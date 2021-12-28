2021 12 Days of MXmas Winners!

Thanks everyone for the participation this year. Hopefully all the goodies we lined up were exciting and maybe enticing enough a few of you went and grabbed them anyhow.
Anywhoooo...onto the winners! If you see your name below, I've emailed the contact listed when you signed up your profile. If you your email has changed since, reach out to me so we can get you dialed in with your gift.
Ogio Trucker Gearbag - MxKing809
Troy Lee Designs SE4 Carb Black - donman
FXR Clutch Pro Gear Set - slipdog
Motion Pro Digital Tire Gauge - FlickitFlat
Rival Ink Custom Graphics Kit - yak651
Boyesen Billet Clutch Cover - mxtech1
FMF Swag Pack - motoxxx599
Bel-Ray Lubricant Pack - HuskyEd
FLY Racing Zone Pro Goggles - dsmith
Yoshimura Cycling Chialo Flat Pedals - langhammx
ASV Inventions Levers - Smith922
VP Racing Lubricants Gift Box - AHRMA361