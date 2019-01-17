Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 2 Supercross Links

Anaheim 2 Supercross Links

Related: Vital Links
Vital Links
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 7 10 671 291 577 6464 83 6

Posts: 7046

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/17/2019 9:12 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/17/2019 7:35 PM

Anaheim 2 SX - Round 3

Animated Track Map

Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 12 PM Pacific, 3 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern
Tape Delayed on NBCSN at 8 PM Pacific, 11 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Pacific Time):



Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Akira

Vital MX member Akira 56556 Akira /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Akira,56556/all 03/04/17 1 10 107 1

Posts: 117

Joined: 3/4/2017

Location: Santa Ana, CA USA

1/17/2019 1:58 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/17/2019 2:43 PM

Someone knows at what time doors open for public?

Guesstimating 12:30 but practice starts at 11 so probably a bit earlier.

UPDATE: Doors open at 12

|

moto-moto

Vital MX member moto-moto 34302 moto-moto /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/moto-moto,34302/all 06/08/12 11

Posts: 11

Joined: 6/8/2012

Location: unknown? ...but NOT..., MP USA

1/18/2019 8:24 AM

Is there a Vital MX group at the Rocky Mountain Fantasy webpage? If so, what is the name and is a Password required?

I did find a "Vital Crew" group (with only 8 participants) but that group requires a password.

|

...do not quote this post 'cause it will be deleted along with your quoted post...

...sayonara as of January 1st, 2018...

...except for the F1 thread I guess and cool stuff like MX history... ...signature edited on 2018-02-27 and again on 2018-03-22...

Dobermann

Vital MX member Dobermann 17211 Dobermann https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17211/avatar/c50_96025520_1254477179.jpg?1294193206 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dobermann,17211/all 10/02/09 42 147 3

Posts: 189

Joined: 10/2/2009

Location: Milan, ITA

1/19/2019 11:33 AM


|

Dobermann

Vital MX member Dobermann 17211 Dobermann https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/17211/avatar/c50_96025520_1254477179.jpg?1294193206 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dobermann,17211/all 10/02/09 42 147 3

Posts: 189

Joined: 10/2/2009

Location: Milan, ITA

1/19/2019 11:42 AM


|
Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 2 Supercross Links

The Latest