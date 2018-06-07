2019 Alpinestars Tech 10 Photo?

The ankle and base area of the boot looks a bit larger to me, with more area to fill per se. I'm curious if Alpinestars will add the string adjusted bootie that many of their pros have access to. It's more adjustable and looks like it's a bit more supportive than the bootie they sell to the public.



Secondly, it has an ankle pivot system not found on the prior model and the leather area down the front of boot looks to have changed quite a bit.



Third, one of the most obvious, is the updates to the buckles and latch system.