Forum Main Moto-Related 2021 12 Days of MXmas - Fly Racing

2021 12 Days of MXmas - Fly Racing

Related: Fly Racing Insta Hub Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas
Fly Racing Insta Hub Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

ML512

Vital MX member ML512 13480 ML512 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/13480/avatar/c50_IMG_1717_1632064395.jpg?1632063636 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/all 12/28/08 404 72 1934 411 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/ML512,13480/setup 511 11133 1 672 120 26

Posts: 11644

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/13/2021 5:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 12/13/2021 5:00 AM

Photo

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.


For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.


How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.


Photo



The crew from Fly Racing wants to keep your vision clear this holiday season and have thrown a set of Zone Pro goggles into our stocking. Better yet, the winner gets to pick the colorway they want. Fly has had goggles in their lineup for a long time now but the Zone Pro, as the name suggest, is their offering with the racer and competitor in mind. Slotting in as a goggle with the bells and whistles you'd expect from something on top riders such as Justin Brayton, Jordon Smith, and more! Check out some of the features below:


MSRP: $64.95


Colors options:


  • Black w/ Dark Smoke Lens

  • Grey w/ Dark Smoke Lens

  • Blue w/ Sky Blue Mirror/Smoke Lens

  • Red w/ Red Mirror/Amber Lens

  • Black/White w/ Dark Smoke Lens

  • Grey/Blue w/ Sky Blue Mirror/Smoke Lens

  • White/Grey w/ Silver Mirror/Smoke Lens

  • Grey/Red w/ Red Mirror/Amber Lens

    • CONSTRUCTION


    • Polycarbonate lens with premium anti-scratch & anti-fog coatings

  • Lightweight yet durable polyurethane frame

  • Engineered frame design increases field of view providing massive peripheral vision

    • FEATURES


    • Quick change replacement lens with pre-installed tear-off posts

  • Premium molded foam provides superior moisture management and a tight seal

  • Outriggers provide optimal fit

  • Optional accessories and lens colors available

  • Removable FLY nose guard

    • FIT


    • 45mm adjustable double buckle strap for easy goggle tension adjustment

  • Non-slip silicone on inside of strap ensures a secure fit to your helmet

    • INCLUDED


    • Nose guard

  • Extra Polycarbonate clear lens with premium anti-scratch, anti-fog and preinstalled tear-off posts

  • Microfiber goggle bag

    • Link: FlyRacing.com


    Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.




    |

    jeffro667

    Vital MX member jeffro667 49864 jeffro667 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/49864/avatar/c50_DSC_4998_1480285270.jpg?1480284372 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jeffro667,49864/all 12/08/15 7 21 206 66

    Posts: 227

    Joined: 12/8/2015

    Location: Jackson, OH USA

    12/13/2021 5:05 AM

    I'm in!

    |

    Keith72

    Vital MX member Keith72 21278 Keith72 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/21278/avatar/c50_westfair_1537630758.jpg?1537630420 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Keith72,21278/all 07/17/10 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Keith72,21278/setup 12 341 31

    Posts: 353

    Joined: 7/17/2010

    Location: Omaha, NE USA

    12/13/2021 5:09 AM

    Nice 👍

    |

    No brains, No headaches.

    McG194

    Vital MX member McG194 59489 McG194 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59489/avatar/c50_Silverdome_1504842272.jpg?1504841599 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/McG194,59489/all 09/07/17 1 59 917 1

    Posts: 976

    Joined: 9/7/2017

    Location: Palm Coast, FL USA

    12/13/2021 5:12 AM

    Good stuff.

    |

    RACERX69

    Vital MX member RACERX69 4505 RACERX69 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/4505/avatar/c50_Capture_83_1627821214.jpg?1627820801 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/RACERX69,4505/all 04/01/08 1 77 782 1

    Posts: 859

    Joined: 4/1/2008

    Location: San Antonio, TX USA

    12/13/2021 5:17 AM

    Nice! Thanks ML. Love Fly goggles and products.

    |

    565301

    Vital MX member 565301 46714 565301 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46714/avatar/c50_IMG00015_20100613_2032_1427645791.jpg?1427645642 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/565301,46714/all 03/29/15 5 41

    Posts: 5

    Joined: 3/29/2015

    Location: mountain ranch, CA USA

    12/13/2021 5:18 AM

    Awesome

    |

    GFMM647

    Vital MX member GFMM647 33284 GFMM647 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GFMM647,33284/all 03/30/12 6 62 22

    Posts: 68

    Joined: 3/30/2012

    Location: Keene, NH USA

    12/13/2021 5:26 AM

    Merry Christmas!

    |

    onewheelwheaties

    Vital MX member onewheelwheaties 85770 onewheelwheaties https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/85770/avatar/c50_thumbnail_5EFA9574_FE3D_46CC_8484_F100E9D75210_1628088744.jpg?1628088294 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/onewheelwheaties,85770/all 08/04/21 27

    Posts: 27

    Joined: 8/4/2021

    Location: Elkton, MD USA

    12/13/2021 5:28 AM

    I'm a fan of 'em

    |

    LungButter

    Vital MX member LungButter 50324 LungButter https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50324/avatar/c50_image_1452399532.jpg?1452399067 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/LungButter,50324/all 01/09/16 1 83 2190 16

    Posts: 2274

    Joined: 1/9/2016

    Location: Yellow Pine, ID USA

    12/13/2021 5:28 AM

    Alright, alright, alright!

    |

    TyRod

    Vital MX member TyRod 80353 TyRod https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/80353/avatar/c50_IMG_5865_2_1_1586436164.jpg?1586436152 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/TyRod,80353/all 04/09/20 28

    Posts: 28

    Joined: 4/9/2020

    Location: IN, USA

    12/13/2021 5:28 AM

    Awesome, thx!! Love my FLY gear!!

    |

    JDEGG#114

    Vital MX member JDEGG#114 74115 JDEGG#114 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/74115/avatar/c50_D6AAB377_36CE_43A0_BEF3_4480D5C32DB8_1603311445.jpg?1603310922 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JDEGG-114,74115/all 08/06/19 4 6

    Posts: 10

    Joined: 8/6/2019

    Location: Cedar Rapids, IA USA

    12/13/2021 5:35 AM

    ML512 wrote: Photo

    It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how ...more

    ...more

    Sign me up!

    |

    Hman144

    Vital MX member Hman144 2448 Hman144 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/2448/avatar/c50_2448_47615a879553c.jpg?1294180110 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hman144,2448/all 12/04/07 6 7 110 1693 183 1

    Posts: 1803

    Joined: 12/4/2007

    Location: York, PA USA

    12/13/2021 5:40 AM

    Fly me courageous.

    |

    dsmith

    Vital MX member dsmith 26913 dsmith https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/26913/avatar/c50_max_gasgasteam_494427Ic_1604455043.jpg?1604454863 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dsmith,26913/all 03/29/11 1 90 3671 69 1

    Posts: 3762

    Joined: 3/29/2011

    Location: way north, IN USA

    12/13/2021 5:41 AM

    Iiiiiiiiii. Just wanna fly...

    |

    scte3.0 pro-line trinity tekin

    JOHN CHOATE

    Vital MX member JOHN CHOATE 12176 JOHN CHOATE https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/12176/avatar/c50_94829960_1254751348.jpg?1294186551 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JOHN-CHOATE,12176/all 09/18/08 10 13 27 1943 136

    Posts: 1970

    Joined: 9/18/2008

    Location: Dallas, NC USA

    12/13/2021 5:45 AM

    I’m a Fly Guy for life! RIDE ON!!!

    |

    hititpind

    Vital MX member hititpind 46265 hititpind https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46265/avatar/c50_51E3D777_D37D_4DDA_A52F_640E329F97BF_1584978636.jpg?1584978586 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/hititpind,46265/all 02/27/15 9 167 20

    Posts: 176

    Joined: 2/27/2015

    Location: UT, USA

    12/13/2021 5:47 AM

    Sweet stuff !!

    |

    racerxx276

    Vital MX member racerxx276 49265 racerxx276 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/49265/avatar/c50_glenhenen_1483563569.jpg?1483563313 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/racerxx276,49265/all 10/22/15 2 140 1 2

    Posts: 142

    Joined: 10/22/2015

    Location: Boise, ID USA

    12/13/2021 5:50 AM

    I live in idaho so I'm In..

    |

    de883zx

    Vital MX member de883zx 41479 de883zx /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/de883zx,41479/all 12/26/13 15 105 78

    Posts: 120

    Joined: 12/26/2013

    Location: Howell, MI USA

    12/13/2021 6:12 AM

    Those are pretty fly

    |

    jbring59

    Vital MX member jbring59 86867 jbring59 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jbring59,86867/all 12/13/21 1

    Posts: 1

    Joined: 12/13/2021

    Location: West Fargo, ND USA

    12/13/2021 6:18 AM

    Great looking googles!

    |

    mxcat324

    Vital MX member mxcat324 39084 mxcat324 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxcat324,39084/all 05/24/13 44 47

    Posts: 44

    Joined: 5/24/2013

    Location: TN, USA

    12/13/2021 6:19 AM

    Great product and I really could use these. O Christmas Tree O Christmas Tree

    |

    MXVet261

    Vital MX member MXVet261 3921 MXVet261 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3921/avatar/c50_20171021_111720_1_1516290028.jpg?1516289526 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MXVet261,3921/all 04/01/08 11 1 23 606 54

    Posts: 629

    Joined: 4/1/2008

    Location: Valley City, OH USA

    12/13/2021 6:23 AM

    Look good

    |

    183Matt

    Vital MX member 183Matt 75975 183Matt https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/75975/avatar/c50_IMG_0104_1570647938.jpg?1570647562 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/183Matt,75975/all 10/09/19 1 94

    Posts: 95

    Joined: 10/9/2019

    Location: Mineral, CA USA

    12/13/2021 6:28 AM

    I’m gonna Fly in those goggles!

    |

    snillum

    Vital MX member snillum 58800 snillum /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/snillum,58800/all 07/25/17 35 2

    Posts: 35

    Joined: 7/25/2017

    Location: Greer, SC USA

    12/13/2021 6:29 AM

    The all black lenses and frames with the bold white Fly Racing logo would look sweet with my new Fly Formula helmet!

    |

    epicureMX

    Vital MX member epicureMX 85194 epicureMX /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/epicureMX,85194/all 05/16/21 1

    Posts: 1

    Joined: 5/16/2021

    Location: Byron Center, MI USA

    12/13/2021 6:31 AM

    Look good👍

    |

    Jardo

    Vital MX member Jardo 77252 Jardo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/77252/avatar/c50_34F447DC_BE4F_42B4_9D49_5C2332B77E9C_1608042004.jpg?1608041376 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jardo,77252/all 11/21/19 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Jardo,77252/setup 13 261 25

    Posts: 274

    Joined: 11/21/2019

    Location: Visalia, CA USA

    12/13/2021 6:33 AM

    Queue the generic comments

    |





    FlickitFlat

    Vital MX member FlickitFlat 196 FlickitFlat /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/FlickitFlat,196/all 08/15/06 3 119 2609 36

    Posts: 2728

    Joined: 8/15/2006

    Location: ,, WV USA

    12/13/2021 6:34 AM

    Man I really need some roost deflecting, eye ball protecting shield thingies.

    |

    K-Dub14

    Vital MX member K-Dub14 68250 K-Dub14 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/K-Dub14,68250/all 01/05/19 95 4

    Posts: 95

    Joined: 1/5/2019

    Location: Columbus, OH USA

    12/13/2021 6:35 AM

    Merry Christmas

    |

    dtl210

    Vital MX member dtl210 65319 dtl210 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/dtl210,65319/all 08/12/18 6 97 23

    Posts: 103

    Joined: 8/12/2018

    Location: Post Falls, ID USA

    12/13/2021 6:36 AM

    Sick goggles!

    |

    @dteal210

    yz133rider

    Vital MX member yz133rider 39945 yz133rider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39945/avatar/c50_IMG_14251_1502715888.jpg?1502715262 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/yz133rider,39945/all 08/01/13 11 172 3348 84 1

    Posts: 3520

    Joined: 8/1/2013

    Location: Avondale, PA USA

    12/13/2021 6:39 AM

    Thanks for doing this!

    |

    jared.clark.1840

    Vital MX member jared.clark.1840 35077 jared.clark.1840 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/35077/avatar/c50_fb_picture_100000127735008.jpg?1344552849 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/jared-clark-1840,35077/all 08/09/12 1 27

    Posts: 1

    Joined: 8/9/2012

    Location: Los Angeles, CA USA

    12/13/2021 6:39 AM

    I believe I can fly

    |

    pelosi826

    Vital MX member pelosi826 41185 pelosi826 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41185/avatar/c50_rm_1386273252.jpg?1386272264 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/pelosi826,41185/all 12/05/13 3 19 2

    Posts: 22

    Joined: 12/5/2013

    Location: Johnstown, NY USA

    12/13/2021 6:42 AM

    Big fan of the zone pros

    |
    Forum Main Moto-Related 2021 12 Days of MXmas - Fly Racing

    The Latest