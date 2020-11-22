Forum Main Moto-Related A little help in Sacramento?

A little help in Sacramento?

Hammer 663s

Posts: 922

Joined: 6/2/2016

Location: Forest Grove, OR USA

11/22/2020 12:53 PM

I know a kid lives out near Placerville. He's been my boy's best friend since they were 5. Mayson is 14 and just got a well-used CRF150r. They don't have a ton of $$$. Anyone in the Sac area want to help me give his suspension a rebuild? Both ends need seals, oil, probably bushings. I'll pay for the parts.

Hammer 663s

|

walent215

Posts: 1580

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: Ridgecrest, CA USA

11/22/2020 2:19 PM

Not in Sacramento area but would do it free of charge if you want to ship it to Ridgecrest, 93555

|

Ryan625

Posts: 503

Joined: 9/14/2019

Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

11/22/2020 2:39 PM

This is the kind of shit that makes me love moto.

|

bvm111

Posts: 7551

Joined: 7/1/2008

Location: Las Vegas, NV USA

11/22/2020 3:27 PM

shit wish i was closer i would do it no problem as well!

|

Hammer 663s

Posts: 922

Joined: 6/2/2016

Location: Forest Grove, OR USA

11/23/2020 9:19 AM

walent215 wrote:

Not in Sacramento area but would do it free of charge if you want to ship it to Ridgecrest, 93555

Thanks but I'm not there to help him ship it. I need someone local he can drop the forks/shock at.

Hammer 663s

|

mag23

Posts: 728

Joined: 5/12/2010

Location: Lincoln, CA USA

11/23/2020 9:39 AM

Slipdog!!! If you have the time, I'll pay labor dude...

|

sparker245

Posts: 296

Joined: 10/11/2011

Location: NorCal, CA USA

11/23/2020 7:12 PM

mag23 wrote:

Slipdog!!! If you have the time, I'll pay labor dude...

I'll split the labor cost with ya if Slipdog can do it. Hammer663s is a former Sierra OTHG member and all around good dude. He wouldn't ask if it wasn't important.

|

Chance1216

Posts: 2210

Joined: 4/1/2018

Location: Federal Way, WA USA

11/23/2020 7:24 PM

That’s an act of kindness you don’t see often enough. Your kindness is worth noting Hammer 663s.

|

slipdog

Posts: 9695

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

11/23/2020 7:29 PM

mag23 wrote:

Slipdog!!! If you have the time, I'll pay labor dude...

sparker245 wrote:

I'll split the labor cost with ya if Slipdog can do it. Hammer663s is a former Sierra OTHG member and all around good dude. He wouldn't ask if it wasn't important.

I can get that done for Hammer and might have the parts in stock. Both of you guys have my number so let me know and we'll make it happen!

|

sparker245

Posts: 296

Joined: 10/11/2011

Location: NorCal, CA USA

11/23/2020 7:45 PM

You're gonna put A-Kit stuff in there, right. And get the kid a Sprinter Van?

|

slipdog

Posts: 9695

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

11/23/2020 8:01 PM

sparker245 wrote:

You're gonna put A-Kit stuff in there, right. And get the kid a Sprinter Van?

|

Hammer 663s

Posts: 922

Joined: 6/2/2016

Location: Forest Grove, OR USA

11/23/2020 8:08 PM

Thanks Slipdog, Sparker245, and Mag23. Good on ya!

This kid's had a tough go - his Mom committed suicide when he was 10 and his Dad's not really in his life. He's living with his grandparents now since they are the only stable people he has.

If anyone else wants to kick in some $$$, I'm happy to collect and have Slipdog go through the bike and make sure it's safe and reliable for the boy. Give him a Christmas to remember thanks to Vital MX. There's a lot of good people on here.

PayPal me at mike@hamershock.net. Every dime will go towards this boy.

Hammer 663s.

|

larryloopout

Posts: 65

Joined: 11/18/2009

Location: Manahawkin, NJ USA

11/23/2020 8:18 PM

Any idea what size gear he might be? I’ve got a basement full of gear from when I was a rep. If I have his size I’ll send him a couple sets

|

Hammer 663s

Posts: 922

Joined: 6/2/2016

Location: Forest Grove, OR USA

11/23/2020 8:32 PM
Edited Date/Time: 11/23/2020 8:38 PM

larryloopout wrote:

Any idea what size gear he might be? I’ve got a basement full of gear from when I was a rep. If I have his size I’ll send him a couple sets

30 pant, medium jersey.

That'd be awesome! I know he's on 2nd/3rd hand gear for almost everything.

Mayson W.
4500 Buckeye Rd
Shingle Springs, CA 95682

|

Ryan625

Posts: 503

Joined: 9/14/2019

Location: Lynnwood, WA USA

11/23/2020 8:49 PM

I wish there were more people out there like I have witnessed in the Moto community. These kinds of situations tear at my heart especially hard. The kid that got me into racing came from a broken home and lived with my family most summers. My dad fixed his bikes, we drove him to races with us. He became a brother to me.

He could never lose the chip on his shoulder and shot himself shortly after he turned 25. That kind of loss never goes away. I hope the kindness you're showing him helps avoid a similar fate. Check your PayPal brother <3

|

urbanlift707

Posts: 673

Joined: 9/27/2006

Location: Humboldt, CA USA

11/23/2020 8:58 PM

Just sent ya $100 get the kid a tire from me.

|

centralcalmx

Posts: 191

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Madera, CA USA

11/24/2020 3:53 AM

Hammer you are a good man and we go way back.
How about a helmet size thinking a new one may be in order.
I’ll run buy the shop and come up with something nice and ship it up.

Take care

|

mag23

Posts: 728

Joined: 5/12/2010

Location: Lincoln, CA USA

11/24/2020 5:58 AM

sparker245 wrote:

You're gonna put A-Kit stuff in there, right. And get the kid a Sprinter Van?

Let do this guys!

|

Hi Side

Posts: 65

Joined: 9/19/2013

Location: Waynesville, NC USA

11/24/2020 6:09 AM
Edited Date/Time: 11/24/2020 6:10 AM

Soooo...I've spent a lifetime taking pride in being a hard tough old bastard but stories like this get me. Young man has a tragic story for sure and hopefully MX brings some joy and structure to his life.

Other than mx stuff what else does he need? My wife and I have been extremely blessed in our lives. We were just discussing what we were going to do for someone this Christmas and then I read this thread.

I'm so proud to be associated with the mx community. No other group comes together like we do!

|

onefiveight

Posts: 98

Joined: 7/25/2016

Location: Citrus Heights, CA USA

11/24/2020 6:40 AM

I’m in, how about we turn this into a bike build on the forum? Does he need a good set of boots?

|

JTM5427

Posts: 99

Joined: 11/10/2017

Location: Pittsburgh, PA USA

11/24/2020 7:08 AM
Edited Date/Time: 11/24/2020 7:11 AM

Just ordered him some air filters and filter oil, shipping them directly to him!

|

Hammer 663s

Posts: 922

Joined: 6/2/2016

Location: Forest Grove, OR USA

11/24/2020 7:50 AM

Guys, I'm sitting here with tears in my eyes. I ask for a little help, and I wake up with $250 in my pay pal account and guys all over reaching out to help a kid they don't even know. Thank you. I'm overwhelmed.

I'll get in touch with his Grandpa today and make sure he knows to expect some things to show up. I, too, have witnessed how the moto community treats its members. I've not yet been to a track where I don't run into someone that I can relate to - that core love of moto generates a bond regardless of background.

Mayson loves moto. He and my son started riding together at 4, and raced Friday Night Motocross at Sac Raceway starting at 5. Mayson never had the family structure to keep that going on a regular basis. He's always had crap bikes that barely ran and were completely uncompetitive. He just loved to ride and still does. He and my boy play online moto together all the time, and they are waiting for the new MXGP 2020 to come out. They plan to use the track builder to make the tracks they grew up riding on. We hope to get down there in 21 and spend a week riding all our favorite NorCal tracks with him. They haven't seen each other in almost 3 years now.

Hammer 663s

|

Moto849TD

Posts: 7

Joined: 11/22/2019

Location: Fort Myers, FL USA

11/24/2020 7:59 AM

I don't know you but you seem like a stand up dude making this kids day/week/month/year. Props to you sir!

|

walent215

Posts: 1580

Joined: 12/6/2014

Location: Ridgecrest, CA USA

11/24/2020 7:59 AM

Hammer 663s wrote:

Guys, I'm sitting here with tears in my eyes. I ask for a little help, and I wake up with $250 in my pay pal account and guys all over reaching out to help a kid they don't even know. Thank you. I'm overwhelmed.

I'll get in touch with his Grandpa today and make sure he knows to expect some things to show up. I, too, have witnessed how the moto community treats its members. I've not yet been to a track where I don't run into someone that I can relate to - that core love of moto generates a bond regardless of background.

Mayson loves moto. He and my son started riding together at 4, and raced Friday Night Motocross at Sac Raceway starting at 5. Mayson never had the family structure to keep that going on a regular basis. He's always had crap bikes that barely ran and were completely uncompetitive. He just loved to ride and still does. He and my boy play online moto together all the time, and they are waiting for the new MXGP 2020 to come out. They plan to use the track builder to make the tracks they grew up riding on. We hope to get down there in 21 and spend a week riding all our favorite NorCal tracks with him. They haven't seen each other in almost 3 years now.

Hammer 663s

Great story man! Love the direction this is going! I too grew up riding some real roached bikes so i understand his situation. Lets make this a great Christmas for him to remember.
I think it would be best to compile a running list of what has been procured for him so we dont duplicate purchases and while doing so we should all be able to pull together and send him enough to get his dirt cycle reliable and competitive.

Hammer, if you can make this happen or just message or text me , 760-608-1688, i will be happy to make my contribution to him as well. I will have an item(s) drop shipped to him from one of my distributors!
Its really awesome to see this moving forward like this!

|

mxtech1

Posts: 1428

Joined: 7/21/2011

Location: Galesburg, IL USA

11/24/2020 8:18 AM

Apologies for the slow shipping but he has a new set of grips and glue coming his way from Motorsport.

Photo

|

kevinr

Posts: 36

Joined: 12/11/2017

Location: North Royalton, OH USA

11/24/2020 8:22 AM

Just saw this. Hope my contribution helps. Thanks!

|

Hammer 663s

Posts: 922

Joined: 6/2/2016

Location: Forest Grove, OR USA

11/24/2020 8:34 AM

Moto849TD wrote:

I don't know you but you seem like a stand up dude making this kids day/week/month/year. Props to you sir!

Thank you! The neighborhood parents call me the Pied Piper of Motorcycles. I've taught a number of local kids to ride. I have access to a private track and some bikes/gear and I try to pass on my addiction to as many as I can. As we all know, riding and racing moto takes commitment, effort, discipline, focus, fitness, and more. I try to expose them to this, as well as the mechanical side of maintenance and repair.

One of my neighbor's boys, 14 also, started racing this year. On Saturday he hole shot, and went on to win the beginner open class moto, his first win ever. He was under pressure the whole way and never faltered. Got 2nd over all and a nice $4 plastic trophy. The look on his face, the adrenaline and pride, after that moto, is why I do it.

Hammer

|

Hammer 663s

Posts: 922

Joined: 6/2/2016

Location: Forest Grove, OR USA

11/24/2020 8:34 AM

onefiveight wrote:

I’m in, how about we turn this into a bike build on the forum? Does he need a good set of boots?

I will get his helmet and boot size and post them up.

|

Hammer 663s

Posts: 922

Joined: 6/2/2016

Location: Forest Grove, OR USA

11/24/2020 8:41 AM

walent215 wrote:

Great story man! Love the direction this is going! I too grew up riding some real roached bikes so i understand his situation. Lets make this a great Christmas for him to remember.
I think it would be best to compile a running list of what has been procured for him so we dont duplicate purchases and while doing so we should all be able to pull together and send him enough to get his dirt cycle reliable and competitive.

Hammer, if you can make this happen or just message or text me , 760-608-1688, i will be happy to make my contribution to him as well. I will have an item(s) drop shipped to him from one of my distributors!
Its really awesome to see this moving forward like this!

I will update this list as needed:

Cash in hand - $375 + my $150
Suspension service - Slipdog and others
Helmet - Tim 696v
Boots - onefiveeight
Air filters - JTM
Grips - Motosport
Gear set - larryloupout



Hammer

|

omalley

Posts: 1473

Joined: 7/27/2016

Location: Snohomish, WA USA

11/24/2020 8:43 AM

Working on graphics and a set of plastic...what year (maybe all the same?) and what number would he like, Hammer?

|
