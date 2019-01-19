Anaheim 2 SX - Night Show Bench Racing

About 30 minutes until the broadcast starts! No heats tonight, only Main Events.
Race Links
Holeshot!
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
HOLESHOT ........dang it
On the box.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
OH SHIT I GOTTA MAKE MY PICKS!
I got Marv for the win!
Mid pack
I feel like this track is going to end up being a bit one lined and hard to pass... Not a lot of huge berms (including before/after the whoops) and lots of short straights/switchback type sections... hip jumps are cool, but usually follow the leader. Starts will be even more important with the short races.
Cheers, Crush
Opening ceremonies going on.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Monte122 wrote:
I got Marv for the win!
plowboy wrote:
Good luck with that pick...JA and ET seem feisty tonight.
clinthadwin wrote:
Exactly. I have Marv 5th, behind Barcia
(Or do I?)....tee hee.
Let's go racing ! Stream looks good.
Uncharacteristic mistake by Ferrandis says Ricky.
Dude. He has crashed out of every series since he came to the US.
Cheers, Crush
None of my many saved streamers is up, must not have yours .
Bummer,
Roczen coming out with Bro Hymn is great!
Roczen has definitely become a fan favorite. Him and Reed get the loudest cheers.
Moens_Andy wrote:
where did you find a stream?
Supercrosslive.tv
Wilson and the CDB for win
theres a car trade show going on in my stream smh
hello everybody! missed bench racing last week, but not tonight!
Yea for those that don’t have the $75 gold package race don’t start until 11.
The race is delayed on tv but the gold package it isn’t delayed.
GP740
Since 1987
Did the opening ceremonies come through at all? Figured it might not work since I’m going from my phone.
savatgy is back!
Bets on AC92 1-1-1?