Anaheim 2 SX - Night Show Discussion

Braaaphole wrote: Track sucks and I'm already not a fan of this format

I'll agree on the format. No drama of the chance of someone not making the main, no good battle for the final transfer inthe LCQ. A lot less pressure for each position because every position earned during a "Main" does not directly affect your final result. If you are top 3 each main the positions may be do or die, but I don't forsee any good battles for 6th and 7th.