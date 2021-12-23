Forum Main Moto-Related 2021 12 Days of MXmas - Motion Pro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

2021 12 Days of MXmas - Motion Pro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

Related: Insta Hub Motion Pro Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas
Insta Hub Motion Pro Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

ML512

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 407 72 1959 409 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 527 11150 1 684 120 26

Posts: 11677

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/23/2021 6:54 AM

Photo

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.


For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.


How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.



Photo

How about something functional for the holidays that can improve your performance very time you ride? Then Motion Pro has what you need! No, seriously, a quality tire gauge can do just that by making sure you're running the correct pressure and keeping that measurement consistent every time. Being off by a pound of pressure can easily be worth a second a lap.

Motion Pro


08-0684 Motion Pro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge – Getting the best performance from your tires requires maintaining them at the optimal tire pressure. The Motion Pro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 0-60psi, helps you monitor and adjust your tire air pressure with precision. Accurate to +/- 0.6 psi, the slim billet aluminum trapezoid features a high flow push button bleeder valve, ensuring precise pressure adjustment. The high contrast backlit digital display is easy to read and is protected with heavy-duty anti-shock boot. Our 15" long high-pressure hose swivels at both ends, and is equipped with the latest Pro Air™ gauge chuck designed by Motion Pro. Leakage at the chuck can cause imprecise readings, the positive engagement of our air chuck offers measured tire pressure without leaking and it's all backed by a 2 year limited warranty.

MSRP: $105.50

Bullet points:


High precision, accurate to +/- 0.6 psi
Precise digital readout to 0.1 psi
Continuous pressure reading, no need to reset when activating bleed valve
Four selectable scales (PSI, BAR, KG-CM2, kPa)
Large easy to read display with back light for low light applications
Billet aluminum trapezoid body
Billet aluminum air chuck provides tight, leak free seal to tire valve and is specially designed for reading air pressure
High flow push button bleeder valve for precise pressure adjustment
15 inch long high pressure hose with dual swivels and Motion Pro design air chuck
Heavy duty anti-shock protective rubber boot on gauge
Battery powered (1000 tests) with battery strength indicator
Auto off to extend the battery life
Batteries included (Qty. 2 AAA size)
Two year limited warranty

Want to get yourself the right tire gauge this holiday season? Head over to www.MotionPro.com

Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.
|

kb228

Vital MX member kb228 61852 kb228 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61852/avatar/c50_48AD01BA_8BE7_43D5_B767_B4A5D12AFA64_1538263085.jpg?1538262140 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/kb228,61852/all 01/31/18 3 75 5790 1

Posts: 5869

Joined: 1/31/2018

Location: Mansfield, OH USA

12/23/2021 6:57 AM

First

|

krjr

Vital MX member krjr 84923 krjr /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/krjr,84923/all 04/17/21 11

Posts: 11

Joined: 4/17/2021

Location: USA

12/23/2021 6:58 AM

This is a great product and would love to have a second

|

Kenny Lingus

Vital MX member Kenny Lingus 54175 Kenny Lingus https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54175/avatar/c50_633288_1480551795.jpg?1480550887 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kenny-Lingus,54175/all 09/09/16 9 867 45

Posts: 876

Joined: 9/9/2016

Location: Watkins Glen, NY USA

12/23/2021 6:58 AM

Yes.

|

We are the sum of a 1,000 lives. What we know is almost nothing at all.

183Matt

Vital MX member 183Matt 75975 183Matt https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/75975/avatar/c50_IMG_0104_1570647938.jpg?1570647562 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/183Matt,75975/all 10/09/19 1 113 1

Posts: 114

Joined: 10/9/2019

Location: Mineral, CA USA

12/23/2021 6:59 AM

I need this!

|

de883zx

Vital MX member de883zx 41479 de883zx /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/de883zx,41479/all 12/26/13 15 115 78

Posts: 130

Joined: 12/26/2013

Location: Howell, MI USA

12/23/2021 7:00 AM

so want this

|

yz133rider

Vital MX member yz133rider 39945 yz133rider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39945/avatar/c50_IMG_14251_1502715888.jpg?1502715262 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/yz133rider,39945/all 08/01/13 11 175 3366 84 1

Posts: 3541

Joined: 8/1/2013

Location: Avondale, PA USA

12/23/2021 7:01 AM

Saweeeeet.

|

Fouled Plug

Vital MX member Fouled Plug 84164 Fouled Plug https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/84164/avatar/c50_planet_uranus_1612375391.jpg?1612375033 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Fouled-Plug,84164/all 02/03/21 1 69

Posts: 70

Joined: 2/3/2021

Location: CAN

12/23/2021 7:01 AM

The Holy Grail of tire gauges. Fingers crossed for this one!

|

okieonayamaha

Vital MX member okieonayamaha 18840 okieonayamaha https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18840/avatar/c50_th.jpg?1358873441 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/okieonayamaha,18840/all 01/21/10 1 241 108

Posts: 241

Joined: 1/21/2010

Location: Ardmore, OK USA

12/23/2021 7:03 AM

Motion pro is awesome

|

Markee

Vital MX member Markee 38525 Markee https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38525/avatar/c50_avatar_1630338579.jpg?1630338004 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Markee,38525/all 04/15/13 11 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Markee,38525/setup 78 3283 79

Posts: 3361

Joined: 4/15/2013

Location: Suffolk, VA USA

12/23/2021 7:04 AM

One year I had a shitty auto parts story gauge that was reading 10psi HIGH. I ride a lot of sand so I never really noticed. Got a nice motion pro gauge and was stunned I had been riding with 23psi.

If you don't win, get a good gauge anyway!

|

Rg43mx

Vital MX member Rg43mx 83345 Rg43mx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/83345/avatar/c50_E7A04102_3CC4_448A_AE5A_C1175A52AB05_1639772464.jpg?1639772010 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rg43mx,83345/all 12/03/20 15 11

Posts: 15

Joined: 12/3/2020

Location: Reading, PA USA

12/23/2021 7:06 AM

Great tire gauge, highly recommend for accurate tire pressure.

|

TyRod

Vital MX member TyRod 80353 TyRod https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/80353/avatar/c50_IMG_5865_2_1_1586436164.jpg?1586436152 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TyRod,80353/all 04/09/20 34

Posts: 34

Joined: 4/9/2020

Location: IN, USA

12/23/2021 7:06 AM

Awesome gauge!!

|

crf250pilot

Vital MX member crf250pilot 4526 crf250pilot https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4526/avatar/c50_10340156_10152420370704228_1513257836153617996_n_1494637884.jpg?1494637847 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crf250pilot,4526/all 04/01/08 18 1918 164

Posts: 1936

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Manning, OR USA

12/23/2021 7:07 AM

Amazing stuff always from MP

|

brysgrfx

Vital MX member brysgrfx 1437 brysgrfx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/1437/avatar/c50_getPart_1513828777.jpg?1513828015 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/brysgrfx,1437/all 03/03/07 2 18 27 124

Posts: 27

Joined: 3/3/2007

Location: Newhall, CA USA

12/23/2021 7:09 AM

Motion pro products are bad ass products.

|

mx21

Vital MX member mx21 9960 mx21 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9960/avatar/c50_HUSKY_JUMP_1639502272.jpg?1639501354 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx21,9960/all 04/30/08 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx21,9960/setup 3 24 4

Posts: 27

Joined: 4/30/2008

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA USA

12/23/2021 7:10 AM

Pumped!

|

alphado

Vital MX member alphado 265 alphado https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/265/avatar/c50_615463448_1207235737.jpg?1294177220 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/alphado,265/all 08/15/06 66 3 1 290 2032 29 7

Posts: 2322

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Erie, PA USA

12/23/2021 7:10 AM

I"ll take it!

|

Tater

Vital MX member Tater 14452 Tater /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Tater,14452/all 03/08/09 1 164 2

Posts: 164

Joined: 3/8/2009

Location: Apple Valley, MN USA

12/23/2021 7:11 AM

Ok

|

epicureMX

Vital MX member epicureMX 85194 epicureMX /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/epicureMX,85194/all 05/16/21 11

Posts: 11

Joined: 5/16/2021

Location: Byron Center, MI USA

12/23/2021 7:13 AM

Very nice

|

Black Dog Moto

Vital MX member Black Dog Moto 74867 Black Dog Moto https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/74867/avatar/c50_6_1614096476.jpg?1614095564 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Black-Dog-Moto,74867/all 09/03/19 8 52 28

Posts: 60

Joined: 9/3/2019

Location: IN, USA

12/23/2021 7:14 AM

A comment

|

IG and YouTube @black_dog_moto

Manufacturing titanium seat brackets for YZ 125 and 250. PM on Vital or IG for more info!

Five2Five

Vital MX member Five2Five 56341 Five2Five https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/56341/avatar/c50_IMG_20171214_153358_1513284699.jpg?1513284167 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Five2Five,56341/all 02/17/17 2 53 22

Posts: 55

Joined: 2/17/2017

Location: OH, USA

12/23/2021 7:15 AM

Cool tool.

|

-PIN IT TO WIN IT-

pkboxer

Vital MX member pkboxer 60824 pkboxer /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/pkboxer,60824/all 12/07/17 10 52

Posts: 10

Joined: 12/7/2017

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

12/23/2021 7:15 AM

Love it

|

Jarid332

Vital MX member Jarid332 242 Jarid332 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/242/avatar/c50_97477780_1266632069.jpg?1294177188 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jarid332,242/all 08/15/06 7 43 1 37 5211 7 92 5

Posts: 5248

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Somewhere north of Toronto, CAN

12/23/2021 7:16 AM

Motion Pro has awesome stuff

|

#SeelyNation
Twitter @JaridSavoy

MT952

Vital MX member MT952 51819 MT952 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/51819/avatar/c50_IMG_3732_1460405026.jpg?1460404875 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MT952,51819/all 04/11/16 1 17

Posts: 18

Joined: 4/11/2016

Location: Canfield, OH USA

12/23/2021 7:19 AM

Sign me up for this one

|

jeffro667

Vital MX member jeffro667 49864 jeffro667 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/49864/avatar/c50_DSC_4998_1480285270.jpg?1480284372 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro667,49864/all 12/08/15 7 22 217 66

Posts: 239

Joined: 12/8/2015

Location: Jackson, OH USA

12/23/2021 7:19 AM

Handy item!

|

MxRat

Vital MX member MxRat 48256 MxRat /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MxRat,48256/all 07/28/15 14

Posts: 14

Joined: 7/28/2015

Location: Dumas, TX USA

12/23/2021 7:20 AM

My toolbox needs this.

|

scottb.

Vital MX member scottb. 50663 scottb. https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50663/avatar/c50_gallery_1494972479_12509893_10153286565876806_7249155525568646308_n_1558931975.jpg?1558930998 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/scottb,50663/all 01/27/16 3 24 14

Posts: 27

Joined: 1/27/2016

Location: CA, USA

12/23/2021 7:21 AM

this would be a great gift for my track buddy

|

JBlain619

Vital MX member JBlain619 20738 JBlain619 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/20738/avatar/c50_can_of_whoop_1401980518.jpg?1401980152 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JBlain619,20738/all 06/10/10 7 2 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JBlain619,20738/setup 57 1370 29 1

Posts: 1427

Joined: 6/10/2010

Location: Severna Park, MD USA

12/23/2021 7:21 AM

A must in every tool box

|

langhammx

Vital MX member langhammx 27612 langhammx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27612/avatar/c50_image_1471230632.jpg?1471230447 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/langhammx,27612/all 05/05/11 51 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/langhammx,27612/setup 208 6533 92 5

Posts: 6741

Joined: 5/5/2011

Location: Santa Clarita, CA USA

12/23/2021 7:21 AM

12.5 all day long

|

agn5008

Vital MX member agn5008 84506 agn5008 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/agn5008,84506/all 03/08/21 11 562

Posts: 573

Joined: 3/8/2021

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

12/23/2021 7:22 AM

Cool!

|

mxtech1

Vital MX member mxtech1 28828 mxtech1 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxtech1,28828/all 07/21/11 60 1658 9 1

Posts: 1718

Joined: 7/21/2011

Location: Galesburg, IL USA

12/23/2021 7:23 AM

Nice!!!

|
Forum Main Moto-Related 2021 12 Days of MXmas - Motion Pro Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

The Latest