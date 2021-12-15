Forum Main Moto-Related 2021 12 Days of MXmas - ASV Inventions

2021 12 Days of MXmas - ASV Inventions

ML512

Posts: 11657

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/15/2021 5:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 12/15/2021 5:00 AM

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.


For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.


How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.


ASV is happy to offer up a set of F4 levers with a SWAG pack which includes a shirt, license plate, and stickers which can retail for almost $250. The winner will receive the levers for whatever their personal ride is.
Want to get a set of levers for yourself or check out their full lineup? Head over to ASVInventions.com

Product Description For F4 Levers
Pair pack includes a brake and pro model clutch lever that includes ASV-design pro perch with ASV Rotator Clamp, dust cover, on-the-fly cable quick adjust, and sealed bearings at the perch pivot point
Unbreakable lever with pivot design
On-the-fly adjustable reach with 4 inches of range
Micro-indexing dial reach adjuster
Forged aluminum
Anodized and laser-etched
Precision-sealed bearing in the pivot
Chrome silicon high-tension spring
Stainless-steel fasteners
Completely rebuildable
4-year unconditional guarantee
Made in the USA

Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.
yz133rider

Posts: 3524

Joined: 8/1/2013

Location: Avondale, PA USA

12/15/2021 5:06 AM

Never had a pair! Would love to try them!

JDEGG#114

Posts: 12

Joined: 8/6/2019

Location: Cedar Rapids, IA USA

12/15/2021 5:09 AM

Would save me so much money to have these !

mshea397

Posts: 55

Joined: 12/18/2018

Location: Prior Lake, MN USA

12/15/2021 5:09 AM

Awesome products.

Phantom347

Posts: 32

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Greer, SC USA

12/15/2021 5:10 AM

I could put these to good use.

Phantom

Schu125

Posts: 8

Joined: 3/17/2018

Location: Rome, NY USA

12/15/2021 5:10 AM

Would be a nice upgrade from my busted levers I have now!

Joshua Knight

Posts: 132

Joined: 2/16/2021

Location: West Townsend, MA USA

12/15/2021 5:10 AM

Just broke my brake lever yesterday! Much needed.

1reed2rome

Posts: 31

Joined: 1/9/2017

Location: Hugoton, KS USA

12/15/2021 5:13 AM

Looks awesome

Camp332

Posts: 7963

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Zoo Jersey, USA

12/15/2021 5:14 AM

Huge fan of ASV products.

United States of America

HuskyEd

Posts: 4623

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Palmdale, CA USA

12/15/2021 5:14 AM

Good stuff

tobias.lonfat

Posts: 2

Joined: 5/15/2012

Location: CAN

12/15/2021 5:14 AM

Early morning win

4DAIVIPAI2K5

Posts: 654

Joined: 12/15/2016

Location: Coshocton, OH USA

12/15/2021 5:16 AM

Cool beans

Instagram: logi.bear93
Youtube: Logi. Bear93

crowe660

Posts: 1166

Joined: 8/15/2020

Location: USA

12/15/2021 5:18 AM

ML512 wrote:

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how ...more

...more

Would love some ASV levers on my Blucru!

dsmith

Posts: 3766

Joined: 3/29/2011

Location: way north, IN USA

12/15/2021 5:21 AM

F4 sounds like a tornado 🌪️...

scte3.0 pro-line trinity tekin

nathan4765

Posts: 50

Joined: 11/21/2013

Location: Odessa, TX USA

12/15/2021 5:23 AM

Just picked up a KTM with broken lever ends....

2020 TC250
2019 FC350
2001 KX500
2008 KLX140
2006 KLX110
2003 XR100
2010 KTM 690 SMC

MXSki

Posts: 5

Joined: 12/11/2013

Location: New Carlisle, IN USA

12/15/2021 5:24 AM

Awesome! ASV makes great levers!

onewheelwheaties

Posts: 28

Joined: 8/4/2021

Location: Elkton, MD USA

12/15/2021 5:24 AM

Be nice to replace my bent clutch lever

jg622

Posts: 38

Joined: 10/31/2017

Location: Grove City, OH USA

12/15/2021 5:24 AM

ASV

okieonayamaha

Posts: 232

Joined: 1/21/2010

Location: Ardmore, OK USA

12/15/2021 5:25 AM

looks good

Preston412

Posts: 781

Joined: 10/5/2012

Location: Saint Augustine, FL USA

12/15/2021 5:26 AM

Great product and company

Thanks for your Support
100%, Mobius, Sunstar, Pirelli, Odi, Acerbis, Beck's Tech Suspension and Tuning, Arma Sport, Works Connection, Mojo Motorsports, Ride Engineering

krjr

Posts: 3

Joined: 4/17/2021

Location: USA

12/15/2021 5:34 AM

Great product

Kelz87

Posts: 813

Joined: 7/21/2018

Location: Phoenix, AZ USA

12/15/2021 5:39 AM

😍

JOE_SPROCKETS#1

Posts: 1674

Joined: 2/19/2018

Location: Washington, PA USA

12/15/2021 5:41 AM

awesome company

"Shifting gears and passing queers" GL

Greg #49

Posts: 27

Joined: 12/11/2013

Location: CAN

12/15/2021 5:43 AM

Would be great addition to the YZF.

downonmonday

Posts: 14

Joined: 2/14/2012

Location: Forreston, IL USA

12/15/2021 5:45 AM

Nice!

DYE

Posts: 187

Joined: 2/23/2016

Location: KY, USA

12/15/2021 5:47 AM

Need a set of these!

Do You Even...

565301

Posts: 7

Joined: 3/29/2015

Location: mountain ranch, CA USA

12/15/2021 5:47 AM

Yep

jevyguy

Posts: 408

Joined: 12/1/2011

Location: Nephi, UT USA

12/15/2021 5:48 AM

Mmmmmmmmm

JoeWV

Posts: 84

Joined: 7/5/2019

Location: Hurricane, WV USA

12/15/2021 5:52 AM

In

lostboy819

Posts: 9766

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: CO, USA

12/15/2021 5:53 AM

cool

Ed Johnson

