2021 12 Days of MXmas - FMF Racing Swag Pack

Related: FMF Insta Hub Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas
ML512

Posts: 11669

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/20/2021 5:59 AM

Photo

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.


For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.


How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.


Photo

FMF Racing is set to swag you out this holiday season with a package worth more than $400; including hats, shirts, goggles, sunglasses and more! Get some goodies from one of the most famous brands in moto.

FMF Swag Pack
Shatter Socks $15
Holeshot Socks $15
1973 Socks $15
Firestarter Pullover Fleece $60
Ride It Out BackPack $54
Burning Hat $28
Roost Factory Hat $28
FMF Vision PowerCore Flame Red Goggle $22.50
FMF Vision SPARK Sunglasses $59 Matte Crystal Light Grey
FMF Vision GEARS Sunglasses $59 Matte Petrol Blue
FMF Vision FACTORY Sunglasses $69 Black Grey Polarized Lens


Want to get yourself some of the goodies? Head over to www.fmfracing.com
|

Camp332

Posts: 7971

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Zoo Jersey, USA

12/20/2021 6:04 AM

Holey!

|

United States of America

de883zx

Posts: 127

Joined: 12/26/2013

Location: Howell, MI USA

12/20/2021 6:07 AM

I'd be so Broo with that kit

|

HeebHammer810

Posts: 6

Joined: 12/5/2018

Location: Schenectady, NY USA

12/20/2021 6:08 AM

This will have ya lookin fresshhhhhh

|

Groyper

Posts: 38

Joined: 11/28/2021

Location: Paducah, KY USA

12/20/2021 6:10 AM

Really hope those Osborne goggles are part of the kit.

(and that I win)

|

TeamGreen

Posts: 22303

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

12/20/2021 6:12 AM

Nice STASH!

|

dsmith

Posts: 3778

Joined: 3/29/2011

Location: way north, IN USA

12/20/2021 6:13 AM

I double clutched my start.......

|

pelosi826

Posts: 26

Joined: 12/5/2013

Location: Johnstown, NY USA

12/20/2021 6:13 AM

nice!

|

agn5008

Posts: 567

Joined: 3/8/2021

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

12/20/2021 6:14 AM

Nice

|

Hman144

Posts: 1813

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: York, PA USA

12/20/2021 6:15 AM

Love the two stroke tribute shirts they do.

|

Newheartpete

Posts: 1

Joined: 2/14/2021

Location: Rogers, MN USA

12/20/2021 6:18 AM

Sweet stuff

|

FLmxer

Posts: 5850

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: SouthWest, FL USA

12/20/2021 6:22 AM

Nice stack of goodies!

|

Bwaap450Moto

Posts: 6

Joined: 12/8/2021

Location: Saginaw, MI USA

12/20/2021 6:27 AM

Always have loved FMF. If only they had enough stock to do a slip-on giveaway too Lolol

|

RussB

Posts: 660

Joined: 7/12/2014

Location: GBR

12/20/2021 6:27 AM

Count me in

|

Kenny Lingus

Posts: 871

Joined: 9/9/2016

Location: Watkins Glen, NY USA

12/20/2021 6:35 AM

They make quality products.

|

neverwas

Posts: 2283

Joined: 8/17/2006

Location: Tucson, AZ USA

12/20/2021 6:35 AM

Nice gift

|

Trevor_Bray

Posts: 7

Joined: 12/7/2018

Location: O Fallon, MO USA

12/20/2021 6:37 AM

Merry Christmas 🎄🎁

|

Brad460

Posts: 2834

Joined: 5/15/2012

Location: Richfield, WI USA

12/20/2021 6:42 AM

Hook me up please!

|

The Darkness

Posts: 54

Joined: 5/2/2011

Location: CA, USA

12/20/2021 6:42 AM

Fmf always has the cool stuff

|

spacecat

Posts: 66

Joined: 5/22/2011

Location: Spencer, OH USA

12/20/2021 6:44 AM

Very nice. Daddy like

|

mxtwoforty

Posts: 47

Joined: 10/20/2006

Location: MA, USA

12/20/2021 6:45 AM

Swaggy

|

vet323

Posts: 2230

Joined: 7/31/2010

Location: Lead, SD USA

12/20/2021 6:47 AM

Awesome swag pack!

|

alphado

Posts: 2313

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Erie, PA USA

12/20/2021 6:51 AM

I'm in!

|

Joshua Knight

Posts: 138

Joined: 2/16/2021

Location: West Townsend, MA USA

12/20/2021 6:53 AM

oooo fmf

|

Capt Slow

Posts: 3

Joined: 9/2/2021

Location: Channel Islands, GGY

12/20/2021 6:53 AM

Nice swag bundle!

|

cripplecru

Posts: 1

Joined: 12/20/2021

Location: Thompsons Station, TN USA

12/20/2021 6:53 AM

That’ll look good at my house, just saying

|

JLopez149

Posts: 11

Joined: 2/9/2021

Location: Vail, AZ USA

12/20/2021 6:55 AM

Yes please!

|

Bergo295

Posts: 11

Joined: 2/27/2015

Location: Montevideo, MN USA

12/20/2021 6:56 AM

It all looks nice!

|

dtl210

Posts: 111

Joined: 8/12/2018

Location: Post Falls, ID USA

12/20/2021 6:56 AM

in

|

Jardo

Posts: 282

Joined: 11/21/2019

Location: Visalia, CA USA

12/20/2021 6:57 AM

*COMMENT*

|





