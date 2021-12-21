2021 12 Days of MXmas - Rival Ink Custom Graphics Kit

Edited Date/Time:
It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.
How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.
Rival Ink Full Graphics Kit
$230USD / $299.95AUD
Want to give your bike a unique look that no one else at the track would be able to have? Rival Ink is down to do that and for this holiday season they're hooking up one lucky person with a full custom graphics kit for any make or model.
Fully customizable Rival Ink Graphics Kit made for your bike, complete with Name, Number, Logo and Color choices.
Rival graphics are made using premium print and laminate materials, the latest printing and cut technology and shipped to the world.
Want to get some for yourself? Head over to RivalInkDesignCo.com
Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.