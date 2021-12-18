Forum Main Moto-Related 2021 12 Days of MXmas - Bel Ray Engine and Filter Oil

2021 12 Days of MXmas - Bel Ray Engine and Filter Oil

ML512

Posts: 11666

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/18/2021 8:23 AM

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

For this holiday season, the crew from Bel Ray want to keep your bike running as smoothly as possible. Which means they've put up the two most important items...ENGINE OIL AND FILTER OIL! With modern day four strokes, as long as you're changing the oil at solid intervals and have a clean/oiled air filter regularly swapped out, it's pretty hard to mess them up.

Best part, they put up a whole case of each! enough to last the regular weekend warrior for quite a while.

1 case of Thumper Racing Synthetic Blend 10w40: Retail price $168.00

1 case of Foam Filter Aerosol Spray: Retail price $129.00

Thumper Racing 10w40 description:
Synthetic Ester blend proprietary formula
Formulated for single cylinder off-road engines
Increased wear protection for valve-trains, cylinders & piston
API SN & JASO MA2
(12) 1L bottles

Foam Filter Spray description:
Formulated to improve airflow
Trips microscopic particles to extend engine life
Waterproof formula prevents clogging when wet
(12) 13.5oz cans

Want to get some for yourself? Head over to Motorsport.com

Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.
zookrider62!

Posts: 4255

Joined: 12/22/2008

Location: Plano, TX USA

12/18/2021 8:28 AM

Black Dog Moto

Posts: 53

Joined: 9/3/2019

Location: IN, USA

12/18/2021 8:36 AM

A comment

yamaha20

Posts: 7

Joined: 12/8/2020

Location: CAN

12/18/2021 8:37 AM

Love this stuff

fullgasjason

Posts: 7

Joined: 12/13/2021

Location: Coos Bay, OR USA

12/18/2021 8:38 AM

Best quality lubricants

Cygrace74

Posts: 452

Joined: 7/2/2017

Location: Westport, MA USA

12/18/2021 8:42 AM

Would like to try it out

dfr136

Posts: 121

Joined: 8/25/2019

Location: IL, USA

12/18/2021 8:42 AM

👍🏻

JDEGG#114

Posts: 14

Joined: 8/6/2019

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA USA

12/18/2021 8:42 AM

I’m in!

murph783

Posts: 1080

Joined: 3/2/2011

Location: CT, USA

12/18/2021 8:45 AM

Hell yeah!

spacecat

Posts: 64

Joined: 5/22/2011

Location: Spencer, OH USA

12/18/2021 8:48 AM

Lube me up

mooch

Posts: 1047

Joined: 2/16/2008

Location: OH, USA

12/18/2021 8:48 AM

Need me some of this high quality Bel Ray lube and filter oil !!

TeamGreen

Posts: 22285

Joined: 11/25/2008

Location: Thru-out, CA USA

12/18/2021 8:50 AM

I'm in! Xeno at JCR Speed uses the filter oil...

mb60

Posts: 3101

Joined: 3/7/2010

Location: GRAPEVINE, TX USA

12/18/2021 8:52 AM

Great product

seth419

Posts: 172

Joined: 10/28/2016

Location: Santa Barbara, CA USA

12/18/2021 9:00 AM

slippery

Farmer Tom

Posts: 35

Joined: 10/23/2016

Location: Kalkaska, MI USA

12/18/2021 9:03 AM

Hit me with the lube boys.

Meister

Posts: 1324

Joined: 3/21/2013

Location: Canton, OH USA

12/18/2021 9:04 AM

Oh ya, been running thumper for awhile now!

MxRat

Posts: 9

Joined: 7/28/2015

Location: Dumas, TX USA

12/18/2021 9:04 AM

Nice!!!

Electro21

Posts: 1559

Joined: 6/11/2008

Location: Dumfries, VA USA

12/18/2021 9:08 AM

I like Bel-Ray

kgmkgm

Posts: 20

Joined: 12/16/2014

Location: Denver, CO USA

12/18/2021 9:11 AM

Can always use more

posey615

Posts: 8

Joined: 8/11/2017

Location: Saint Augustine, FL USA

12/18/2021 9:13 AM

That would be a good gift.

dsmith

Posts: 3773

Joined: 3/29/2011

Location: way north, IN USA

12/18/2021 9:17 AM

Thumper bumper....

FGR01

Posts: 3583

Joined: 10/1/2006

Location: AZ, USA

12/18/2021 9:24 AM

Running Bel-Ray products 35+ years !

TheGetFresh

Posts: 823

Joined: 8/12/2015

Location: COOL, GUY

12/18/2021 9:24 AM

I’m a fan.

UGOTBIT

Posts: 564

Joined: 8/14/2018

Location: Upstate, NY USA

12/18/2021 9:28 AM

Thank you Bel Ray!

DA498

Posts: 1256

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

12/18/2021 9:32 AM

Bel Ray is pure moto! Thanks

Spudnut

Posts: 1868

Joined: 6/25/2018

Location: WA, USA

12/18/2021 9:39 AM

In

Matt Fisher

Posts: 3713

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Visalia, CA USA

12/18/2021 9:40 AM

TTT

neverwas

Posts: 2281

Joined: 8/17/2006

Location: Tucson, AZ USA

12/18/2021 9:43 AM

I'm in!

Kenny Lingus

Posts: 869

Joined: 9/9/2016

Location: Watkins Glen, NY USA

12/18/2021 9:55 AM

Can't go wrong with Bel-Ray.

EV901

Posts: 81

Joined: 8/3/2015

Location: EST

12/18/2021 10:00 AM

Lubrication

