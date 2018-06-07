2019 Alpinestars Tech 10 Photo?

- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
resembles the current tech 7
Looks like improvements to the buckle system and they feature a hinge on the inside of the boots.
Looks rad.
Any more pics, or release date/price/info?
They look good, major improvement. Looks like a whole new boot.
I was about to order two pairs, guess I will wait
Roostermx58 wrote:
resembles the current tech 7
Good thing I just bought a set from you that look identical.
Toe area looks smaller. As a guy with bigger feet, I dig 'em.
It looks like the Tech 10 and Tech 7 had a baby.
I have a fresh new pair of tens I was just about to break in... but they may be heading to the chopping block to test these new ones out if they drop soon. Only problem is I did this back in the day with tech 8's when they did the revamped "lights" and they were a big flop. Hope for more with this update than those...
Those red and white tech 10s are beautiful. Would like a all white pair.
Edited Date/Time:
nt
aedwards07 wrote:
Those red and white tech 10s are beautiful. Would like a all white pair.
LIMITED EDITION LIBERTY TECH 10 BOOT. Beauty
Anybody knows when they’ll release their 2019 gear line? I heard they might push it a little bit later than the usual second week of July. I’ll probably buy the orange supertech kit that Herlings, Coldenhoff and Jonas have been using in the last few races as soon as it’s available, it looks awesome
I’m sure they appreciate this official launch lol
IG: https://www.instagram.com/bturner250/ | Dirthammers: https://www.instagram.com/dirthammers/
The ankle and base area of the boot looks a bit larger to me, with more area to fill per se. I'm curious if Alpinestars will add the string adjusted bootie that many of their pros have access to. It's more adjustable and looks like it's a bit more supportive than the bootie they sell to the public.
Secondly, it has an ankle pivot system not found on the prior model and the leather area down the front of boot looks to have changed quite a bit.
Third, one of the most obvious, is the updates to the buckles and latch system.
Vital MX's Do-All Minion...
Instagram: @Michael_Lindsay512