2021 12 Days of MXmas - VP Racing Lubricants

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.
How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.
VP is mostly known for their high performance race fuels but these days the brand is so much more than just that. As a little reminder of that, VP Racing Lubricants is hooking it up with a full spread of their products for that special someone in this contest.
From VP - "Utilizing our highest quality engine oils, gear oils, performance coolants and brake fluid, every fluid in your dirt bike will be fresh for a new race season and give you peace of mind knowing your bike is Makin Power with VP!"
Ultimate Dirt Bike Rider Pack Includes:
(1) 16.9 oz 622 Brake Fluid Full Synthetic - $26.95
(2) Quarts of Engine Oil - $18.89/each
(2) Quarts of Gear Oil - $12.39/each
(1) 64 oz Stay Frosty Hi-Performance Coolant - $87.80
(1) Quart of PowerWash Moto Formula - $11.95
(1) VP Racing Fuels T-shirt - $25.00
Interested in getting some for yourself? Shop on their website: VPRacingFuels.com
Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.