2021 12 Days of MXmas - Rival Ink Custom Graphics Kit

ML512

Posts: 11675

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/21/2021 4:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 12/21/2021 4:00 AM

Photo
It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

Photo

Rival Ink Full Graphics Kit
$230USD / $299.95AUD

Want to give your bike a unique look that no one else at the track would be able to have? Rival Ink is down to do that and for this holiday season they're hooking up one lucky person with a full custom graphics kit for any make or model.

- Product description
Fully customizable Rival Ink Graphics Kit made for your bike, complete with Name, Number, Logo and Color choices.
Rival graphics are made using premium print and laminate materials, the latest printing and cut technology and shipped to the world.

Photo

Want to get some for yourself? Head over to RivalInkDesignCo.com

Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.
ben990

Vital MX member ben990 30226 ben990 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/30226/avatar/c50_IMG_1064_1511356949.jpg?1511355953 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ben990,30226/all 10/20/11 3 64 237 62

Posts: 301

Joined: 10/20/2011

Location: Honeoye Falls, NY USA

12/21/2021 4:01 AM

Holeshot!

Toby259

Vital MX member Toby259 76289 Toby259 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/76289/avatar/c50_2005_RM250_1639599267.jpg?1639598292 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Toby259,76289/all 10/23/19 21

Posts: 21

Joined: 10/23/2019

Location: Rockford, MI USA

12/21/2021 4:01 AM

BRAAAAAAP! looking good

shuggs

Vital MX member shuggs 11502 shuggs https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/11502/avatar/c50_DSC_9251_1405797045.jpg?1405796457 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/shuggs,11502/all 08/06/08 3 28 1179 75

Posts: 1207

Joined: 8/6/2008

Location: Dunfermline, GBR

12/21/2021 4:04 AM

Yes please

Now a member of the Orange brigade

BoldNewGraphics

Vital MX member BoldNewGraphics 60728 BoldNewGraphics https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/60728/avatar/c50_IMG_3184_1512148850.jpg?1512148620 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/BoldNewGraphics,60728/all 12/01/17 16 39

Posts: 16

Joined: 12/1/2017

Location: Almont, MI USA

12/21/2021 4:04 AM

Can I get Monster and Redbull on the same kit?

MX Dad #27

Vital MX member MX Dad #27 9387 MX Dad #27 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9387/avatar/c50_110469410_1231383917.jpg?1294182869 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MX-Dad-27,9387/all 04/01/08 2 61 684 114

Posts: 745

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Ankeny, IA USA

12/21/2021 4:09 AM

Will look great on the KTM!

Better to remain silent and thought a fool, then to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

cjmx

Vital MX member cjmx 764 cjmx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/764/avatar/c50_G0210407_1415987698.jpg?1415987520 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cjmx,764/all 09/25/06 15 2 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/cjmx,764/setup 9 908 169 1

Posts: 917

Joined: 9/25/2006

Location: Lakewood, CO USA

12/21/2021 4:16 AM

Looks good!

RussB

Vital MX member RussB 43777 RussB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43777/avatar/c50_1_1450103961.jpg?1450103468 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RussB,43777/all 07/12/14 9 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RussB,43777/setup 24 642 12

Posts: 666

Joined: 7/12/2014

Location: GBR

12/21/2021 4:17 AM

Count me in

@russ_69

MotoChris

Vital MX member MotoChris 55215 MotoChris /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MotoChris,55215/all 12/12/16 23 292 62

Posts: 315

Joined: 12/12/2016

Location: Vilonia, AR USA

12/21/2021 4:19 AM

Rival has no rival.

Farmer Tom

Vital MX member Farmer Tom 54686 Farmer Tom https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54686/avatar/c50_FB_IMG_1526899665327_1551786012.jpg?1551785517 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Farmer-Tom,54686/all 10/23/16 1 36 29

Posts: 38

Joined: 10/23/2016

Location: Kalkaska, MI USA

12/21/2021 4:26 AM

These guys make some of the coolest graphics around.

murph783

Vital MX member murph783 26379 murph783 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/26379/avatar/c50_12208852_10156156695290705_7826376196702427570_n_1449105751.jpg?1449105655 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/murph783,26379/all 03/02/11 1 15 1081 6

Posts: 1096

Joined: 3/2/2011

Location: CT, USA

12/21/2021 4:29 AM

I dig it. Simple, clean. Good lookin stuff. That blue on black yamaha is 🔥

RPM Performance
CT
783

de883zx

Vital MX member de883zx 41479 de883zx /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/de883zx,41479/all 12/26/13 15 113 78

Posts: 128

Joined: 12/26/2013

Location: Howell, MI USA

12/21/2021 4:34 AM

Starting early this morning!

Rg43mx

Vital MX member Rg43mx 83345 Rg43mx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/83345/avatar/c50_E7A04102_3CC4_448A_AE5A_C1175A52AB05_1639772464.jpg?1639772010 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rg43mx,83345/all 12/03/20 13 11

Posts: 13

Joined: 12/3/2020

Location: Reading, PA USA

12/21/2021 4:36 AM

Looks good. New graphics best way to freshen up the bike for the new year.

TyRod

Vital MX member TyRod 80353 TyRod https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/80353/avatar/c50_IMG_5865_2_1_1586436164.jpg?1586436152 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TyRod,80353/all 04/09/20 31

Posts: 31

Joined: 4/9/2020

Location: IN, USA

12/21/2021 4:36 AM

Heck yeah, I'm in and could use some fresh graphics!!

FlickitFlat

Vital MX member FlickitFlat 196 FlickitFlat /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FlickitFlat,196/all 08/15/06 3 119 2610 36

Posts: 2729

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: ,, WV USA

12/21/2021 4:38 AM

Now stick it
Into shape
Shape it up
Get straight
Go forward
Move ahead
Try to detect it
It's not too late
To stick it
Stick it good

Dirthurts

Vital MX member Dirthurts 83499 Dirthurts /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Dirthurts,83499/all 12/11/20 10 1

Posts: 10

Joined: 12/11/2020

Location: North Las Vegas, NV USA

12/21/2021 4:42 AM

Great graphics!

crawfishoo

Vital MX member crawfishoo 80259 crawfishoo /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crawfishoo,80259/all 04/02/20 1 46

Posts: 47

Joined: 4/2/2020

Location: IL, USA

12/21/2021 4:45 AM

Getting ink'd

Black Dog Moto

Vital MX member Black Dog Moto 74867 Black Dog Moto https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/74867/avatar/c50_6_1614096476.jpg?1614095564 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Black-Dog-Moto,74867/all 09/03/19 8 48 28

Posts: 56

Joined: 9/3/2019

Location: IN, USA

12/21/2021 4:46 AM

A comment

IG and YouTube @black_dog_moto

Manufacturing titanium seat brackets for YZ 125 and 250. PM on Vital or IG for more info!

epicureMX

Vital MX member epicureMX 85194 epicureMX /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/epicureMX,85194/all 05/16/21 9

Posts: 9

Joined: 5/16/2021

Location: Byron Center, MI USA

12/21/2021 4:48 AM

+5 HP

Phantom347

Vital MX member Phantom347 5533 Phantom347 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/5533/avatar/c50_s_l1600_1529419609.jpg?1529419589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Phantom347,5533/all 04/01/08 1 37

Posts: 38

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Greer, SC USA

12/21/2021 4:50 AM

Styling and Profiling

Phantom

agn5008

Vital MX member agn5008 84506 agn5008 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/agn5008,84506/all 03/08/21 11 558

Posts: 569

Joined: 3/8/2021

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

12/21/2021 4:52 AM

Great looking graphics!

js451

Vital MX member js451 60198 js451 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/js451,60198/all 10/23/17 26 476 3

Posts: 502

Joined: 10/23/2017

Location: AUS

12/21/2021 4:53 AM

I need me some new graphics!!

alphado

Vital MX member alphado 265 alphado https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/265/avatar/c50_615463448_1207235737.jpg?1294177220 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/alphado,265/all 08/15/06 66 3 1 290 2025 29 7

Posts: 2315

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Erie, PA USA

12/21/2021 5:09 AM

In!

dtl210

Vital MX member dtl210 65319 dtl210 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dtl210,65319/all 08/12/18 6 106 23

Posts: 112

Joined: 8/12/2018

Location: Post Falls, ID USA

12/21/2021 5:10 AM

In!

@dteal210

Hi Side

Vital MX member Hi Side 40445 Hi Side /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hi-Side,40445/all 09/19/13 54 253 11

Posts: 307

Joined: 9/19/2013

Location: NC, USA

12/21/2021 5:13 AM

Thanks for the opportunity! Merry Christmas

'21 FC250
'20 FC450
'19 TC125

MxProdigy17

Vital MX member MxProdigy17 35035 MxProdigy17 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/35035/avatar/c50_84801947_F51A4500_1583516440.jpg?1583515759 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MxProdigy17,35035/all 08/08/12 6 65 63

Posts: 71

Joined: 8/8/2012

Location: Barnegat, NJ USA

12/21/2021 5:16 AM

That Honda would look sick with a #17 on it!

JDEGG#114

Vital MX member JDEGG#114 74115 JDEGG#114 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/74115/avatar/c50_D6AAB377_36CE_43A0_BEF3_4480D5C32DB8_1603311445.jpg?1603310922 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JDEGG-114,74115/all 08/06/19 4 13

Posts: 17

Joined: 8/6/2019

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA USA

12/21/2021 5:18 AM

Over 2 years old on the last kit, could use an upgrade

yak651

Vital MX member yak651 622 yak651 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/622/avatar/c50_IMG_20160311_164232875_1458751890.jpg?1458751727 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/yak651,622/all 08/26/06 6 4 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/yak651,622/setup 147 4701 101 3

Posts: 4848

Joined: 8/26/2006

Location: Appleton, WI USA

12/21/2021 5:18 AM

Never had a custom kit, would like to win this!

Berm

Vital MX member Berm 42951 Berm https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/42951/avatar/c50_yz125_zps6dd4352c_1398302895.jpg?1398302557 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Berm,42951/all 04/23/14 13 568 29

Posts: 581

Joined: 4/23/2014

Location: MI, USA

12/21/2021 5:19 AM

Nice stickers.

kakarot

Vital MX member kakarot 27504 kakarot https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27504/avatar/c50_24866_111804525525715_3949148_n.jpg?1363651531 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kakarot,27504/all 04/30/11 21 331 25

Posts: 352

Joined: 4/30/2011

Location: Citrus Heights, CA USA

12/21/2021 5:23 AM

Great way to freshen up the bike

