2019 MXdN Bikes, Gear, Etc.

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 17206

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/23/2019 10:35 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/23/2019 11:00 AM

With the race being just over a month away things will start to pop up.

So to get things started here's Jason Anderson's #13 Husky.



|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 17206

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/23/2019 11:03 AM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

peltier626

Posts: 534

Joined: 3/15/2018

Location: Thibodaux, LA USA

8/23/2019 11:12 AM

WINNERS!

|

jorgechavez

Posts: 3188

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: CAN

8/23/2019 11:15 AM

That Yamaha is ugly. Cool to see Husky do a little more than they have in the past in terms of graphics.

|

wasummer46

Posts: 139

Joined: 1/11/2017

Location: Raleigh, NC USA

8/23/2019 11:21 AM

I hope I'm not the only one who hates the Yamaha black front fender and number plate. It's looks like a terrible Metal Mulisha spin off half wanna be freestyle crap.

|

@wasummer46

Ingjr1

Posts: 41

Joined: 5/30/2019

Location: Spring Hill, FL USA

8/23/2019 11:32 AM

Fine looking group of guys, I wish them the best of luck.

|

crusty_xx

Posts: 5517

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

8/23/2019 11:40 AM

These two huskies are going to do some serious damage! Not sure about Cooper.

|

Markopolo400

Posts: 970

Joined: 7/24/2012

Location: St. Paul, MN USA

8/23/2019 11:43 AM

I'm just glad we're going! Everyone has been talking for so long how we don't have a chance, there's no pressure on these dudes and maybe that's what we need.

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 17206

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/23/2019 11:44 AM



|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Johnny Ringo

Posts: 1103

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Portland, OR USA

8/23/2019 11:56 AM

Wacko doing mx3??

|

Alright Lunger, Let's Do It

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 17206

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/23/2019 11:59 AM

Johnny Ringo wrote:

Wacko doing mx3??

Yes. Open class/MX3.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Press516

Posts: 507

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

8/23/2019 12:13 PM

I can see Zacho running top 3 in Open, Ando running top 5 in MXGP and Cooper top 7 in MX2... that would be a podium.

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

Racer111

Posts: 2396

Joined: 5/23/2009

Location: Concord, NC USA

8/23/2019 12:17 PM

FMF is represented well here in these pics. 😂😂

|

“Let the Good Times Roll”

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 17206

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/23/2019 12:20 PM

Racer111 wrote:

FMF is represented well here in these pics. 😂😂

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zach Osborne (@zacho_16) on


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justin Cooper (@justincooper_32) on

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 17206

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/23/2019 1:41 PM



|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Bonanza69

Posts: 323

Joined: 4/4/2016

Location: LUX

8/23/2019 1:48 PM

The bikes and gear of the americans are always awesome.Good luck!

|

thrillbillie91

Posts: 968

Joined: 2/12/2009

Location: GBR

8/23/2019 1:59 PM


|

Press516

Posts: 507

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

8/23/2019 2:02 PM

All 3 on the MX11 tire?

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

thrillbillie91

Posts: 968

Joined: 2/12/2009

Location: GBR

8/23/2019 2:02 PM


|

ledger

Posts: 3230

Joined: 1/17/2013

Location: TN, USA

8/23/2019 2:03 PM

I love to see ALL the MXDN bike's...no matter what country. I still think Yamaha should go back to the blue front fender.

|

There's something happening here, what it is ain't exactly clear.

Press516

Posts: 507

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

8/23/2019 2:05 PM

ledger wrote:

I love to see ALL the MXDN bike's...no matter what country. I still think Yamaha should go back to the blue front fender.

Yeah, this thread will really get going soon... We're all commenting on the US because that's all that's posted so far.

|

'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.

ZachO fan! ZO16

RG1

Posts: 3969

Joined: 7/12/2015

Location: GBR

8/23/2019 2:24 PM

Looking nice and clean. USA always look good at MXdN

|

thrillbillie91

Posts: 968

Joined: 2/12/2009

Location: GBR

8/23/2019 2:26 PM

Wonder if they will change the track this year

|

Beeby

Posts: 1093

Joined: 9/3/2009

Location: Chicago, IL USA

8/23/2019 2:44 PM

I wonder if the time Zach spent in Europe is actually an advantage... it's been a while.

|

crusty_xx

Posts: 5517

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

8/23/2019 3:20 PM

So we're almost a full page into talking about the design of the bikes of an event that apparently no one cares about. After 4 hours
Jup
Jup

|

Whitey

Posts: 2208

Joined: 2/15/2008

Location: Perth, AUS

8/23/2019 3:51 PM
Edited Date/Time: 8/23/2019 3:52 PM

Remember when the us guys always had cool des nations helmet paintjobs?

Times like this I wish the energy drinks would fuck off, how boring they are now.

|

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 17206

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

8/23/2019 3:52 PM

GuyB Pics



|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Scull79

Posts: 191

Joined: 10/12/2017

Location: Mechanicsville, VA USA

8/23/2019 3:54 PM

Good stuff Mav, keep em coming.

|

psychotronBR

Posts: 167

Joined: 10/13/2015

Location: São Paulo, BRA

8/23/2019 4:16 PM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

GuyB Pics



Imagine how sick that Yamaha would look with a blue fender, shrouds (with the flag extending into them) and rims.

|

shaffstall721

Posts: 1014

Joined: 4/1/2012

Location: E

8/23/2019 4:24 PM

I think cooper will do better than most think. Top 3 in mx2. Gerts and Prado will be the two ahead of him.

|
