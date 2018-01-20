Anaheim 2 SX - Practice Discussion

Time for round 3!
Race Links
Qualifying Livestream (2:50 PM EST)
HS!
P2
God Bless race day!!
Positively, absolutely 110% obsessed with anything MOTO.
Top five
JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Oh yeah, I actually ride!
What’s with the Black. Did they stain the dirt or something. What am I seeing in that pic?
What’s with the Black. Did they stain the dirt or something. What am I seeing in that pic?
Shadow ? Are they cut down to suit anyone in particular?
What’s with the Black. Did they stain the dirt or something. What am I seeing in that pic?
Looks like the dark dirt under the tuff blocks were the original watered whoops and the drier dirt is after the watered dirt was skimmed off to make the whoops smaller. That’s what I got out of it. If you look close you can see where the water is contained in the cut.
GuyB Shots:
250 B Free Practice:
Isn't race day live usually on for the free practice also?
Isn't race day live usually on for the free practice also?
Nope. Sometimes they go live when the very last free practice session is wrapping up, but they never actually show any of the free practice sessions.
250 A Free Practice:
250 A Free Practice:
Interesting that Mitchell's 52 wasn't in the last one I saw. But wtf, it's only free practice.
Based on live timing Tomac seems to be okay
450 A Free Practice:
Based on live timing Tomac seems to be okay
They put in the new RWISRS whoops for Tomac and Mushy.
For newbs, that’s the Riders With Injured Shoulders Retention System...
Love listening to PulpMX, Matthe’s is Canadian and a Leaf fan. I respected Tomac after what Keefer said his face looked like, he didn’t lose his sheit like I would have. I would have told him to F off and hung up.
Riders get a lot, but put up with a lot too. Price of fame I guess.
Based on live timing Tomac seems to be okay
I hope that means something. Can't wait to see him battle Anderson and Kenny soon. Maybe even today
And that’s pronounced “are wisers”
Today is a good day
Doesn’t look good for my fav. color in the 450 class. Doubt Moose-Can go tonight based on the times.
Doesn’t look good for my fav. color in the 450 class. Doubt Moose-Can go tonight based on the times.
Hold yer horses there guy
BB4 is in the house
Interesting note in the schedule about qualifying...
In each class, the 18 fastest riders from timed Qualifying will advance to the evening program. Alternates may be added to the evening program.
Alternates? Has that always been there? Makes sense if a qualified rider gets injured....
450 B Free Practice: