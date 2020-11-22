A little help in Sacramento?

Guys, I'm sitting here with tears in my eyes. I ask for a little help, and I wake up with $250 in my pay pal account and guys all over reaching out to help a kid they don't even know. Thank you. I'm overwhelmed.



I'll get in touch with his Grandpa today and make sure he knows to expect some things to show up. I, too, have witnessed how the moto community treats its members. I've not yet been to a track where I don't run into someone that I can relate to - that core love of moto generates a bond regardless of background.



Mayson loves moto. He and my son started riding together at 4, and raced Friday Night Motocross at Sac Raceway starting at 5. Mayson never had the family structure to keep that going on a regular basis. He's always had crap bikes that barely ran and were completely uncompetitive. He just loved to ride and still does. He and my boy play online moto together all the time, and they are waiting for the new MXGP 2020 to come out. They plan to use the track builder to make the tracks they grew up riding on. We hope to get down there in 21 and spend a week riding all our favorite NorCal tracks with him. They haven't seen each other in almost 3 years now.



