Anaheim 2 SX - Night Show Bench Racing

GD2

Posts: 7064

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/19/2019 6:30 PM



About 30 minutes until the broadcast starts! No heats tonight, only Main Events.

Race Links
|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 13312

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

1/19/2019 6:31 PM

Holeshot!

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

MrKnowNothing

Posts: 261

Joined: 5/19/2018

Location: La Plata, MD USA

1/19/2019 6:31 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/19/2019 6:32 PM

HOLESHOT ........dang it

|

GD2

Posts: 7064

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

1/19/2019 6:38 PM

|

plowboy

Posts: 4682

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/19/2019 6:42 PM

On the box.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

aeffertz

Posts: 2541

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

1/19/2019 6:42 PM

OH SHIT I GOTTA MAKE MY PICKS!

|

Monte122

Posts: 1138

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

1/19/2019 6:43 PM

I got Marv for the win!

|

slowgti

Posts: 506

Joined: 1/14/2016

Location: Monroe, GA USA

1/19/2019 6:46 PM

Mid pack

|

Crush

Posts: 17392

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

1/19/2019 6:51 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/19/2019 6:59 PM

I feel like this track is going to end up being a bit one lined and hard to pass... Not a lot of huge berms (including before/after the whoops) and lots of short straights/switchback type sections... hip jumps are cool, but usually follow the leader. Starts will be even more important with the short races.

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 13312

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

1/19/2019 6:51 PM

Opening ceremonies going on.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

plowboy

Posts: 4682

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

1/19/2019 6:52 PM

Monte122 wrote:

I got Marv for the win!

Good luck with that pick...JA and ET seem feisty tonight.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

clinthadwin

Posts: 186

Joined: 8/1/2018

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/19/2019 6:57 PM

Monte122 wrote:

I got Marv for the win!

plowboy wrote:

Good luck with that pick...JA and ET seem feisty tonight.

Exactly. I have Marv 5th, behind Barcia

|

clinthadwin

Posts: 186

Joined: 8/1/2018

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/19/2019 6:58 PM

Monte122 wrote:

I got Marv for the win!

plowboy wrote:

Good luck with that pick...JA and ET seem feisty tonight.

clinthadwin wrote:

Exactly. I have Marv 5th, behind Barcia

(Or do I?)....tee hee.

|

WCRider

Posts: 1035

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

1/19/2019 6:59 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/19/2019 7:00 PM

Let's go racing ! Stream looks good.

|

Crush

Vital MX member Crush 15018 Crush https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15018/avatar/c50_s1600_tumblr_muriyfRnsX1r46py4o1_1280_1381979943_1413511971.jpg?1413511075 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Crush,15018/all 04/26/09 19 43 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Crush,15018/setup 550 16840 288 1

Posts: 17392

Joined: 4/26/2009

Location: Sydney, AUS

1/19/2019 7:03 PM

Uncharacteristic mistake by Ferrandis says Ricky.

Dude. He has crashed out of every series since he came to the US.

|

Cheers, Crush
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moens_Andy

Posts: 2069

Joined: 3/7/2011

Location: BEL

1/19/2019 7:04 PM

WCRider wrote:

Let's go racing ! Stream looks good.

where did you find a stream?

|

hillbilly

Posts: 8382

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

1/19/2019 7:04 PM

None of my many saved streamers is up, must not have yours .

Bummer,

|

Leedle

Posts: 9

Joined: 1/5/2019

Location: Big Bear City, CA USA

1/19/2019 7:04 PM

Roczen coming out with Bro Hymn is great!

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 13312

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

1/19/2019 7:04 PM

WCRider wrote:

Let's go racing ! Stream looks good.

Which one?

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

JJO741

Posts: 2167

Joined: 10/7/2010

Location: Orange, CA USA

1/19/2019 7:06 PM

Roczen has definitely become a fan favorite. Him and Reed get the loudest cheers.

|

WCRider

Posts: 1035

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

1/19/2019 7:07 PM

Moens_Andy wrote:

where did you find a stream?

Supercrosslive.tv

|

hillbilly

Posts: 8382

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

1/19/2019 7:08 PM

Wilson and the CDB for win

|

matze

Posts: 885

Joined: 3/1/2014

Location: Stuttgart, DEU

1/19/2019 7:08 PM

theres a car trade show going on in my stream smh

|

drenmaster

Posts: 565

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: AZ, USA

1/19/2019 7:08 PM

hello everybody! missed bench racing last week, but not tonight!

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 13312

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

1/19/2019 7:09 PM

matze wrote:

theres a car trade show going on in my stream smh

Yeah, the race is delayed 1 hour. That's why.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GeorgiePorgie

Posts: 6084

Joined: 3/4/2012

Location: OH, USA

1/19/2019 7:09 PM
Edited Date/Time: 1/19/2019 7:10 PM

Yea for those that don’t have the $75 gold package race don’t start until 11.

The race is delayed on tv but the gold package it isn’t delayed.

|

aeffertz

Posts: 2541

Joined: 7/16/2015

Location: Eau Claire, WI USA

1/19/2019 7:09 PM

Did the opening ceremonies come through at all? Figured it might not work since I’m going from my phone.

|

milliebays

Posts: 609

Joined: 6/16/2017

Location: Afton, IA USA

1/19/2019 7:10 PM

savatgy is back!

|

clinthadwin

Posts: 186

Joined: 8/1/2018

Location: San Diego, CA USA

1/19/2019 7:10 PM

Bets on AC92 1-1-1?

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 13312

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

1/19/2019 7:11 PM

aeffertz wrote:

Did the opening ceremonies come through at all? Figured it might not work since I’m going from my phone.

Yeah. Worked fine. Reed's opening ceremony was loud.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

