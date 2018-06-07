Forum Main Moto-Related 2019 Alpinestars Tech 10 Photo?

2019 Alpinestars Tech 10 Photo?

aroark247

Posts: 278

Joined: 2/25/2014

Location: Midland, TX USA

7/6/2018 11:34 AM


Roostermx58

Posts: 1059

Joined: 9/18/2013

Location: Raleigh/Durham, NC USA

7/6/2018 11:35 AM

resembles the current tech 7

aroark247

Posts: 278

Joined: 2/25/2014

Location: Midland, TX USA

7/6/2018 11:38 AM


aroark247

Posts: 278

Joined: 2/25/2014

Location: Midland, TX USA

7/6/2018 11:40 AM


Roostermx58

Posts: 1059

Joined: 9/18/2013

Location: Raleigh/Durham, NC USA

7/6/2018 11:45 AM


Roostermx58

Posts: 1059

Joined: 9/18/2013

Location: Raleigh/Durham, NC USA

7/6/2018 11:50 AM

Looks like improvements to the buckle system and they feature a hinge on the inside of the boots.

nch209

Posts: 160

Joined: 1/1/2017

Location: NoVa, VA USA

7/6/2018 11:50 AM

Looks rad.

Any more pics, or release date/price/info?

Winter86

Posts: 12

Joined: 4/3/2018

Location: Huntington Beach, CA USA

7/6/2018 11:52 AM

They look good, major improvement. Looks like a whole new boot.

Lynch

Posts: 231

Joined: 3/14/2015

Location: SWE

7/6/2018 12:03 PM

I was about to order two pairs, guess I will wait

miketherider

Posts: 218

Joined: 1/5/2009

Location: FL, USA

7/6/2018 12:06 PM

Roostermx58 wrote:

resembles the current tech 7

Good thing I just bought a set from you that look identical.

Squirrelings

Posts: 877

Joined: 10/1/2017

Location: GBR

7/6/2018 12:09 PM

Toe area looks smaller. As a guy with bigger feet, I dig 'em.

Motofinne

Posts: 6241

Joined: 1/4/2014

Location: FIN

7/6/2018 1:26 PM

It looks like the Tech 10 and Tech 7 had a baby.

nch209

Posts: 160

Joined: 1/1/2017

Location: NoVa, VA USA

7/6/2018 1:40 PM

I have a fresh new pair of tens I was just about to break in... but they may be heading to the chopping block to test these new ones out if they drop soon. Only problem is I did this back in the day with tech 8's when they did the revamped "lights" and they were a big flop. Hope for more with this update than those...

aedwards07

Posts: 755

Joined: 5/17/2008

Location: st cloud, FL USA

7/6/2018 1:40 PM

Those red and white tech 10s are beautiful. Would like a all white pair.

nch209

Posts: 160

Joined: 1/1/2017

Location: NoVa, VA USA

7/6/2018 1:47 PM
Edited Date/Time: 7/6/2018 1:47 PM

nt

Roostermx58

Posts: 1059

Joined: 9/18/2013

Location: Raleigh/Durham, NC USA

7/6/2018 1:47 PM

aedwards07 wrote:

Those red and white tech 10s are beautiful. Would like a all white pair.

WCRider

Posts: 599

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

7/6/2018 1:51 PM

LIMITED EDITION LIBERTY TECH 10 BOOT. Beauty



Marcello10

Posts: 162

Joined: 3/18/2017

Location: ITA

7/6/2018 2:18 PM

Anybody knows when they’ll release their 2019 gear line? I heard they might push it a little bit later than the usual second week of July. I’ll probably buy the orange supertech kit that Herlings, Coldenhoff and Jonas have been using in the last few races as soon as it’s available, it looks awesome

Jt$

Posts: 831

Joined: 11/2/2011

Location: Boise, ID USA

7/6/2018 3:18 PM

I’m sure they appreciate this official launch lol

GoonSquad250x

Posts: 2728

Joined: 5/11/2012

Location: Acworth, GA USA

7/6/2018 3:23 PM

Jt$ wrote:

I’m sure they appreciate this official launch lol

aroark247

Posts: 278

Joined: 2/25/2014

Location: Midland, TX USA

7/6/2018 3:27 PM

Jt$ wrote:

I’m sure they appreciate this official launch lol

I know, huh? Just doing my part for the VBT

(for those that are new vbt is Vital Brain Trust)

ML512

Posts: 9808

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

7/6/2018 4:26 PM

The ankle and base area of the boot looks a bit larger to me, with more area to fill per se. I'm curious if Alpinestars will add the string adjusted bootie that many of their pros have access to. It's more adjustable and looks like it's a bit more supportive than the bootie they sell to the public.

Secondly, it has an ankle pivot system not found on the prior model and the leather area down the front of boot looks to have changed quite a bit.

Third, one of the most obvious, is the updates to the buckles and latch system.

Vital MX's Do-All Minion...

