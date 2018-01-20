Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 2 SX - Practice Discussion

Anaheim 2 SX - Practice Discussion

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 5738

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/20/2018 10:32 AM

Time for round 3!

Race Links

Qualifying Livestream (2:50 PM EST)

Forty

Vital MX member Forty
Posts: 795

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

1/20/2018 10:34 AM

HS!

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 5738

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/20/2018 10:39 AM

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 5738

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/20/2018 10:41 AM

Question

Vital MX member Question
Posts: 1260

Joined: 6/26/2014

Location: FRA

1/20/2018 10:43 AM

P2

F150Motocrosser

Vital MX member F150Motocrosser
Posts: 2367

Joined: 6/24/2014

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

1/20/2018 10:46 AM

God Bless race day!!

Positively, absolutely 110% obsessed with anything MOTO.

Drtbykr

Vital MX member Drtbykr
Posts: 1070

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

1/20/2018 10:51 AM

Top five

JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Oh yeah, I actually ride!

Pirate421

Vital MX member Pirate421
Posts: 859

Joined: 7/26/2015

Location: TX, USA

1/20/2018 11:01 AM



downard254

Vital MX member downard254
Posts: 2877

Joined: 12/10/2012

Location: Bremen, OH USA

1/20/2018 11:07 AM

Pirate421 wrote:

What's with the Black. Did they stain the dirt or something. What am I seeing in that pic?

Brittneyb30

Vital MX member Brittneyb30
Posts: 1045

Joined: 5/6/2016

Location: IN, USA

1/20/2018 11:09 AM



mac3-d

Vital MX member mac3-d
Posts: 693

Joined: 4/16/2010

Location: IRL

1/20/2018 11:10 AM

Pirate421 wrote:

downard254 wrote:

What's with the Black. Did they stain the dirt or something. What am I seeing in that pic?

Shadow ? Are they cut down to suit anyone in particular?

Pirate421

Vital MX member Pirate421
Posts: 859

Joined: 7/26/2015

Location: TX, USA

1/20/2018 11:11 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/20/2018 11:13 AM

downard254 wrote:

What's with the Black. Did they stain the dirt or something. What am I seeing in that pic?

Looks like the dark dirt under the tuff blocks were the original watered whoops and the drier dirt is after the watered dirt was skimmed off to make the whoops smaller. That's what I got out of it. If you look close you can see where the water is contained in the cut.

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 5738

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/20/2018 11:17 AM

GuyB Shots:




GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 5738

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/20/2018 11:20 AM

250 B Free Practice:


TheWeapon

Vital MX member TheWeapon
Posts: 1362

Joined: 7/5/2008

Location: AUS

1/20/2018 11:22 AM

Isn't race day live usually on for the free practice also?

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 5738

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/20/2018 11:24 AM

TheWeapon wrote:

Isn't race day live usually on for the free practice also?

Nope. Sometimes they go live when the very last free practice session is wrapping up, but they never actually show any of the free practice sessions.

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 5738

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/20/2018 11:31 AM

250 A Free Practice:


Plugga

Vital MX member Plugga
Posts: 583

Joined: 3/30/2016

Location: Beanbag, QLD, AUS

1/20/2018 11:32 AM

F150Motocrosser wrote:

God Bless race day!!

HA! nice one!

wildbill

Vital MX member wildbill
Posts: 3548

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Christmas Valley, OR USA

1/20/2018 11:36 AM

GD2 wrote:

250 A Free Practice:


Interesting that Mitchell's 52 wasn't in the last one I saw. But wtf, it's only free practice.

jorgechavez

Vital MX member jorgechavez
Posts: 1821

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: CAN

1/20/2018 11:37 AM

Based on live timing Tomac seems to be okay

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 5738

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/20/2018 11:41 AM

450 A Free Practice:


What'sStoppingYou?

Vital MX member What'sStoppingYou?
Posts: 194

Joined: 3/29/2015

Location: Tucson, AZ USA

1/20/2018 11:41 AM

jorgechavez wrote:

Based on live timing Tomac seems to be okay

They put in the new RWISRS whoops for Tomac and Mushy.

For newbs, that's the Riders With Injured Shoulders Retention System...

Drtbykr

Vital MX member Drtbykr
Posts: 1070

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

1/20/2018 11:42 AM
Edited Date/Time: 1/20/2018 11:43 AM

Love listening to PulpMX, Matthe's is Canadian and a Leaf fan. I respected Tomac after what Keefer said his face looked like, he didn't lose his sheit like I would have. I would have told him to F off and hung up.

Riders get a lot, but put up with a lot too. Price of fame I guess.

JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Oh yeah, I actually ride!

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx
Posts: 4090

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

1/20/2018 11:43 AM

jorgechavez wrote:

Based on live timing Tomac seems to be okay

I hope that means something. Can't wait to see him battle Anderson and Kenny soon. Maybe even today

What'sStoppingYou?

Vital MX member What'sStoppingYou?
Posts: 194

Joined: 3/29/2015

Location: Tucson, AZ USA

1/20/2018 11:44 AM

And that's pronounced "are wisers"

tobz

Vital MX member tobz
Posts: 2701

Joined: 3/5/2007

Location: Adelaide, AUS

1/20/2018 11:45 AM

Today is a good day









Drtbykr

Vital MX member Drtbykr
Posts: 1070

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

1/20/2018 11:46 AM

Doesn't look good for my fav. color in the 450 class. Doubt Moose-Can go tonight based on the times.

JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Oh yeah, I actually ride!

What'sStoppingYou?

Vital MX member What'sStoppingYou?
Posts: 194

Joined: 3/29/2015

Location: Tucson, AZ USA

1/20/2018 11:49 AM

Drtbykr wrote:

Doesn't look good for my fav. color in the 450 class. Doubt Moose-Can go tonight based on the times.

Hold yer horses there guy

BB4 is in the house

TheWeapon

Vital MX member TheWeapon
Posts: 1362

Joined: 7/5/2008

Location: AUS

1/20/2018 11:50 AM

Interesting note in the schedule about qualifying...

In each class, the 18 fastest riders from timed Qualifying will advance to the evening program. Alternates may be added to the evening program.

Alternates? Has that always been there? Makes sense if a qualified rider gets injured....

GD2

Vital MX member GD2
Posts: 5738

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/20/2018 11:52 AM

450 B Free Practice:


