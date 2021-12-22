Forum Main Moto-Related 2021 12 Days of MXmas - Troy Lee Designs SE4 Helmet

2021 12 Days of MXmas - Troy Lee Designs SE4 Helmet

ML512

Posts: 11676

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/22/2021 7:59 AM
Edited Date/Time: 12/22/2021 8:00 AM

Photo

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.


For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.


How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.



Troy Lee Designs wants you to safe this holiday season and do it in style! Up on deck is a TLD SE4 Polyacrylite helmet with MIPS in a classic design that they're known for.

SE4 Polyacrylite Helmet W/MIPS Carb Black

Photo

Retail: $260

Weighing in at 1500 grams, TLD's SE4 Polyacrylite Helmet comes with MIPS, incorporating brain rotational protection.

This helmet comes with 16 intake ports to channel cool air around and over a rider's head, forcing hot sweaty air out through six rear exhaust ports.

The SE4 Polyacrylite is DOT & ECE 22.05 Certified.

Want to get yourself some of the goodies? Head over to www.TroyLeeDesigns.com

Photo



jared.clark.1840

jared.clark.1840

Posts: 10

Joined: 8/9/2012

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

Posts: 10

Joined: 8/9/2012

Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

12/22/2021 8:01 AM

Sweet lid

drivrswntd

drivrswntd

Posts: 90

Joined: 12/14/2020

Location: Johnston, RI USA

Posts: 90

Joined: 12/14/2020

Location: Johnston, RI USA

12/22/2021 8:02 AM

Merry Christmas!

shiftmx_22

shiftmx_22

Posts: 600

Joined: 4/14/2008

Location: CAN

Posts: 600

Joined: 4/14/2008

Location: CAN

12/22/2021 8:03 AM

Beautiful

JOHN CHOATE

JOHN CHOATE

Posts: 1979

Joined: 9/18/2008

Location: Dallas, NC USA

Posts: 1979

Joined: 9/18/2008

Location: Dallas, NC USA

12/22/2021 8:03 AM

Merry Christmas!!! 🎄

hititpind

hititpind

Posts: 188

Joined: 2/27/2015

Location: UT, USA

Posts: 188

Joined: 2/27/2015

Location: UT, USA

12/22/2021 8:04 AM

Best helmets in the game!

Moto167

Moto167

Posts: 80

Joined: 7/4/2012

Location: Van Isle, BC, CAN

Posts: 80

Joined: 7/4/2012

Location: Van Isle, BC, CAN

12/22/2021 8:05 AM

Love the design!

Jardo

Jardo

Posts: 284

Joined: 11/21/2019

Location: Visalia, CA USA

Posts: 284

Joined: 11/21/2019

Location: Visalia, CA USA

12/22/2021 8:05 AM

I'm in.

Cygrace74

Cygrace74

Posts: 455

Joined: 7/2/2017

Location: Westport, MA USA

Posts: 455

Joined: 7/2/2017

Location: Westport, MA USA

12/22/2021 8:05 AM

I'll give it a try

Kenny Lingus

Kenny Lingus

Posts: 873

Joined: 9/9/2016

Location: Watkins Glen, NY USA

Posts: 873

Joined: 9/9/2016

Location: Watkins Glen, NY USA

12/22/2021 8:05 AM

It's the old Doug Henry carb!

We are the sum of a 1,000 lives. What we know is almost nothing at all.

X-RACER

X-RACER

Posts: 147

Joined: 9/30/2012

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

Posts: 147

Joined: 9/30/2012

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

12/22/2021 8:06 AM

TLD sweet!

krjr

krjr

Posts: 10

Joined: 4/17/2021

Location: USA

Posts: 10

Joined: 4/17/2021

Location: USA

12/22/2021 8:06 AM

Game over

FLmxer

FLmxer

Posts: 5857

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: SouthWest, FL USA

Posts: 5857

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: SouthWest, FL USA

12/22/2021 8:07 AM

I'm back and need a new lid.

I don't have to be as smart as you hope to be some day anymore. wink

Tater

Tater

Posts: 163

Joined: 3/8/2009

Location: Apple Valley, MN USA

Posts: 163

Joined: 3/8/2009

Location: Apple Valley, MN USA

12/22/2021 8:09 AM

Nice helmet

Camp332

Camp332

Posts: 7975

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Zoo Jersey, USA

Posts: 7975

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Zoo Jersey, USA

12/22/2021 8:09 AM

Cool!

United States of America

Electro21

Electro21

Posts: 1566

Joined: 6/11/2008

Location: Dumfries, VA USA

Posts: 1566

Joined: 6/11/2008

Location: Dumfries, VA USA

12/22/2021 8:11 AM

Awesome helmet!

Black Dog Moto

Black Dog Moto

Posts: 58

Joined: 9/3/2019

Location: IN, USA

Posts: 58

Joined: 9/3/2019

Location: IN, USA

12/22/2021 8:11 AM

A comment

IG and YouTube @black_dog_moto

Manufacturing titanium seat brackets for YZ 125 and 250. PM on Vital or IG for more info!

RussB

RussB

Posts: 667

Joined: 7/12/2014

Location: GBR

Posts: 667

Joined: 7/12/2014

Location: GBR

12/22/2021 8:12 AM

Count me in

@russ_69

23'swifey

23'swifey

Posts: 9

Joined: 12/16/2013

Location: Sunrise Beach, MO USA

Posts: 9

Joined: 12/16/2013

Location: Sunrise Beach, MO USA

12/22/2021 8:14 AM

Beauty

reigninferno

reigninferno

Posts: 6

Joined: 10/16/2020

Location: Temecula, CA USA

Posts: 6

Joined: 10/16/2020

Location: Temecula, CA USA

12/22/2021 8:15 AM

could always use a new lid!

de883zx

de883zx

Posts: 129

Joined: 12/26/2013

Location: Howell, MI USA

Posts: 129

Joined: 12/26/2013

Location: Howell, MI USA

12/22/2021 8:17 AM

Nice lid and yes the old Doug Henry carb to boot

TeamGreen

TeamGreen

Posts: 22316

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

Posts: 22316

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

12/22/2021 8:17 AM

Well, you just KNOW I'm in.

Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!

kapaa10

kapaa10

Posts: 108

Joined: 5/9/2019

Location: Vista, CA USA

Posts: 108

Joined: 5/9/2019

Location: Vista, CA USA

12/22/2021 8:20 AM

in like flynn

motomad724

motomad724

Posts: 149

Joined: 9/25/2016

Location: Holly, MI USA

Posts: 149

Joined: 9/25/2016

Location: Holly, MI USA

12/22/2021 8:28 AM

Diggin it

boothead379

boothead379

Posts: 9

Joined: 11/29/2018

Location: Hopewell Junction, NY USA

Posts: 9

Joined: 11/29/2018

Location: Hopewell Junction, NY USA

12/22/2021 8:29 AM

Man that’s a beauty !!

KennyT

KennyT

Posts: 3323

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Vista, CA USA

Posts: 3323

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Vista, CA USA

12/22/2021 8:29 AM

Merry Christmas TLD 🎄

Phantom347

Phantom347

Posts: 39

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Greer, SC USA

Posts: 39

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Greer, SC USA

12/22/2021 8:31 AM

Will look great riding my Still Carbureted KTM.

Phantom

dsmith

dsmith

Posts: 3784

Joined: 3/29/2011

Location: way north, IN USA

Posts: 3784

Joined: 3/29/2011

Location: way north, IN USA

12/22/2021 8:32 AM

Omg...omg...I want that

scte3.0 pro-line trinity tekin

HeebHammer810

HeebHammer810

Posts: 8

Joined: 12/5/2018

Location: Schenectady, NY USA

Posts: 8

Joined: 12/5/2018

Location: Schenectady, NY USA

12/22/2021 8:33 AM

w00t
cbaum

cbaum

Posts: 6

Joined: 4/22/2020

Location: Folsom, CA USA

Posts: 6

Joined: 4/22/2020

Location: Folsom, CA USA

12/22/2021 8:33 AM

In Thanks!

Forum Main Moto-Related 2021 12 Days of MXmas - Troy Lee Designs SE4 Helmet

