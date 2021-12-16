Forum Main Moto-Related 12 Days of MXmas - Yoshimura Cycling Chialo Pedals

12 Days of MXmas - Yoshimura Cycling Chialo Pedals

Vital MX 12 Days of MXmas Yoshimura
ML512

ML512

Posts: 11662

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/16/2021 7:58 AM

Photo

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

Photo

Yoshimura Cycling Chialo Pedals


The crew from Yoshimura R&D are of course well known for their world class exhaust systems but they also have a deep passion for cycling! With that, the brand has expanded with their Yoshimura Cycling line of products, kicking it off with these insane high-end flat pedals. Got a mountain bike or BMX bike? Support a brand that supports moto and check out the Chailos from Yosh.

Price: $199 lg - $189 sm

Large available in Pewter and Yoshikote (brown)

Small in Pewter only

Pins available in Black, Blue, Purple, Red, Gold and soon Orange

The premiere USA made flat pedal that features:
A dual concave surface
Proprietary alloy steel spindles
Easy to remove and replace 7075 aluminum pins
6061 aluminum type 3 hard anodized bodies
Closed seal system
Made in Chino California USA

Interested in getting some for yourself? Shop on their website: YoshimuraCycling.com

Photo

Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.

|

LOOnatic

LOOnatic

Posts: 74

Joined: 5/20/2019

Location: New Orleans, LA USA

12/16/2021 8:00 AM

Sweet Yoshi goodness. Please let me me bolt these on my MTB!

|

ML512

ML512

Posts: 11662

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/16/2021 8:01 AM

Wish I could enter myself. laughing

|

MotoCoUSA

MotoCoUSA

Posts: 226

Joined: 2/16/2018

Location: Colorado Springs, CO USA

12/16/2021 8:01 AM

Now those are pretty rad, love to throw them on the ole steed.

|

fullgasjason

fullgasjason

Posts: 5

Joined: 12/13/2021

Location: Coos Bay, OR USA

12/16/2021 8:03 AM

These would look good on the mtb race bicycle at sea otter

|

onewheelwheaties

onewheelwheaties

Posts: 32

Joined: 8/4/2021

Location: Elkton, MD USA

12/16/2021 8:04 AM

I want to bling out my roached mountain bike

|

MXVet261

MXVet261

Posts: 633

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Valley City, OH USA

12/16/2021 8:09 AM

Sweet!

|

crf250pilot

crf250pilot

Posts: 1930

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Manning, OR USA

12/16/2021 8:11 AM

Super trick

|

ben990

ben990

Posts: 295

Joined: 10/20/2011

Location: Honeoye Falls, NY USA

12/16/2021 8:12 AM

I could use these.

|

alphado

alphado

Posts: 2312

Joined: 8/15/2006

Location: Erie, PA USA

12/16/2021 8:15 AM

Me!!

|

UGOTBIT

UGOTBIT

Posts: 562

Joined: 8/14/2018

Location: Upstate, NY USA

12/16/2021 8:15 AM

ML512 wrote:

Wish I could enter myself. laughing

...more

Think you just did...?

I'm also in, bad ass pedals!

|

dtl210

dtl210

Posts: 106

Joined: 8/12/2018

Location: Post Falls, ID USA

12/16/2021 8:15 AM

Awesome, would love a set!

|

@dteal210

mxracer828

mxracer828

Posts: 64

Joined: 5/23/2020

Location: Lake Elsinore, CA USA

12/16/2021 8:17 AM

Hell yea!!

|

slipdog

slipdog

Posts: 9989

Joined: 7/25/2009

Location: Nor Cal, CA USA

12/16/2021 8:18 AM

interesting...

|

rbspecial138

rbspecial138

Posts: 122

Joined: 1/29/2017

Location: Spanish Springs, NV USA

12/16/2021 8:19 AM

Absolutely Fantastic

|

Kawasaki, The Bike That Builds Champions

peanutt

peanutt

Posts: 27

Joined: 6/26/2018

Location: Chula Vista, CA USA

12/16/2021 8:20 AM

Those pedals look really cool!!

|

Phantom347

Phantom347

Posts: 33

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Greer, SC USA

12/16/2021 8:20 AM

Everything Yoshimura makes is First Class.

Phantom

|

JOE_SPROCKETS#1

JOE_SPROCKETS#1

Posts: 1681

Joined: 2/19/2018

Location: Washington, PA USA

12/16/2021 8:32 AM

beautiful

|

"Shifting gears and passing queers" GL

jeffro667

jeffro667

Posts: 230

Joined: 12/8/2015

Location: Jackson, OH USA

12/16/2021 8:34 AM

These would be a great start to the e mtb that I don't have yet! Lol

|

Andy_Jones

Andy_Jones

Posts: 1

Joined: 7/9/2010

Location: Houston, TX USA

12/16/2021 8:35 AM

Just ordered a set for my 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Expert - They work wonderfully and the fit and finish is exactly what you'd expect from Yoshimura.

|

JLopez149

JLopez149

Posts: 9

Joined: 2/9/2021

Location: Vail, AZ USA

12/16/2021 8:37 AM

Great addition to the human powered bike!!

|

Tater

Tater

Posts: 155

Joined: 3/8/2009

Location: Apple Valley, MN USA

12/16/2021 8:39 AM

Ooo. I thought I bounced to vital mtb for a second.

|

Greg #49

Greg #49

Posts: 28

Joined: 12/11/2013

Location: CAN

12/16/2021 8:40 AM

Would look sweet on the bike

|

seth419

seth419

Posts: 170

Joined: 10/28/2016

Location: Santa Barbara, CA USA

12/16/2021 8:40 AM

My shins are not so sure about these.

|

Brad460

Brad460

Posts: 2830

Joined: 5/15/2012

Location: Richfield, WI USA

12/16/2021 8:43 AM

Nice!

|

seth505

seth505

Posts: 8450

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: SD, CA USA

12/16/2021 8:44 AM

Yasss

|

tingo

tingo

Posts: 988

Joined: 8/16/2016

Location: Orlando, FL USA

12/16/2021 8:44 AM

After decades of choosing Yoshi as my trusted MarioKart driver, I sure hope he returns the favor for me and my mtb. Let’s go Yosh!

|

zookrider62!

zookrider62!

Posts: 4253

Joined: 12/22/2008

Location: Plano, TX USA

12/16/2021 8:48 AM

following

|

Jardo

Jardo

Posts: 278

Joined: 11/21/2019

Location: Visalia, CA USA

12/16/2021 8:48 AM

lots of unfamiliar faces in these threads.

|





Fouled Plug

Fouled Plug

Posts: 64

Joined: 2/3/2021

Location: CAN

12/16/2021 8:49 AM

Would be perfect for my fat bike (currently without pedals laughing )

|
