2021 12 Days of MXmas - ASV Inventions

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.
How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.
ASV is happy to offer up a set of F4 levers with a SWAG pack which includes a shirt, license plate, and stickers which can retail for almost $250. The winner will receive the levers for whatever their personal ride is.
Want to get a set of levers for yourself or check out their full lineup? Head over to ASVInventions.com
Product Description For F4 Levers
Pair pack includes a brake and pro model clutch lever that includes ASV-design pro perch with ASV Rotator Clamp, dust cover, on-the-fly cable quick adjust, and sealed bearings at the perch pivot point
Unbreakable lever with pivot design
On-the-fly adjustable reach with 4 inches of range
Micro-indexing dial reach adjuster
Forged aluminum
Anodized and laser-etched
Precision-sealed bearing in the pivot
Chrome silicon high-tension spring
Stainless-steel fasteners
Completely rebuildable
4-year unconditional guarantee
Made in the USA
Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.