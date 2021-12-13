2021 12 Days of MXmas - Fly Racing

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

The crew from Fly Racing wants to keep your vision clear this holiday season and have thrown a set of Zone Pro goggles into our stocking. Better yet, the winner gets to pick the colorway they want. Fly has had goggles in their lineup for a long time now but the Zone Pro, as the name suggest, is their offering with the racer and competitor in mind. Slotting in as a goggle with the bells and whistles you'd expect from something on top riders such as Justin Brayton, Jordon Smith, and more! Check out some of the features below:

MSRP: $64.95

Colors options:

Black w/ Dark Smoke Lens

Grey w/ Dark Smoke Lens

Blue w/ Sky Blue Mirror/Smoke Lens

Red w/ Red Mirror/Amber Lens

Black/White w/ Dark Smoke Lens

Grey/Blue w/ Sky Blue Mirror/Smoke Lens

White/Grey w/ Silver Mirror/Smoke Lens

Grey/Red w/ Red Mirror/Amber Lens

CONSTRUCTION

Polycarbonate lens with premium anti-scratch & anti-fog coatings

Lightweight yet durable polyurethane frame

Engineered frame design increases field of view providing massive peripheral vision

FEATURES

Quick change replacement lens with pre-installed tear-off posts

Premium molded foam provides superior moisture management and a tight seal

Outriggers provide optimal fit

Optional accessories and lens colors available

Removable FLY nose guard

FIT

45mm adjustable double buckle strap for easy goggle tension adjustment

Non-slip silicone on inside of strap ensures a secure fit to your helmet

INCLUDED

Nose guard

Extra Polycarbonate clear lens with premium anti-scratch, anti-fog and preinstalled tear-off posts

Microfiber goggle bag

Link: FlyRacing.com

