2021 12 Days of MXmas - FMF Racing Swag Pack

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.
How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.
FMF Racing is set to swag you out this holiday season with a package worth more than $400; including hats, shirts, goggles, sunglasses and more! Get some goodies from one of the most famous brands in moto.
FMF Swag Pack
Shatter Socks $15
Holeshot Socks $15
1973 Socks $15
Firestarter Pullover Fleece $60
Ride It Out BackPack $54
Burning Hat $28
Roost Factory Hat $28
FMF Vision PowerCore Flame Red Goggle $22.50
FMF Vision SPARK Sunglasses $59 Matte Crystal Light Grey
FMF Vision GEARS Sunglasses $59 Matte Petrol Blue
FMF Vision FACTORY Sunglasses $69 Black Grey Polarized Lens
Want to get yourself some of the goodies? Head over to www.fmfracing.com