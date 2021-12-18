2021 12 Days of MXmas - Bel Ray Engine and Filter Oil

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.
How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.
For this holiday season, the crew from Bel Ray want to keep your bike running as smoothly as possible. Which means they've put up the two most important items...ENGINE OIL AND FILTER OIL! With modern day four strokes, as long as you're changing the oil at solid intervals and have a clean/oiled air filter regularly swapped out, it's pretty hard to mess them up.
Best part, they put up a whole case of each! enough to last the regular weekend warrior for quite a while.
1 case of Thumper Racing Synthetic Blend 10w40: Retail price $168.00
1 case of Foam Filter Aerosol Spray: Retail price $129.00
Thumper Racing 10w40 description:
Synthetic Ester blend proprietary formula
Formulated for single cylinder off-road engines
Increased wear protection for valve-trains, cylinders & piston
API SN & JASO MA2
(12) 1L bottles
Foam Filter Spray description:
Formulated to improve airflow
Trips microscopic particles to extend engine life
Waterproof formula prevents clogging when wet
(12) 13.5oz cans
