Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Anaheim 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 299 16 671 157 860 8242 110 6

Posts: 9102

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/29/2022 11:20 AM

Photo

Free practice starts in about 10 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

DPR250R

Vital MX member DPR250R 720 DPR250R https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/720/avatar/c50_627271418_1208822570.jpg?1294177979 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DPR250R,720/all 09/14/06 2 3 6 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DPR250R,720/setup 28 1992 2 5 4

Posts: 2020

Joined: 9/14/2006

Location: NJ, USA

1/29/2022 11:21 AM

Holeshot?

|

711stretch

Vital MX member 711stretch 65205 711stretch https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65205/avatar/c50_IMG_20150328_084706936_1533255443.jpg?1533254875 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/711stretch,65205/all 08/02/18 2 52 28

Posts: 54

Joined: 8/2/2018

Location: Carlisle, PA USA

1/29/2022 11:22 AM

Rip it!!

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 552 30766 144

Posts: 31326

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/29/2022 11:25 AM

Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

face biter

Vital MX member face biter 69674 face biter /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/face-biter,69674/all 02/25/19 408 1

Posts: 408

Joined: 2/25/2019

Location: Lake Dallas, TX USA

1/29/2022 11:25 AM

Pitter patter

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 102 6518 23

Posts: 6622

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/29/2022 11:29 AM

Hey fellers.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 9 598 19

Posts: 608

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

1/29/2022 11:34 AM

ocscottie are you out there???

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

hubbardmx50

Vital MX member hubbardmx50 54950 hubbardmx50 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54950/avatar/c50_FB10AA5C_3451_44B6_BDD9_E02AE927BD01_1605071831.jpg?1605071017 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hubbardmx50,54950/all 11/17/16 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hubbardmx50,54950/setup 38 1421 7 2

Posts: 1459

Joined: 11/17/2016

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA

1/29/2022 11:34 AM

Holeshoo.......

Shit, the gate flinched.

|

Don't ever let facts get in the way of a great story

FeetUp

Vital MX member FeetUp 2547 FeetUp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2547/avatar/c50_92809020_1292907228.jpg?1294180240 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FeetUp,2547/all 12/04/07 1 34 266

Posts: 300

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: Santa Maria, CA USA

1/29/2022 11:35 AM

Morning Ladies..... Lets Go Racing

|

My favorite rider is K.C Carlyle

1911

Vital MX member 1911 9600 1911 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9600/avatar/c50_9ADE9978_E8FB_490A_8E84_E61EF220E7F8_1612656094.jpg?1612655830 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/1911,9600/all 04/02/08 3 25 2120 2

Posts: 2145

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: LAS VEGAS, NV USA

1/29/2022 11:38 AM

Reese95w wrote:

ocscottie are you out there???

...more

Good question, I have not seen him around lately.

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 102 6518 23

Posts: 6622

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/29/2022 11:39 AM

Reese95w wrote:

ocscottie are you out there???

...more

I've been wondering what's happened to scottie...anyone have info?

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

mgifracing

Vital MX member mgifracing 1247 mgifracing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_peoria_1601145335.jpg?1601144467 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all 01/25/07 2 5 1268 18

Posts: 1273

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

1/29/2022 11:42 AM

Good afternoon my fellow motoheads! cool

|

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

mgifracing

Vital MX member mgifracing 1247 mgifracing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_peoria_1601145335.jpg?1601144467 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all 01/25/07 2 5 1268 18

Posts: 1273

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

1/29/2022 11:44 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/29/2022 11:45 AM

Well, At least Ryder D isn't 8 seconds a lap faster than second so far to day

|

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 102 6518 23

Posts: 6622

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/29/2022 11:44 AM

mgifracing wrote:

Good afternoon my fellow motoheads! cool

...more

Hey gif...how's tricks?

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

vansnxtweek489

Vital MX member vansnxtweek489 78927 vansnxtweek489 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/78927/avatar/c50_IMG_7957_1599737633.jpg?1599736826 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/vansnxtweek489,78927/all 01/27/20 8 446 2

Posts: 454

Joined: 1/27/2020

Location: FM, USA

1/29/2022 11:47 AM

Been waiting all week!

|

Just another wannabe who makes some videos from time to time
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqTZ4lNA_xYv6N2DS4L1Now

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 299 16 671 157 860 8242 110 6

Posts: 9102

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/29/2022 11:48 AM

250 Futures Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 299 16 671 157 860 8242 110 6

Posts: 9102

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/29/2022 11:49 AM

Reese95w wrote:

ocscottie are you out there???

...more
plowboy wrote:

I've been wondering what's happened to scottie...anyone have info?

...more

I checked and he's still active. Last sign in was very recent. He just hasn't been active on the forum I guess.

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

JJO741

Vital MX member JJO741 22879 JJO741 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22879/avatar/c50_image_1389480579.jpg?1389480371 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JJO741,22879/all 10/07/10 55 2402 5 3

Posts: 2457

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

1/29/2022 11:50 AM

GD2 wrote:

250 Futures Free Practice:
Photo

...more

A TM huh?

|

mgifracing

Vital MX member mgifracing 1247 mgifracing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1247/avatar/c50_peoria_1601145335.jpg?1601144467 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mgifracing,1247/all 01/25/07 2 5 1268 18

Posts: 1273

Joined: 1/25/2007

Location: Newton, KS USA

1/29/2022 12:00 PM

mgifracing wrote:

Good afternoon my fellow motoheads! cool

...more
plowboy wrote:

Hey gif...how's tricks?

...more

If you meant Trixx, they're great but we can't hardly get them. I think we presold almost all of them already. catch up in a bit, closing up and heading to the casa

|

Twist the grip off of it! Slinging parts and service at Marine World.

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 299 16 671 157 860 8242 110 6

Posts: 9102

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/29/2022 12:03 PM

250 C Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

hylo

Vital MX member hylo 46222 hylo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46222/avatar/c50_Profilbilde_1507141323.jpg?1507141252 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hylo,46222/all 02/24/15 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hylo,46222/setup 6 158 3

Posts: 164

Joined: 2/24/2015

Location: NOR

1/29/2022 12:03 PM

JJO741 wrote:

A TM huh?

...more

Has TM passed homologation in the US? Cool to see something out of the ordinary on track.

|

2017 KTM 250 Sx

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 102 6518 23

Posts: 6622

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/29/2022 12:03 PM

mgifracing wrote:

Good afternoon my fellow motoheads! cool

...more
plowboy wrote:

Hey gif...how's tricks?

...more
mgifracing wrote:

If you meant Trixx, they're great but we can't hardly get them. I think we presold almost all of them already. catch up in a ...more

...more

Later

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 552 30766 144

Posts: 31326

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/29/2022 12:05 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/29/2022 12:08 PM

hylo wrote:

Has TM passed homologation in the US? Cool to see something out of the ordinary on track.

...more

No homologation rules for amateurs.

Photo
Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

JJO741

Vital MX member JJO741 22879 JJO741 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22879/avatar/c50_image_1389480579.jpg?1389480371 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JJO741,22879/all 10/07/10 55 2402 5 3

Posts: 2457

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

1/29/2022 12:09 PM

Looks like the second whoop section was replaced with a triple 👎🏻

|

JJO741

Vital MX member JJO741 22879 JJO741 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/22879/avatar/c50_image_1389480579.jpg?1389480371 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JJO741,22879/all 10/07/10 55 2402 5 3

Posts: 2457

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

1/29/2022 12:10 PM

JJO741 wrote:

A TM huh?

...more
hylo wrote:

Has TM passed homologation in the US? Cool to see something out of the ordinary on track.

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

No homologation rules for amateurs.

Photo
Photo

...more

Bike looks sweet. That would be cool to see them here in the US

|

aeffertz

Vital MX member aeffertz 48132 aeffertz https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/48132/avatar/c50_vitalavatar_1499819419.jpg?1499818452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/all 07/16/15 7 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/aeffertz,48132/setup 163 6128 25

Posts: 6295

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

1/29/2022 12:10 PM

JJO741 wrote:

Looks like the second whoop section was replaced with a triple

...more

Shame, the track plan looked amazing but once again they dropped the ball and built a different track.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 552 30766 144

Posts: 31326

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/29/2022 12:10 PM

JJO741 wrote:

Looks like the second whoop section was replaced with a triple

...more

Yeah, it was unfortunately replaced.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

hylo

Vital MX member hylo 46222 hylo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46222/avatar/c50_Profilbilde_1507141323.jpg?1507141252 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hylo,46222/all 02/24/15 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hylo,46222/setup 6 158 3

Posts: 164

Joined: 2/24/2015

Location: NOR

1/29/2022 12:12 PM

hylo wrote:

Has TM passed homologation in the US? Cool to see something out of the ordinary on track.

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

No homologation rules for amateurs.

Photo
Photo

...more
JJO741 wrote:

Bike looks sweet. That would be cool to see them here in the US

...more

What he said. Awesome bikes!

|

2017 KTM 250 Sx

FerCzD

Vital MX member FerCzD 63630 FerCzD https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63630/avatar/c50_altas_montanas_logo2_1536283417.jpg?1536283287 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FerCzD,63630/all 05/06/18 2 49 949

Posts: 998

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

1/29/2022 12:12 PM

Life is good fellas Photo

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 552 30766 144

Posts: 31326

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

1/29/2022 12:15 PM

hylo wrote:

Has TM passed homologation in the US? Cool to see something out of the ordinary on track.

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

No homologation rules for amateurs.

Photo
Photo

...more
JJO741 wrote:

Bike looks sweet. That would be cool to see them here in the US

...more

I think the homologation rule should be revised. Maybe 200 units for the smaller manufacturers as opposed to 400.

Something to help the smaller guys enter pro SX/MX if they choose to do so.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest