I personally think Fox has gone downhill with their designs.
That lens is doing some visual trickery. Roczens boots look like gumby sized in the one picture and normal in the other.
Supercross practice is not high up on the Peacock page as it has been in weeks past. I just noticed.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
450 Group C Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."