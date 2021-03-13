Arlington 1 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Hole...shot!
Hole...damnit
Podium...
Almost a podium. I can’t thank my sponsors.
My effing eyes can't stay open...if only this thing will start the excitement might just carry through...
F#$k it...im trowing the towel in...good night aĺ
Lets go
whoever wins tonight, this season is growing on me. Gonna be a good one. lets see what happens tonight
I just got home... Grabbed my tablet, opened up timing and scoring and Vital. Checking for updates. Stoked for racing. Short lap times and a track that I think might generate some errors under pressure.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
My prediction is
Cooper
Macaddo
Hammaker
Roczen
Musquin
Webb
Showtime!
The big D!
I'm geeked about having three races in one week again!
FML.
Yay Rutledge 🤮
Who's that bearded clam?
Woodwhatever has the biggest mask I've ever seen.
WGAF about Rutledge Wood.
bummer no Pierce Brown
Bummed for Robin lately.
Who had inside outside on their bingo card?
250 Heat 2 is stacked.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
WGAF about Rutledge Wood.
Who is this guy? Why have I never heard of him?
Are we loving or hating this track?
I'm liking this track. Finally got a semi-decent Whoop section, what appears to be a mini dragons back, and a split lane. Awesome!
This has been rough for Mumford this season