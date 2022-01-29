Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Anaheim 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 9108

Posts: 9108

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

1/29/2022 6:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/29/2022 6:30 PM

Photo

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

gt80rider

Vital MX member gt80rider 9842 gt80rider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9842/avatar/c50_Banksyyyy_1620146421.jpg?1620145973 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gt80rider,9842/all 04/19/08 4 23 50 5735 3

Posts: 5785

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

1/29/2022 6:30 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/29/2022 6:31 PM

Rippin a massive holey

|

www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord

D.K.O.N.

Vital MX member D.K.O.N. 85058 D.K.O.N. /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/D-K-O-N,85058/all 04/30/21 1 174

Posts: 175

Joined: 4/30/2021

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/29/2022 6:34 PM

Holeshot!!!

-brought to you by internet Explorer.

|

thaOGjestone

Vital MX member thaOGjestone 84890 thaOGjestone /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/thaOGjestone,84890/all 04/13/21 127

Posts: 127

Joined: 4/13/2021

Location: Redwood City, CA USA

1/29/2022 6:34 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/29/2022 6:35 PM

👍 Sour mouths will soon join. 🤣😂

|

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20210313_063613_1636262994.jpg?1636262749 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 14 124 3761 2

Posts: 3885

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

1/29/2022 6:37 PM

Morning boys, have i missed anything. My stream indicates that it has not yet started. Guess i could have used that extra sleep.

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

EnvyXx

Vital MX member EnvyXx 59497 EnvyXx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59497/avatar/c50_hypnotic_by_gem1ny_dengc55_fullview_1638662838.jpg?1638662393 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/EnvyXx,59497/all 09/08/17 271

Posts: 271

Joined: 9/8/2017

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

1/29/2022 6:42 PM

Should be a good one tonight. What do you guy's think of the track?

|

Ryan625

Vital MX member Ryan625 75181 Ryan625 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/75181/avatar/c50_Screen_Shot_2019_09_14_at_2.21.01_PM_1568496226.jpg?1568496095 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ryan625,75181/all 09/14/19 4 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Ryan625,75181/setup 52 1286

Posts: 1338

Joined: 9/14/2019

Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

1/29/2022 6:43 PM

See you guys around 8pm when the kid is in bed.

|

2022 MC350 - the daily
2004 RM144 - The princess
2003 RM250 - Play Bike

https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Bike-Builds,46/2004-RM-Corona-build,1374304?exclusive_forum_user=false&page=3

thaOGjestone

Vital MX member thaOGjestone 84890 thaOGjestone /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/thaOGjestone,84890/all 04/13/21 127

Posts: 127

Joined: 4/13/2021

Location: Redwood City, CA USA

1/29/2022 6:45 PM

EnvyXx wrote:

Should be a good one tonight. What do you guy's think of the track?

...more

450
Anderson
Roczen
Tomac

250
Craig
Lawrence
Shimoda

|

D.K.O.N.

Vital MX member D.K.O.N. 85058 D.K.O.N. /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/D-K-O-N,85058/all 04/30/21 1 174

Posts: 175

Joined: 4/30/2021

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/29/2022 6:47 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/29/2022 6:48 PM

EnvyXx wrote:

Should be a good one tonight. What do you guy's think of the track?

...more
thaOGjestone wrote:

450
Anderson
Roczen
Tomac

250
Craig
Lawrence
Shimoda

...more

I like those podiums. It honestly seems someone like Tomac could win it all without actually winning a main. Lol. I think he will eventually, but with this group, if you just got 3rd or better every week from here on out, you would win. Easy

|

ProKawi24

Vital MX member ProKawi24 62218 ProKawi24 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62218/avatar/c50_NEWmeWITHbike_1519963622.jpg?1519962689 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ProKawi24,62218/all 02/20/18 6 10 992 4

Posts: 1002

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

1/29/2022 6:50 PM

Let's go boys! Fantasy team is all in place.....I'm excited for now and will hate myself supremely in 3 hrs. Can't wait to grow a few more grey hairs tonight.

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

patty_281

Vital MX member patty_281 85132 patty_281 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85132/avatar/c50_pattymac2_1620513054.jpg?1620512205 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/patty-281,85132/all 05/08/21 24

Posts: 24

Joined: 5/8/2021

Location: CAN

1/29/2022 6:51 PM

450
Ando - Sexton - Eli

|

thaOGjestone

Vital MX member thaOGjestone 84890 thaOGjestone /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/thaOGjestone,84890/all 04/13/21 127

Posts: 127

Joined: 4/13/2021

Location: Redwood City, CA USA

1/29/2022 6:53 PM

patty_281 wrote:

450
Ando - Sexton - Eli

...more

a real possibility.

|

kpiper

Vital MX member kpiper 70283 kpiper https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70283/avatar/c50_dannychandlerbentbars_1556413595.jpg?1556413571 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kpiper,70283/all 03/20/19 29 1283 3

Posts: 1312

Joined: 3/20/2019

Location: AZ, USA

1/29/2022 6:55 PM

Someone will go on a streak of wins at some point...Sexton, Webb, or Tomac are the most likely suspects.

Wouldn't it be NICE if for at least one round they made a track with only half the jumps? They are in the air so much now it is ridiculous, to say the least.

Racing happens (passing) when bikes are on the ground.

Supercross is becoming a dumb sport...sad to say.

|

thaOGjestone

Vital MX member thaOGjestone 84890 thaOGjestone /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/thaOGjestone,84890/all 04/13/21 127

Posts: 127

Joined: 4/13/2021

Location: Redwood City, CA USA

1/29/2022 6:57 PM

kpiper wrote:

Someone will go on a streak of wins at some point...Sexton, Webb, or Tomac are the most likely suspects.

Wouldn't it be NICE ...more

...more

If its gonna be a streak, Probably Webb

|

bowl

Vital MX member bowl 36774 bowl /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/bowl,36774/all 12/31/12 23 430

Posts: 453

Joined: 12/31/2012

Location: AUS

1/29/2022 6:58 PM

1Freandis.
2kenny
3 ando
...
Lawrence
Mosiman
Shimoda

|

patty_281

Vital MX member patty_281 85132 patty_281 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85132/avatar/c50_pattymac2_1620513054.jpg?1620512205 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/patty-281,85132/all 05/08/21 24

Posts: 24

Joined: 5/8/2021

Location: CAN

1/29/2022 6:59 PM

Sexton finally got it all together. I wasnt high on him at GEICO but dude is riding like he wants to be The Man at Honda

|

NorCalRedRyder

Vital MX member NorCalRedRyder 26603 NorCalRedRyder https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/26603/avatar/c50_mpdd1.jpg?1300060777 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/NorCalRedRyder,26603/all 03/13/11 11 545

Posts: 556

Joined: 3/13/2011

Location: Pleasanton, CA USA

1/29/2022 6:59 PM

EnvyXx wrote:

Should be a good one tonight. What do you guy's think of the track?

...more

Wish they would've kept both whoop sections, but looks like it will make for good racing. Heart wants Jo to reel one off tonight, but my mind says Eli and Craig take it for the Bluecru team.

|

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 102 6521 23

Posts: 6625

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/29/2022 7:00 PM

kpiper wrote:

Someone will go on a streak of wins at some point...Sexton, Webb, or Tomac are the most likely suspects.

Wouldn't it be NICE ...more

...more
thaOGjestone wrote:

If its gonna be a streak, Probably Webb

...more

Agreed

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

patty_281

Vital MX member patty_281 85132 patty_281 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85132/avatar/c50_pattymac2_1620513054.jpg?1620512205 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/patty-281,85132/all 05/08/21 24

Posts: 24

Joined: 5/8/2021

Location: CAN

1/29/2022 7:00 PM

kpiper wrote:

Someone will go on a streak of wins at some point...Sexton, Webb, or Tomac are the most likely suspects.

Wouldn't it be NICE ...more

...more

Daytona

|

Rickyisms

Vital MX member Rickyisms 59905 Rickyisms https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59905/avatar/c50_IMG_3842_1526499446.jpg?1526498999 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rickyisms,59905/all 10/05/17 5 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rickyisms,59905/setup 149 2435 44

Posts: 2584

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: Bradenton, FL USA

1/29/2022 7:01 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/29/2022 7:01 PM

I can’t wait! First time I’ve been able to watch the whole thing live and join in on the bench racing in a while!

|

Unleaded tastes a little tangy. Supreme is kinda sour, and diesel tastes pretty good.

D.K.O.N.

Vital MX member D.K.O.N. 85058 D.K.O.N. /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/D-K-O-N,85058/all 04/30/21 1 174

Posts: 175

Joined: 4/30/2021

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/29/2022 7:01 PM

Everyone saying Eli is gonna win, which usually means he won't. Lol. My bet is in Anderson

|

thaOGjestone

Vital MX member thaOGjestone 84890 thaOGjestone /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/thaOGjestone,84890/all 04/13/21 127

Posts: 127

Joined: 4/13/2021

Location: Redwood City, CA USA

1/29/2022 7:01 PM

Here we go!

|

ProKawi24

Vital MX member ProKawi24 62218 ProKawi24 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/62218/avatar/c50_NEWmeWITHbike_1519963622.jpg?1519962689 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ProKawi24,62218/all 02/20/18 6 10 992 4

Posts: 1002

Joined: 2/20/2018

Location: Folsom, CA USA

1/29/2022 7:02 PM

Stoked to have Blair in the booth tonight. This dude should have a permanent spot here IMO.

|

MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)

Crush

Vital MX member Crush 15018 Crush https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15018/avatar/c50_s1600_tumblr_muriyfRnsX1r46py4o1_1280_1381979943_1413511971.jpg?1413511075 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Crush,15018/all 04/26/09 19 43 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Crush,15018/setup 605 19237 296 1

Posts: 19843

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

1/29/2022 7:02 PM

I’m so stoked to see Blair getting this shot! He’s gonna kill it!

|

Cheers, Crush
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


bigk218

Vital MX member bigk218 61308 bigk218 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61308/avatar/c50_F5D1DE80_A33F_4223_8883_E52AB49E2A08_1514926535.jpg?1514926000 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/bigk218,61308/all 01/02/18 34 865 1

Posts: 899

Joined: 1/2/2018

Location: Summerville, SC USA

1/29/2022 7:02 PM

Rickyisms wrote:

I can’t wait! First time I’ve been able to watch the whole thing live and join in on the bench racing in a while!

...more

Get ready to hang on. It’s been a hell of a ride so far

|

thaOGjestone

Vital MX member thaOGjestone 84890 thaOGjestone /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/thaOGjestone,84890/all 04/13/21 127

Posts: 127

Joined: 4/13/2021

Location: Redwood City, CA USA

1/29/2022 7:03 PM

Keep Blair in the booth!!!

|

patty_281

Vital MX member patty_281 85132 patty_281 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85132/avatar/c50_pattymac2_1620513054.jpg?1620512205 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/patty-281,85132/all 05/08/21 24

Posts: 24

Joined: 5/8/2021

Location: CAN

1/29/2022 7:04 PM

ProKawi24 wrote:

Stoked to have Blair in the booth tonight. This dude should have a permanent spot here IMO.

...more

Forgot he was in tonight. I think he even makes RC sound better.

|

canciaro

Vital MX member canciaro 56899 canciaro https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56899/avatar/c50_as_moto_tp_200_1490566744.jpg?1490566342 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/canciaro,56899/all 03/26/17 7 123 1

Posts: 130

Joined: 3/26/2017

Location: Ontario, CAN

1/29/2022 7:04 PM

Can anyone DM a stream?

|

yak651

Vital MX member yak651 622 yak651 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/622/avatar/c50_IMG_20160311_164232875_1458751890.jpg?1458751727 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/yak651,622/all 08/26/06 6 4 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/yak651,622/setup 152 4839 101 3

Posts: 4991

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Appleton, WI USA

1/29/2022 7:05 PM

WTF, why is she whispering?

|

BigBoreFan58

Vital MX member BigBoreFan58 74226 BigBoreFan58 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/74226/avatar/c50_30126933_1635979513175758_5990910749185621504_n_1582589605.jpg?1582589454 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/BigBoreFan58,74226/all 08/11/19 14 431 8

Posts: 445

Joined: 8/11/2019

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

1/29/2022 7:05 PM

Tomacs for the win.

|
