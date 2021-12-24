Forum Main Moto-Related 2021 12 Days of MXmas - FXR Clutch Pro Gear Set

2021 12 Days of MXmas - FXR Clutch Pro Gear Set

ML512

ML512

Posts: 11684

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/24/2021 8:05 AM

Photo
It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

Photo

I might be a bit biased here...but FXR had some of the best looking stuff on track in the 2022 season and they're up for the last day of our 12 Days of MXmas! Check out their Clutch Pro line and all the colorways available. One lucky winner will get a set of Clutch Pro in the sizes and colorway of their choice.

FXR Clutch Pro Gear Set


Clutch Pro Jersey $49.99
• Premium polyester birdseye knit
• Moisture-wicking yarns dry quickly
• Shaped front collar and tapered cuff
• Drop-tail hem and long length protect midriff exposure
• Fade-free sublimation prints

Clutch Pro Pants $129.99
• Durable coated 600D construction for strength and comfort
• Dual layer knee fabric with full grain leather and abrasion resistant inner fabric
• Stretch inserts for added flexibility and comfort
• Pre-curved knees
• Triple topstitching in critical areas for extra strength and durability
• Tested and proven hook and loop adjustable waist system design
• Upper body polyester mesh lining for breathability and comfort
• Internal key pocket
• Fade-free sublimation prints

Photo

Check out FXR's Clutch Pro and more on their website. Visit
www.FXRracing.com for more information, and to make your purchase.

Make sure you sign up for every 12 days as we'll be picking the winners the day after Christmas!
GingerSnapRacing

GingerSnapRacing

Posts: 53

Joined: 9/27/2021

Location: Fresno, CA USA

12/24/2021 8:08 AM

I mean who doesn’t want some free sexy gear!

dsmith

dsmith

Posts: 3789

Joined: 3/29/2011

Location: way north, IN USA

12/24/2021 8:08 AM
Edited Date/Time: 12/24/2021 8:09 AM

Ok..nice

scte3.0 pro-line trinity tekin

-MAVERICK-

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 30548

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

12/24/2021 8:09 AM

FXR killing it.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

MotoChris

MotoChris

Posts: 318

Joined: 12/12/2016

Location: Vilonia, AR USA

12/24/2021 8:09 AM

Yes! Please! Merry Christmas!

yamaha20

yamaha20

Posts: 13

Joined: 12/8/2020

Location: CAN

12/24/2021 8:09 AM

Looks rad

pelosi826

pelosi826

Posts: 28

Joined: 12/5/2013

Location: Johnstown, NY USA

12/24/2021 8:11 AM

Sweet

mxbrian15

mxbrian15

Posts: 458

Joined: 12/8/2015

Location: Orlando, FL USA

12/24/2021 8:11 AM

Great looking!

MxRat

MxRat

Posts: 15

Joined: 7/28/2015

Location: Dumas, TX USA

12/24/2021 8:12 AM

FXR is great.

Fouled Plug

Fouled Plug

Posts: 73

Joined: 2/3/2021

Location: CAN

12/24/2021 8:12 AM

Very nice!

TeamGreen

TeamGreen

Posts: 22325

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

12/24/2021 8:15 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

FXR killing it.

...more

MX101 is gonna look good in it, too.

Nobody ever told me, I found out for myself. You've got to believe in foolish miracles. It's not how you play the game, it's if you win or lose. You can choose. Don't confuse. Win or lose. It's up to you!

Blackie59

Blackie59

Posts: 103

Joined: 8/23/2020

Location: Rockwall, TX USA

12/24/2021 8:16 AM

Very nice.

mwilcox349

mwilcox349

Posts: 303

Joined: 4/1/2015

Location: TX, USA

12/24/2021 8:17 AM

In

Sachmo831

Sachmo831

Posts: 180

Joined: 10/7/2015

Location: South Bend, IN USA

12/24/2021 8:18 AM

In

Elbows

Elbows

Posts: 381

Joined: 8/21/2010

Location: Haleyville, AL USA

12/24/2021 8:20 AM

Count me in too!

Tater

Tater

Posts: 165

Joined: 3/8/2009

Location: Apple Valley, MN USA

12/24/2021 8:24 AM

Happy New Gear!

Kenny Lingus

Kenny Lingus

Posts: 879

Joined: 9/9/2016

Location: Watkins Glen, NY USA

12/24/2021 8:29 AM

Ooooo weeee Rick!

We are the sum of a 1,000 lives. What we know is almost nothing at all.

pkboxer

pkboxer

Posts: 11

Joined: 12/7/2017

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

12/24/2021 8:33 AM

Clutch

TyRod

TyRod

Posts: 35

Joined: 4/9/2020

Location: IN, USA

12/24/2021 8:33 AM

Yes, please!!!!!!

Black Dog Moto

Black Dog Moto

Posts: 61

Joined: 9/3/2019

Location: IN, USA

12/24/2021 8:34 AM

A christmas comment

IG and YouTube @black_dog_moto

Manufacturing titanium seat brackets for YZ 125 and 250. PM on Vital or IG for more info!

Mr. Robinson

Mr. Robinson

Posts: 633

Joined: 2/13/2014

Location: IN, USA

12/24/2021 8:34 AM

Looking good!

JDEGG#114

JDEGG#114

Posts: 20

Joined: 8/6/2019

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA USA

12/24/2021 8:36 AM

That red and blue goes hard. Can’t believe it’s an entry level set

danzig138

danzig138

Posts: 415

Joined: 2/22/2014

Location: Minneapolis, MN USA

12/24/2021 8:36 AM

Gear looks great!

Bradshaw Fan

Bradshaw Fan

Posts: 32

Joined: 8/28/2017

Location: Bakersfield, CA USA

12/24/2021 8:37 AM

Rad

Moto167

Moto167

Posts: 81

Joined: 7/4/2012

Location: Van Isle, BC, CAN

12/24/2021 8:37 AM

Love FXR and they’re Canadian to boot eh

