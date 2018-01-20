Forum Main Moto-Related Anaheim 2 SX - Night Show Discussion

Anaheim 2 SX - Night Show Discussion

GD2

GD2
Posts: 5738
Joined: 5/10/2014
Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA
Administrator
1/20/2018 6:25 PM

Posts: 5738

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/20/2018 6:25 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/20/2018 6:25 PM

Time for the first triple crown race of the year!

kzizok

kzizok
Posts: 8147
Joined: 10/19/2010
Location: AS, USA
1/20/2018 6:25 PM

Posts: 8147

Joined: 10/19/2010

Location: AS, USA

1/20/2018 6:25 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/20/2018 6:26 PM

1st turn first.

AHRMA361

AHRMA361
Posts: 1870
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: NE, OH USA
1/20/2018 6:26 PM

Posts: 1870

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

1/20/2018 6:26 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/20/2018 6:28 PM

Dang u! Must be that red powerband you put in!

hamncheeze

hamncheeze
Posts: 20
Joined: 1/13/2018
Location: BC, CAN
1/20/2018 6:26 PM

Posts: 20

Joined: 1/13/2018

Location: BC, CAN

1/20/2018 6:26 PM

Roczen wins with a 2-1-2.
McElrath wins with a 1-1-3.

Stamped!

gabrielito

gabrielito
Posts: 593
Joined: 1/16/2016
Location: Saint Paul, MN USA
1/20/2018 6:28 PM

Posts: 593

Joined: 1/16/2016

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

1/20/2018 6:28 PM

I heard the track sucks

nccrimsonghost

nccrimsonghost
Posts: 167
Joined: 1/12/2017
Location: Raleigh, NC USA
1/20/2018 6:30 PM

Posts: 167

Joined: 1/12/2017

Location: Raleigh, NC USA

1/20/2018 6:30 PM

Que Pasa Amigos..

EZZA 95B

EZZA 95B
Posts: 6488
Joined: 11/3/2010
Location: AUS
1/20/2018 6:32 PM

Posts: 6488

Joined: 11/3/2010

Location: AUS

1/20/2018 6:32 PM

kzizok wrote:

1st turn first.

You swept across my line and took me out! Now my Fetzer valve is dickered!

@ezza95b Instagram
@EZZA95B Twitter



EZZA 95B

EZZA 95B
Posts: 6488
Joined: 11/3/2010
Location: AUS
1/20/2018 6:35 PM

Posts: 6488

Joined: 11/3/2010

Location: AUS

1/20/2018 6:35 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/20/2018 6:35 PM

250
Shaun McElroy

450
Jason Garcia or Justin Henderson.

@ezza95b Instagram
@EZZA95B Twitter



kzizok

kzizok
Posts: 8147
Joined: 10/19/2010
Location: AS, USA
1/20/2018 6:37 PM

Posts: 8147

Joined: 10/19/2010

Location: AS, USA

1/20/2018 6:37 PM

kzizok wrote:

1st turn first.

EZZA 95B wrote:

You swept across my line and took me out! Now my Fetzer valve is dickered!

At least I didn’t take out your panametric fam.

pdub187

pdub187
Posts: 478
Joined: 1/28/2013
Location: AUS
1/20/2018 6:38 PM

Posts: 478

Joined: 1/28/2013

Location: AUS

1/20/2018 6:38 PM

I'm going to go out on a limb and say that whoever gets the start will win.

AHRMA361

AHRMA361
Posts: 1870
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: NE, OH USA
1/20/2018 6:39 PM

Posts: 1870

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

1/20/2018 6:39 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/20/2018 6:40 PM

kzizok wrote:

1st turn first.

EZZA 95B wrote:

You swept across my line and took me out! Now my Fetzer valve is dickered!

Do they make a red powerband for a Fetzer valve? If so, it could reverse your dickerdnous

EZZA 95B

EZZA 95B
Posts: 6488
Joined: 11/3/2010
Location: AUS
1/20/2018 6:40 PM

Posts: 6488

Joined: 11/3/2010

Location: AUS

1/20/2018 6:40 PM

kzizok wrote:

1st turn first.

EZZA 95B wrote:

You swept across my line and took me out! Now my Fetzer valve is dickered!

kzizok wrote:

At least I didn’t take out your panametric fam.

I know but my turbo encabulator, wasn't so lucky.

@ezza95b Instagram
@EZZA95B Twitter



Reese95w

Reese95w
Posts: 8005
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA
1/20/2018 6:40 PM

Posts: 8005

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

1/20/2018 6:40 PM

kzizok wrote:

1st turn first.

You bugger!

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

EZZA 95B

EZZA 95B
Posts: 6488
Joined: 11/3/2010
Location: AUS
1/20/2018 6:40 PM

Posts: 6488

Joined: 11/3/2010

Location: AUS

1/20/2018 6:40 PM

AHRMA361 wrote:

Do they make a red powerband for a Fetzer valve? If so, it could reverse your dickerdnous

It's all ball bearings now.

@ezza95b Instagram
@EZZA95B Twitter



kzizok

kzizok
Posts: 8147
Joined: 10/19/2010
Location: AS, USA
1/20/2018 6:42 PM

Posts: 8147

Joined: 10/19/2010

Location: AS, USA

1/20/2018 6:42 PM

kzizok wrote:

1st turn first.

Reese95w wrote:

You bugger!

Ha!

AHRMA361

AHRMA361
Posts: 1870
Joined: 4/1/2008
Location: NE, OH USA
1/20/2018 6:42 PM

Posts: 1870

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

1/20/2018 6:42 PM

EZZA 95B wrote:

It's all ball bearings now.

Damn the industrial revolution all to hell!

Braaaphole

Braaaphole
Posts: 209
Joined: 8/21/2016
Location: Spring, TX USA
1/20/2018 6:42 PM

Posts: 209

Joined: 8/21/2016

Location: Spring, TX USA

1/20/2018 6:42 PM

Track sucks and I'm already not a fan of this format

kzizok

kzizok
Posts: 8147
Joined: 10/19/2010
Location: AS, USA
1/20/2018 6:43 PM

Posts: 8147

Joined: 10/19/2010

Location: AS, USA

1/20/2018 6:43 PM

EZZA 95B wrote:

You swept across my line and took me out! Now my Fetzer valve is dickered!

kzizok wrote:

At least I didn’t take out your panametric fam.

EZZA 95B wrote:

I know but my turbo encabulator, wasn't so lucky.

That could be a problem

AS64

AS64
Posts: 1609
Joined: 5/14/2012
Location: CAN
1/20/2018 6:43 PM

Posts: 1609

Joined: 5/14/2012

Location: CAN

1/20/2018 6:43 PM

IN

Has science gone too far?

Reese95w

Reese95w
Posts: 8005
Joined: 2/7/2011
Location: Kent, WA USA
1/20/2018 6:46 PM

Posts: 8005

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

1/20/2018 6:46 PM

OK I'm not going to delay watch this weeks Supercross off the DVR. I will sit thru the entire live program commercials and all. So I can get the full effect, (or affect?) of the 3 moto format thing.

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

1911

1911
Posts: 1087
Joined: 4/2/2008
Location: shakedown street, NV USA
1/20/2018 6:49 PM

Posts: 1087

Joined: 4/2/2008

Location: shakedown street, NV USA

1/20/2018 6:49 PM

Reese95w wrote:

OK I'm not going to delay watch this weeks Supercross off the DVR. I will sit thru the entire live program commercials and all. So I can get the full effect, (or affect?) of the 3 moto format thing.

You are a stronger man than me. DVR is only way I can watch.

Sandwarrior752

Sandwarrior752
Posts: 3657
Joined: 9/12/2014
Location: BEL
1/20/2018 6:57 PM

Posts: 3657

Joined: 9/12/2014

Location: BEL

1/20/2018 6:57 PM

Looking forward to how this new format plays out tonight!

Youtube Instagram



Rhody

Rhody
Posts: 77
Joined: 8/10/2014
Location: Novato, CA USA
1/20/2018 6:58 PM

Posts: 77

Joined: 8/10/2014

Location: Novato, CA USA

1/20/2018 6:58 PM

Braaaphole wrote:

Track sucks and I'm already not a fan of this format

I'll agree on the format. No drama of the chance of someone not making the main, no good battle for the final transfer inthe LCQ. A lot less pressure for each position because every position earned during a "Main" does not directly affect your final result. If you are top 3 each main the positions may be do or die, but I don't forsee any good battles for 6th and 7th.

Skuzzy29

Skuzzy29
Posts: 363
Joined: 7/28/2014
Location: Fresno, CA USA
1/20/2018 7:01 PM

Posts: 363

Joined: 7/28/2014

Location: Fresno, CA USA

1/20/2018 7:01 PM

bball35

bball35
Posts: 220
Joined: 11/20/2017
Location: Lexington, SC USA
1/20/2018 7:03 PM

Posts: 220

Joined: 11/20/2017

Location: Lexington, SC USA

1/20/2018 7:03 PM

Stadium is empty. I hate seeing that

EZZA 95B

EZZA 95B
Posts: 6488
Joined: 11/3/2010
Location: AUS
1/20/2018 7:03 PM

Posts: 6488

Joined: 11/3/2010

Location: AUS

1/20/2018 7:03 PM

Matthes will be happy about their explanation on the number plate weights.

@ezza95b Instagram
@EZZA95B Twitter



pdub187

pdub187
Posts: 478
Joined: 1/28/2013
Location: AUS
1/20/2018 7:04 PM

Posts: 478

Joined: 1/28/2013

Location: AUS

1/20/2018 7:04 PM

Ralph rocking the sneakers.

kzizok

kzizok
Posts: 8147
Joined: 10/19/2010
Location: AS, USA
1/20/2018 7:05 PM

Posts: 8147

Joined: 10/19/2010

Location: AS, USA

1/20/2018 7:05 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/20/2018 7:05 PM

I look forward to the new format but I think it will be very confusing to the new or casual fan.

EZZA 95B

EZZA 95B
Posts: 6488
Joined: 11/3/2010
Location: AUS
1/20/2018 7:05 PM

Posts: 6488

Joined: 11/3/2010

Location: AUS

1/20/2018 7:05 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/20/2018 7:06 PM

I hope the crowd are away from their seats getting food and drinks.

@ezza95b Instagram
@EZZA95B Twitter



Skuzzy29

Skuzzy29
Posts: 363
Joined: 7/28/2014
Location: Fresno, CA USA
1/20/2018 7:06 PM

Posts: 363

Joined: 7/28/2014

Location: Fresno, CA USA

1/20/2018 7:06 PM

bball35 wrote:

Stadium is empty. I hate seeing that

Dude...it's sold out!

