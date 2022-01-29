Anaheim 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

hylo wrote: Has TM passed homologation in the US? Cool to see something out of the ordinary on track. hylo wrote: Has TM passed homologation in the US? Cool to see something out of the ordinary on track. ...more -MAVERICK- wrote: No homologation rules for amateurs.





I think the homologation rule should be revised. Maybe 200 units for the smaller manufacturers as opposed to 400.



Something to help the smaller guys enter pro SX/MX if they choose to do so.