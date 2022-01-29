Anaheim 2 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

Someone will go on a streak of wins at some point...Sexton, Webb, or Tomac are the most likely suspects.



Wouldn't it be NICE if for at least one round they made a track with only half the jumps? They are in the air so much now it is ridiculous, to say the least.



Racing happens (passing) when bikes are on the ground.



Supercross is becoming a dumb sport...sad to say.