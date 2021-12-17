Forum Main Moto-Related 12 Days of MXmas - Ogio Trucker Gearbag

12 Days of MXmas - Ogio Trucker Gearbag

ML512

Posts: 11664

Joined: 12/28/2008

Location: Wildomar, CA USA

Administrator

12/17/2021 8:53 AM

It's the most giving time of the year and Vital MX has the spirit as well. Welcome back to the 12 Days of MXmas. Know how this works? If you don't, we can help with that.

For each of the 12 Days, some of the amazing brands that support our website are putting up some goodies. Each of these items would make for a cool gift idea for someone on your holiday shopping list. But even better, they've also give us some of these to giveaway to you, the Vital MX member.

How do you enter to win? Simple, leave a comment at the bottom of each day’s page. That’s one entry per person for day one, one entry per person for day two, etc. Yes, you have to be a Vital MX member, but the best part about that is being a member is free as well! See, we're just into giving. Head here to sign up.

OGIO Trucker Gearbag



The guys and gals at OGIO want to keep your goods organized and secure when heading to the track. So this holiday season check out the Trucker bag, one of the many different bags they have for every size or need you may have. Check out the video below for all the details!

Red Camo $219.99



Built tough from the bottom up, the all-new Trucker Gear Bag features 4 large separate compartments for all your gear. On the road or in the dirt, the Trucker is full-featured and super versatile.

· 4 large compartments keep your gear clean and organized.
· Special padded helmet compartment is accessible also from the outside of the bag.
· Easy clean eco-friendly PVC-lined boot compartment.
· Velcro divider allows for use of the entire bottom of the bag.
· Top lid zipper pocket.
· Reinforced bottom and all-terrain wheelset.
· Large plastic grab handle helps keep the bag upright.
· Heavy-duty 900D fabric with eco-friendly PVC backing.

Gotta have one? Head here: OgioPowersports.com

Make sure you check back tomorrow for more 12 Days and keep entering for your chance to win something awesome this holiday season.
Hman144

Posts: 1811

Joined: 12/4/2007

Location: York, PA USA

12/17/2021 8:57 AM

Two holeshots in a week!

agn5008

Posts: 564

Joined: 3/8/2021

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

12/17/2021 8:58 AM

Whoa nice!

Phantom347

Posts: 34

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Greer, SC USA

12/17/2021 8:59 AM

Ogio products are always so rugged and well thought out.

Phantom

de883zx

Posts: 124

Joined: 12/26/2013

Location: Howell, MI USA

12/17/2021 9:00 AM

Best gear bag I've ever owned is a OGIO

murph783

Posts: 1078

Joined: 3/2/2011

Location: CT, USA

12/17/2021 9:01 AM

Always wanted an Ogio

Posts: 1490

Joined: 5/4/2009

Location: Colgate, WI USA

12/17/2021 9:01 AM

Best In The Business !!!!

Rjk31

Posts: 35

Joined: 3/3/2019

Location: CAN

12/17/2021 9:01 AM

Love that bag

MXSki

Posts: 7

Joined: 12/11/2013

Location: New Carlisle, IN USA

12/17/2021 9:02 AM

Yup, I could definitely use this, plus Ogio is Bada$$

Brad460

Posts: 2831

Joined: 5/15/2012

Location: Richfield, WI USA

12/17/2021 9:03 AM

I need a new bag!

BoldNewGraphics

Posts: 14

Joined: 12/1/2017

Location: Almont, MI USA

12/17/2021 9:04 AM

Could def use one of these!

J-Mill

Posts: 97

Joined: 7/11/2020

Location: Cottonwood, CA USA

12/17/2021 9:06 AM

The perfect bag if you don’t want your stanky boots in with the rest of your gear. This one will last until you’re in the masters class too.

yz133rider

Posts: 3522

Joined: 8/1/2013

Location: Avondale, PA USA

12/17/2021 9:07 AM

Mother trucker

downonmonday

Posts: 16

Joined: 2/14/2012

Location: Forreston, IL USA

12/17/2021 9:10 AM

Yes!!!!!!!

EV901

Posts: 80

Joined: 8/3/2015

Location: EST

12/17/2021 9:11 AM

Get truckin'

yamaha20

Posts: 6

Joined: 12/8/2020

Location: CAN

12/17/2021 9:12 AM

Was just looking at buying one of these they look rad

mattyhamz2

Posts: 9428

Joined: 7/6/2015

Location: So Cal, CA USA

12/17/2021 9:13 AM

Love my Ogio. Lasted 15 years. Time for a new one haha

JOE_SPROCKETS#1

Posts: 1685

Joined: 2/19/2018

Location: Washington, PA USA

12/17/2021 9:16 AM

great company

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 30482

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

12/17/2021 9:17 AM

Nice.

MotoChris

Posts: 310

Joined: 12/12/2016

Location: Vilonia, AR USA

12/17/2021 9:19 AM

Word

AHRMA361

Posts: 2300

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: NE, OH USA

12/17/2021 9:20 AM

Yep. Bag-it

dsmith

Posts: 3770

Joined: 3/29/2011

Location: way north, IN USA

12/17/2021 9:21 AM

Ogio...bogio...

mooch

Posts: 1046

Joined: 2/16/2008

Location: OH, USA

12/17/2021 9:22 AM

Would really like to have this Ogio trucker bag. My current bag is too big and massive with no compartments...while standing in line at the airport , some guy in front of my says "geez, what you got in that thing Jimmy Hoffa".

DYE

Posts: 189

Joined: 2/23/2016

Location: KY, USA

12/17/2021 9:23 AM

Sweet!

cjmx

Posts: 914

Joined: 9/25/2006

Location: Lakewood, CO USA

12/17/2021 9:25 AM

yes! very cool!

geo309

Posts: 216

Joined: 7/9/2008

Location: Bensalem, PA USA

12/17/2021 9:26 AM

Send it my way!

Hi Side

Posts: 298

Joined: 9/19/2013

Location: NC, USA

12/17/2021 9:26 AM

Thanks OGIO for the opportunity! Merry Christmas

Groyper

Posts: 32

Joined: 11/28/2021

Location: Paducah, KY USA

12/17/2021 9:30 AM

We're in.

Titanium

Posts: 261

Joined: 12/5/2018

Location: WI, USA

12/17/2021 9:31 AM

very very nice Ogio!

Kenny Lingus

Posts: 868

Joined: 9/9/2016

Location: Watkins Glen, NY USA

12/17/2021 9:31 AM

Quality product

