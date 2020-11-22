A little help in Sacramento?

Moto849TD wrote:
I don't know you but you seem like a stand up dude making this kids day/week/month/year. Props to you sir!
Thank you! The neighborhood parents call me the Pied Piper of Motorcycles. I've taught a number of local kids to ride. I have access to a private track and some bikes/gear and I try to pass on my addiction to as many as I can. As we all know, riding and racing moto takes commitment, effort, discipline, focus, fitness, and more. I try to expose them to this, as well as the mechanical side of maintenance and repair.
One of my neighbor's boys, 14 also, started racing this year. On Saturday he hole shot, and went on to win the beginner open class moto, his first win ever. He was under pressure the whole way and never faltered. Got 2nd over all and a nice $4 plastic trophy. The look on his face, the adrenaline and pride, after that moto, is why I do it.
Hammer