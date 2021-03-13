Forum Main Moto-Related Arlington 1 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Arlington 1 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Arlington Bench Racing Supercross 2021
GD2

GD2

Posts: 8779

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

3/13/2021 3:28 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/13/2021 3:28 PM

Photo

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Yammyam

Yammyam

Posts: 62

Joined: 1/30/2021

Location: AL, USA

3/13/2021 3:29 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/13/2021 3:30 PM

Hole...shot!

|

Badoo

Badoo

Posts: 3

Joined: 7/23/2018

Location: Greeley, CO USA

3/13/2021 3:30 PM

Hole...damnit

|

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 2898

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

3/13/2021 3:31 PM

Podium...

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

JJO741

JJO741

Posts: 2307

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

3/13/2021 3:32 PM

Almost a podium. I can’t thank my sponsors.

|

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 2898

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

3/13/2021 3:33 PM

My effing eyes can't stay open...if only this thing will start the excitement might just carry through...

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Boomslang

Boomslang

Posts: 2898

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Idaho Falls, ID USA

3/13/2021 3:34 PM

F#$k it...im trowing the towel in...good night aĺ

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Sandwarrior752

Sandwarrior752

Posts: 4367

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

3/13/2021 3:36 PM

Lets go smile

|

matze

matze

Posts: 921

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

3/13/2021 3:37 PM

whoever wins tonight, this season is growing on me. Gonna be a good one. lets see what happens tonight

|

Press516

Press516

Posts: 1361

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

3/13/2021 3:44 PM

I just got home... Grabbed my tablet, opened up timing and scoring and Vital. Checking for updates. Stoked for racing. Short lap times and a track that I think might generate some errors under pressure.

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

TG243 fan!

smoothwakey

smoothwakey

Posts: 503

Joined: 6/27/2011

Location: AUS

3/13/2021 4:00 PM

My prediction is
Cooper
Macaddo
Hammaker

Roczen
Musquin
Webb

|

ocscottie

ocscottie

Posts: 66169

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/13/2021 4:01 PM

Showtime!

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

daemon616

daemon616

Posts: 1851

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

3/13/2021 4:01 PM

The big D!

|

motomike137

motomike137

Posts: 4824

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

3/13/2021 4:02 PM

I'm geeked about having three races in one week again!

|

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 11708

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/13/2021 4:02 PM

Gotta build up that Web Wagon/K-Roc rivalry!
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

daemon616

daemon616

Posts: 1851

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

3/13/2021 4:03 PM

FML. Photo

|

str8line

str8line

Posts: 1854

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

3/13/2021 4:05 PM


Musquin
Webb
Roczen


Cooper
McAdoo
Hammaker
|

cwel11

cwel11

Posts: 425

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

3/13/2021 4:05 PM

Yay Rutledge 🤮

|

Nairb#70

Nairb#70

Posts: 280

Joined: 2/25/2020

Location: Ivoryton, CT USA

3/13/2021 4:05 PM

Who's that bearded clam?

|

str8line

str8line

Posts: 1854

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

3/13/2021 4:05 PM

Woodwhatever has the biggest mask I've ever seen.

|

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 25619

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

3/13/2021 4:06 PM

WGAF about Rutledge Wood.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

ocscottie

ocscottie

Posts: 66169

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Redding, CA USA

3/13/2021 4:06 PM

bummer no Pierce Brown

|

-OC
"Feed The Bull"
Twitter: @ocscottie | Facebook

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 11708

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/13/2021 4:09 PM

Nairb#70 wrote:

Who's that bearded clam?

Will

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Nairb#70

Nairb#70

Posts: 280

Joined: 2/25/2020

Location: Ivoryton, CT USA

3/13/2021 4:10 PM

Bummed for Robin lately.

|

Hcallz5

Hcallz5

Posts: 1679

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

3/13/2021 4:12 PM

Who had inside outside on their bingo card?

|

10' 200 XC-w
96' XR600r

CJ Hadwin

CJ Hadwin

Posts: 142

Joined: 6/3/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

3/13/2021 4:12 PM

250 Heat 2 is stacked.

|

CJ Hadwin

CJ Hadwin

Posts: 142

Joined: 6/3/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

3/13/2021 4:13 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

WGAF about Rutledge Wood.

Who is this guy? Why have I never heard of him?

|

daemon616

daemon616

Posts: 1851

Joined: 2/19/2012

Location: Euless, TX USA

3/13/2021 4:13 PM

Are we loving or hating this track?

|

limepandanz

limepandanz

Posts: 24

Joined: 3/11/2019

Location: NZL

3/13/2021 4:14 PM

I'm liking this track. Finally got a semi-decent Whoop section, what appears to be a mini dragons back, and a split lane. Awesome!

|

Husky807

Husky807

Posts: 52

Joined: 5/4/2018

Location: GBR

3/13/2021 4:15 PM

This has been rough for Mumford this season

|
