2019 MXdN Bikes, Gear, Etc.

With the race being just over a month away things will start to pop up.
So to get things started here's Jason Anderson's #13 Husky.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
WINNERS!
That Yamaha is ugly. Cool to see Husky do a little more than they have in the past in terms of graphics.
I hope I'm not the only one who hates the Yamaha black front fender and number plate. It's looks like a terrible Metal Mulisha spin off half wanna be freestyle crap.
@wasummer46
Fine looking group of guys, I wish them the best of luck.
These two huskies are going to do some serious damage! Not sure about Cooper.
I'm just glad we're going! Everyone has been talking for so long how we don't have a chance, there's no pressure on these dudes and maybe that's what we need.
Wacko doing mx3??
Alright Lunger, Let's Do It
Johnny Ringo wrote:
Wacko doing mx3??
Yes. Open class/MX3.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
I can see Zacho running top 3 in Open, Ando running top 5 in MXGP and Cooper top 7 in MX2... that would be a podium.
FMF is represented well here in these pics. 😂😂
“Let the Good Times Roll”
The bikes and gear of the americans are always awesome.Good luck!
All 3 on the MX11 tire?
I love to see ALL the MXDN bike's...no matter what country. I still think Yamaha should go back to the blue front fender.
There's something happening here, what it is ain't exactly clear.
ledger wrote:
I love to see ALL the MXDN bike's...no matter what country. I still think Yamaha should go back to the blue front fender.
Yeah, this thread will really get going soon... We're all commenting on the US because that's all that's posted so far.
Looking nice and clean. USA always look good at MXdN
Wonder if they will change the track this year
I wonder if the time Zach spent in Europe is actually an advantage... it’s been a while.
So we're almost a full page into talking about the design of the bikes of an event that apparently no one cares about. After 4 hours
Jup
Remember when the us guys always had cool des nations helmet paintjobs?
Times like this I wish the energy drinks would fuck off, how boring they are now.
GuyB Pics
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Good stuff Mav, keep em coming.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
GuyB Pics
Imagine how sick that Yamaha would look with a blue fender, shrouds (with the flag extending into them) and rims.
I think cooper will do better than most think. Top 3 in mx2. Gerts and Prado will be the two ahead of him.