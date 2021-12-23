2021 12 Days of MXmas - Motion Pro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
How about something functional for the holidays that can improve your performance very time you ride? Then Motion Pro has what you need! No, seriously, a quality tire gauge can do just that by making sure you're running the correct pressure and keeping that measurement consistent every time. Being off by a pound of pressure can easily be worth a second a lap.
Motion Pro
08-0684 Motion Pro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge – Getting the best performance from your tires requires maintaining them at the optimal tire pressure. The Motion Pro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 0-60psi, helps you monitor and adjust your tire air pressure with precision. Accurate to +/- 0.6 psi, the slim billet aluminum trapezoid features a high flow push button bleeder valve, ensuring precise pressure adjustment. The high contrast backlit digital display is easy to read and is protected with heavy-duty anti-shock boot. Our 15" long high-pressure hose swivels at both ends, and is equipped with the latest Pro Air™ gauge chuck designed by Motion Pro. Leakage at the chuck can cause imprecise readings, the positive engagement of our air chuck offers measured tire pressure without leaking and it's all backed by a 2 year limited warranty.
MSRP: $105.50
Bullet points:
High precision, accurate to +/- 0.6 psi
Precise digital readout to 0.1 psi
Continuous pressure reading, no need to reset when activating bleed valve
Four selectable scales (PSI, BAR, KG-CM2, kPa)
Large easy to read display with back light for low light applications
Billet aluminum trapezoid body
Billet aluminum air chuck provides tight, leak free seal to tire valve and is specially designed for reading air pressure
High flow push button bleeder valve for precise pressure adjustment
15 inch long high pressure hose with dual swivels and Motion Pro design air chuck
Heavy duty anti-shock protective rubber boot on gauge
Battery powered (1000 tests) with battery strength indicator
Auto off to extend the battery life
Batteries included (Qty. 2 AAA size)
Two year limited warranty
Want to get yourself the right tire gauge this holiday season? Head over to www.MotionPro.com
