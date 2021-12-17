12 Days of MXmas - Ogio Trucker Gearbag

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.
For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.
How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.
OGIO Trucker Gearbag
The guys and gals at OGIO want to keep your goods organized and secure when heading to the track. So this holiday season check out the Trucker bag, one of the many different bags they have for every size or need you may have. Check out the video below for all the details!
Red Camo $219.99
Built tough from the bottom up, the all-new Trucker Gear Bag features 4 large separate compartments for all your gear. On the road or in the dirt, the Trucker is full-featured and super versatile.
· 4 large compartments keep your gear clean and organized.
· Special padded helmet compartment is accessible also from the outside of the bag.
· Easy clean eco-friendly PVC-lined boot compartment.
· Velcro divider allows for use of the entire bottom of the bag.
· Top lid zipper pocket.
· Reinforced bottom and all-terrain wheelset.
· Large plastic grab handle helps keep the bag upright.
· Heavy-duty 900D fabric with eco-friendly PVC backing.
Gotta have one? Head here: OgioPowersports.com
Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.