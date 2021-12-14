Forum Main Moto-Related 2021 12 Days of MXmas - VP Racing Lubricants

2021 12 Days of MXmas - VP Racing Lubricants

ML512

Posts: 11649

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/14/2021 5:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 12/14/2021 5:00 AM

Photo

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

Photo

VP is mostly known for their high performance race fuels but these days the brand is so much more than just that. As a little reminder of that, VP Racing Lubricants is hooking it up with a full spread of their products for that special someone in this contest.

From VP - "Utilizing our highest quality engine oils, gear oils, performance coolants and brake fluid, every fluid in your dirt bike will be fresh for a new race season and give you peace of mind knowing your bike is Makin Power with VP!"

Ultimate Dirt Bike Rider Pack Includes:
(1) 16.9 oz 622 Brake Fluid Full Synthetic - $26.95
(2) Quarts of Engine Oil - $18.89/each
(2) Quarts of Gear Oil - $12.39/each
(1) 64 oz Stay Frosty Hi-Performance Coolant - $87.80
(1) Quart of PowerWash Moto Formula - $11.95
(1) VP Racing Fuels T-shirt - $25.00

Interested in getting some for yourself? Shop on their website: VPRacingFuels.com

Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.
|

Hman144

Posts: 1807

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: York, PA USA

12/14/2021 5:02 AM

holeshot

|

Munson'd

Posts: 198

Joined: 8/19/2019

Location: Madison, WI USA

12/14/2021 5:02 AM

I’m in! Thanks VP!

|

1reed2rome

Posts: 30

Joined: 1/9/2017

Location: Hugoton, KS USA

12/14/2021 5:05 AM

Merry x mas

|

JWACK

Posts: 2244

Joined: 8/7/2009

Location: NM, USA

12/14/2021 5:07 AM

Sweet!

|

jg622

Posts: 37

Joined: 10/31/2017

Location: Grove City, OH USA

12/14/2021 5:08 AM

NICE!!

|

RussB

Posts: 653

Joined: 7/12/2014

Location: GBR

12/14/2021 5:08 AM

Count me in

|

@russ_69

Rabbit

Posts: 147

Joined: 6/13/2009

Location: Chandler, AZ USA

12/14/2021 5:11 AM

VP me UP!

|

geo309

Posts: 213

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Bensalem, PA USA

12/14/2021 5:12 AM

I like VP!

|

JDEGG#114

Posts: 11

Joined: 8/6/2019

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA USA

12/14/2021 5:15 AM

ML512 wrote: Photo

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how ...more
...more

I’m in for some VP

|

FLmxer

Posts: 5839

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: SouthWest, FL USA

12/14/2021 5:20 AM

Expanding the brand. Nice!

|

I don't have to be as smart as you hope to be some day anymore. wink

565301

Posts: 6

Joined: 3/29/2015

Location: mountain ranch, CA USA

12/14/2021 5:24 AM

Lube makes everything better

|

MXSki

Posts: 4

Joined: 12/11/2013

Location: New Carlisle, IN USA

12/14/2021 5:26 AM

Braaap!

|

DA498

Posts: 1251

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

12/14/2021 5:26 AM

Fill er up!

|

23'swifey

Posts: 2

Joined: 12/16/2013

Location: Sunrise Beach, MO USA

12/14/2021 5:28 AM

Lubricant is a key to longevity

|

Trevor_Bray

Posts: 2

Joined: 12/7/2018

Location: O Fallon, MO USA

12/14/2021 5:29 AM

Merry Christmas 🎄

|

mxnut23

Posts: 87

Joined: 5/30/2009

Location: Linn Creek, MO USA

12/14/2021 5:31 AM

Would be a great addition to the VP fuel I already use

|

dsmith

Posts: 3763

Joined: 3/29/2011

Location: way north, IN USA

12/14/2021 5:40 AM

VP of operations...

|

scte3.0 pro-line trinity tekin

Groyper

Posts: 26

Joined: 11/28/2021

Location: Paducah, KY USA

12/14/2021 5:47 AM

Mid pack as usual for me.

|

epicureMX

Posts: 2

Joined: 5/16/2021

Location: Byron Center, MI USA

12/14/2021 5:53 AM

🎅

|

BobPA

Posts: 7451

Joined: 10/31/2013

Location: PA, USA

12/14/2021 5:54 AM

U4.4 for life here

|

Tomac and/or Anderson for 2020.....

Jardo

Posts: 275

Joined: 11/21/2019

Location: Visalia, CA USA

12/14/2021 5:56 AM

*insert generic comment here*

|





Camp332

Posts: 7960

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Zoo Jersey, USA

12/14/2021 5:57 AM

Send it

|

United States of America

agn5008

Posts: 560

Joined: 3/8/2021

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

12/14/2021 5:58 AM

Woooo!

|

Blackie59

Posts: 93

Joined: 8/23/2020

Location: Rockwall, TX USA

12/14/2021 6:11 AM

Count me in.

|

Kenny Lingus

Posts: 865

Joined: 9/9/2016

Location: Watkins Glen, NY USA

12/14/2021 6:18 AM

Good stuff

|

We are the sum of a 1,000 lives. What we know is almost nothing at all.

Black Dog Moto

Posts: 48

Joined: 9/3/2019

Location: IN, USA

12/14/2021 6:19 AM

A comment

|

IG and YouTube @black_dog_moto

Manufacturing titanium seat brackets for YZ 125 and 250. PM on Vital or IG for more info!

mxcat324

Posts: 45

Joined: 5/24/2013

Location: TN, USA

12/14/2021 6:23 AM

Fuel for the soul. Good stuff

|

Sachmo831

Posts: 171

Joined: 10/7/2015

Location: South Bend, IN USA

12/14/2021 6:24 AM

Slick 👍

|

aenema

Posts: 2

Joined: 12/11/2016

Location: Boise, ID USA

12/14/2021 6:29 AM

yay for quality consumables. Not glamorous but certainly in everybody's wishlist.

|
