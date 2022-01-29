Anaheim 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Edited Date/Time:
Rippin a massive holey
www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord
Holeshot!!!
-brought to you by internet Explorer.
Edited Date/Time:
👍 Sour mouths will soon join. 🤣😂
Morning boys, have i missed anything. My stream indicates that it has not yet started. Guess i could have used that extra sleep.
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Should be a good one tonight. What do you guy's think of the track?
See you guys around 8pm when the kid is in bed.
2022 MC350 - the daily
2004 RM144 - The princess
2003 RM250 - Play Bike
https://www.vitalmx.com/forums/Bike-Builds,46/2004-RM-Corona-build,1374304?exclusive_forum_user=false&page=3
Edited Date/Time:
thaOGjestone wrote:
450
Anderson
Roczen
Tomac
250
Craig
Lawrence
ShimodathaOGjestone wrote:
450
Anderson
Roczen
Tomac
250
Craig
Lawrence
Shimoda
I like those podiums. It honestly seems someone like Tomac could win it all without actually winning a main. Lol. I think he will eventually, but with this group, if you just got 3rd or better every week from here on out, you would win. Easy
Let's go boys! Fantasy team is all in place.....I'm excited for now and will hate myself supremely in 3 hrs. Can't wait to grow a few more grey hairs tonight.
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
450
Ando - Sexton - Eli
Someone will go on a streak of wins at some point...Sexton, Webb, or Tomac are the most likely suspects.
Wouldn't it be NICE if for at least one round they made a track with only half the jumps? They are in the air so much now it is ridiculous, to say the least.
Racing happens (passing) when bikes are on the ground.
Supercross is becoming a dumb sport...sad to say.
kpiper wrote:
Someone will go on a streak of wins at some point...Sexton, Webb, or Tomac are the most likely suspects.
Wouldn't it be NICE ...morekpiper wrote:
Someone will go on a streak of wins at some point...Sexton, Webb, or Tomac are the most likely suspects.
Wouldn't it be NICE if for at least one round they made a track with only half the jumps? They are in the air so much now it is ridiculous, to say the least.
Racing happens (passing) when bikes are on the ground.
Supercross is becoming a dumb sport...sad to say.
If its gonna be a streak, Probably Webb
1Freandis.
2kenny
3 ando
...
Lawrence
Mosiman
Shimoda
Sexton finally got it all together. I wasnt high on him at GEICO but dude is riding like he wants to be The Man at Honda
Wish they would've kept both whoop sections, but looks like it will make for good racing. Heart wants Jo to reel one off tonight, but my mind says Eli and Craig take it for the Bluecru team.
kpiper wrote:
Someone will go on a streak of wins at some point...Sexton, Webb, or Tomac are the most likely suspects.
Wouldn't it be NICE ...morekpiper wrote:
Someone will go on a streak of wins at some point...Sexton, Webb, or Tomac are the most likely suspects.
Wouldn't it be NICE if for at least one round they made a track with only half the jumps? They are in the air so much now it is ridiculous, to say the least.
Racing happens (passing) when bikes are on the ground.
Supercross is becoming a dumb sport...sad to say.thaOGjestone wrote:
If its gonna be a streak, Probably WebbthaOGjestone wrote:
If its gonna be a streak, Probably Webb
Agreed
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
kpiper wrote:
Someone will go on a streak of wins at some point...Sexton, Webb, or Tomac are the most likely suspects.
Wouldn't it be NICE ...morekpiper wrote:
Someone will go on a streak of wins at some point...Sexton, Webb, or Tomac are the most likely suspects.
Wouldn't it be NICE if for at least one round they made a track with only half the jumps? They are in the air so much now it is ridiculous, to say the least.
Racing happens (passing) when bikes are on the ground.
Supercross is becoming a dumb sport...sad to say.
Daytona
Edited Date/Time:
I can’t wait! First time I’ve been able to watch the whole thing live and join in on the bench racing in a while!
Unleaded tastes a little tangy. Supreme is kinda sour, and diesel tastes pretty good.
Everyone saying Eli is gonna win, which usually means he won't. Lol. My bet is in Anderson
Here we go!
Stoked to have Blair in the booth tonight. This dude should have a permanent spot here IMO.
MCM2 name - RXR_ProKawi24
PS4 Gamertag "Rocko24" - Add me for MES2 (soon to be MES3)
I’m so stoked to see Blair getting this shot! He’s gonna kill it!
Cheers, Crush
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Get ready to hang on. It’s been a hell of a ride so far
Keep Blair in the booth!!!
Can anyone DM a stream?
WTF, why is she whispering?
Tomacs for the win.