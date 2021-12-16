12 Days of MXmas - Yoshimura Cycling Chialo Pedals

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.
How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.
Yoshimura Cycling Chialo Pedals
The crew from Yoshimura R&D are of course well known for their world class exhaust systems but they also have a deep passion for cycling! With that, the brand has expanded with their Yoshimura Cycling line of products, kicking it off with these insane high-end flat pedals. Got a mountain bike or BMX bike? Support a brand that supports moto and check out the Chailos from Yosh.
Price: $199 lg - $189 sm
Large available in Pewter and Yoshikote (brown)
Small in Pewter only
Pins available in Black, Blue, Purple, Red, Gold and soon Orange
The premiere USA made flat pedal that features:
A dual concave surface
Proprietary alloy steel spindles
Easy to remove and replace 7075 aluminum pins
6061 aluminum type 3 hard anodized bodies
Closed seal system
Made in Chino California USA
Interested in getting some for yourself? Shop on their website: YoshimuraCycling.com
Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.