2021 12 Days of MXmas Winners!

ML512

Posts: 11712

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/28/2021 9:13 AM

Thanks everyone for the participation this year. Hopefully all the goodies we lined up were exciting and maybe enticing enough a few of you went and grabbed them anyhow. laughing

Anywhoooo...onto the winners! If you see your name below, I've emailed the contact listed when you signed up your profile. If you your email has changed since, reach out to me so we can get you dialed in with your gift.

Ogio Trucker Gearbag - MxKing809

Troy Lee Designs SE4 Carb Black - donman

FXR Clutch Pro Gear Set - slipdog

Motion Pro Digital Tire Gauge - FlickitFlat

Rival Ink Custom Graphics Kit - yak651

Boyesen Billet Clutch Cover - mxtech1

FMF Swag Pack - motoxxx599

Bel-Ray Lubricant Pack - HuskyEd

FLY Racing Zone Pro Goggles - dsmith

Yoshimura Cycling Chialo Flat Pedals - langhammx

ASV Inventions Levers - Smith922

VP Racing Lubricants Gift Box - AHRMA361
-MAVERICK-

Posts: 30603

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

12/28/2021 9:19 AM

Rigged. grin

SEEMEFIRST

Posts: 7442

Joined: 8/21/2006

Location: Arlington, TX USA

12/28/2021 9:22 AM

Congratulations boys!

Posts: 11712

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/28/2021 9:22 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Rigged. grin

Smartass. laughing

yak651

Posts: 4859

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Appleton, WI USA

12/28/2021 9:26 AM

Holy cow, I don't know how many years Guy B did this but entered every year and never won. ML took over and I win something! I like this change of management!!

Posts: 4859

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Appleton, WI USA

12/28/2021 9:29 AM

PM'd my email address as no longer use email signed up with

Posts: 11712

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/28/2021 9:40 AM

yak651 wrote:

Holy cow, I don't know how many years Guy B did this but entered every year and never won. ML took over and I win something! I ...more

...more

I aim to please. laughing

peanutt

Posts: 34

Joined: 6/26/2018

Location: Chula Vista, CA USA

12/28/2021 9:56 AM

Congrats to all!

fullgasjason

Posts: 11

Joined: 12/13/2021

Location: Coos Bay, OR USA

12/28/2021 10:04 AM

ML512 wrote:

Smartass. laughing

...more

Prove us wrong....

UGOTBIT

Posts: 581

Joined: 8/14/2018

Location: Upstate, NY USA

12/28/2021 10:06 AM

Congrats to all the winners!

Thank you to Vital and the companies/people that are a part of this every year!

Posts: 11712

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/28/2021 10:10 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Rigged. grin

...more
ML512 wrote:

Smartass. laughing

...more
fullgasjason wrote:

Prove us wrong....

...more

Picked random page in each thread, scrolled down until a post caught my eye or made me giggle.

Based on my half ass formula, yak almost won twice until I saw the poster name. laughing

Posts: 1429

Joined: 6/10/2010

Location: Severna Park, MD USA

12/28/2021 10:14 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Rigged. grin

...more

No shit!!laughing

Posts: 3348

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Vista, CA USA

12/28/2021 10:31 AM

I’m storming the Vital headquarters on Jan 6th! Who’s with me 🇺🇸?

Posts: 30603

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

12/28/2021 10:32 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Rigged. grin

...more
JBlain619 wrote:

No shit!!laughing

...more

I'm no mathematician, but the amount of winners that are regular/semi-regular posters to the amount of users that rarely posts/only post when it's the 12 Days of MXmas doesn't add up.

ML mentioned above how he chose the winners, so it make sense now.

Random name generator would've have been more fair.

Oh well, better luck next year!

Posts: 109

Joined: 12/2/2014

Location: Reno, NV USA

12/28/2021 10:36 AM

Congratulations to all the winners.

Posts: 11712

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/28/2021 10:36 AM

KennyT wrote:

I’m storming the Vital headquarters on Jan 6th! Who’s with me ?

...more

Good luck, I won’t be there. I never go to the office.

Posts: 1817

Joined: 12/14/2010

Location: Temecula, CA USA

12/28/2021 10:39 AM
ML512 wrote:

Picked random page in each thread, scrolled down until a post caught my eye or made me giggle.

Based on my half ass formula, ...more

...more

Ah, so the actual comment matters? Not sure everyone understood that. I bet most people just entered a basic comment thinking the only criteria for entry was simply any comment on the thread.

Regardless, congrats to the winners and thanks for the giveaway!

Posts: 4271

Joined: 12/22/2008

Location: Plano, TX USA

12/28/2021 10:42 AM

fullgasjason wrote:

Prove us wrong....

...more
ML512 wrote:

Picked random page in each thread, scrolled down until a post caught my eye or made me giggle.

Based on my half ass formula, ...more

...more
theycallmeebryan wrote:

Ah, so the actual comment matters? Not sure everyone understood that. I bet most people just entered a basic comment thinking ...more

...more

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page

fine print, comment must catch eye.

Posts: 581

Joined: 3/8/2021

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

12/28/2021 10:43 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Rigged. grin

...more
JBlain619 wrote:

No shit!!laughing

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

I'm no mathematician, but the amount of winners that are regular/semi-regular posters to the amount of users that rarely ...more

...more

I didn’t realize the actual post mattered and wish I did. Oh well, I’m happy to see guys who actually post here win for once. Usually it’s random people who don’t participate on this forum. Congrats to those who won!

Posts: 11712

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/28/2021 10:44 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Rigged. grin

...more
JBlain619 wrote:

No shit!!laughing

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

I'm no mathematician, but the amount of winners that are regular/semi-regular posters to the amount of users that rarely ...more

...more

Next year I’ll probably do page number on a random number generator (which is what I was doing) but then post number on that page as well.

Mav, who’s your favorite current rider btw?

Posts: 11712

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/28/2021 10:46 AM

ML512 wrote:

Picked random page in each thread, scrolled down until a post caught my eye or made me giggle.

Based on my half ass formula, ...more

...more
theycallmeebryan wrote:

Ah, so the actual comment matters? Not sure everyone understood that. I bet most people just entered a basic comment thinking ...more

...more
zookrider62! wrote:

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page

fine print, comment must catch eye.

...more

Or giggle, or irritate, or make me question the reason of our existence.

Posts: 11712

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/28/2021 10:47 AM

I’m actually working on some more “free to enter” forum based contests for 2022 beyond just 12 Days of MXmas. I’d like to give back to our community more often.

Posts: 3348

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Vista, CA USA

12/28/2021 10:50 AM

theycallmeebryan wrote:

Ah, so the actual comment matters? Not sure everyone understood that. I bet most people just entered a basic comment thinking ...more

...more
zookrider62! wrote:

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page

fine print, comment must catch eye.

...more
ML512 wrote:

Or giggle, or irritate, or make me question the reason of our existence.

...more

I like the way you chose the winners. However nobody knew it so you got a lot of generic post such as mine “Merry Christmas”

I think with the smartass vital members it would have been hilarious to read comments if they thought it could win them a helmet. I honestly didn’t need any of the swag but it’s always fun to win stuff. Congrats to all the winners and thanks to the sponsors n Vital for being so generous 👍
There were some awesome gifts 🎁

Posts: 11712

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/28/2021 10:52 AM

KennyT wrote:

I like the way you chose the winners. However nobody knew it so you got a lot of generic post such as mine “Merry Christmas”
...more

...more

With the talent in this forum, I should have made one of 12 days a best photoshop post wins contest.

Posts: 1429

Joined: 6/10/2010

Location: Severna Park, MD USA

12/28/2021 10:53 AM
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Rigged. grin

...more
JBlain619 wrote:

No shit!!laughing

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

I'm no mathematician, but the amount of winners that are regular/semi-regular posters to the amount of users that rarely ...more

...more

Mav- email me your address. I may have scored something for you for for the 13th day of Christmas LOL

johnathon.l.blain@gmail.com

Posts: 1817

Joined: 12/14/2010

Location: Temecula, CA USA

12/28/2021 10:54 AM

ML512 wrote:

With the talent in this forum, I should have made one of 12 days a best photoshop post wins contest.

...more

Yes

Posts: 2085

Joined: 3/22/2016

Location: USA

12/28/2021 10:57 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Rigged. grin

...more
ML512 wrote:

Smartass. laughing

...more

Better than a dumbass!

