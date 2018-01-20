Anaheim 2 SX - Night Show Discussion

Edited Date/Time:
Time for the first triple crown race of the year!
1st turn first.
Dang u! Must be that red powerband you put in!
Roczen wins with a 2-1-2.
McElrath wins with a 1-1-3.
Stamped!
I heard the track sucks
Que Pasa Amigos..
kzizok wrote:
1st turn first.
You swept across my line and took me out! Now my Fetzer valve is dickered!
250
Shaun McElroy
450
Jason Garcia or Justin Henderson.
I'm going to go out on a limb and say that whoever gets the start will win.
I know but my turbo encabulator, wasn't so lucky.
kzizok wrote:
1st turn first.
You bugger!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
AHRMA361 wrote:
Do they make a red powerband for a Fetzer valve? If so, it could reverse your dickerdnous
It's all ball bearings now.
Track sucks and I'm already not a fan of this format
IN
Has science gone too far?
OK I'm not going to delay watch this weeks Supercross off the DVR. I will sit thru the entire live program commercials and all. So I can get the full effect, (or affect?) of the 3 moto format thing.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Reese95w wrote:
OK I'm not going to delay watch this weeks Supercross off the DVR. I will sit thru the entire live program commercials and all. So I can get the full effect, (or affect?) of the 3 moto format thing.
You are a stronger man than me. DVR is only way I can watch.
Braaaphole wrote:
Track sucks and I'm already not a fan of this format
I'll agree on the format. No drama of the chance of someone not making the main, no good battle for the final transfer inthe LCQ. A lot less pressure for each position because every position earned during a "Main" does not directly affect your final result. If you are top 3 each main the positions may be do or die, but I don't forsee any good battles for 6th and 7th.
Stadium is empty. I hate seeing that
Matthes will be happy about their explanation on the number plate weights.
Ralph rocking the sneakers.
I look forward to the new format but I think it will be very confusing to the new or casual fan.
I hope the crowd are away from their seats getting food and drinks.