Turning a 1979 CR250 "barn find" into a 1978 RC250 replica

The bike may be ridden at 1 or 2 VMX races, but will be primarily a display bike. I could paint the whole frame and motor to make it 100% perfect, but it would be a shame to paint over the original paint still in such perfect condition even if there are a few minor chips here and there. The aftermarket Tahitian red paint does not exactly match the original hue and I have bought 4 different brands so far. I will probably just clean and polish the fuel tank, frame and engine cases and only paint the rear swing arm, front chain guard, and cylinder/ cylinder head. Would you agree?



I would like to make some changes to make it look like a 1977-1978 RC250, but not modify any parts so that it can be changed back to showroom condition, if desired in the future. All original parts will be stored away for safekeeping and repainting kept to a minimum. The look I am going for is the RC250's and RC500's that Team Honda raced around 1978...













These were the days of true works bikes and even parts that looked OEM were not. Castings and material were different for almost every part. Moreover, the bikes the factory raced was a glimpse of what the bike sold to the general public would look like 2 years in the future, and each generation factory bike looked like a space ship compared to what the general public was riding at the time. Unlike my last build, this bike will not be using genuine HRC parts, but I have some cool HRC replica parts for it. The RC bikes of the time made such an impression on me.. I still recall the things that stood out for me over 40 years later. Here is what I think the bike will need to look like

an RC..

- White gas cap -- The OEMs had black gas caps, but the factory RCs had white. I just picked up a white cap from Japan

-Fuel tank -- the RCs had a different shaped tank that reminded me of the shape of a hump backed whale. I know where to get a replica tank, but I want to show off the original pristine tank so will deviate from the RC there

-Billet aluminum engine mounts -- billet parts were super trick in those days and I have already procurred the replica mount plates.. all three sets of them

-Billet rear brake arm - got one

-Red painted air box - I have thought about this carefully.. it would be a shame to paint over the pristine original part, so I am going to try using the red Plasti-Dip rubberized paint that while very durable, can easily be peeled off to return to the unmarred original surface

-Cool trick HRC hardware - I have the Dentons making the HRC replica hardware for me now

-Holes drilled in the drum brake actuating arms - will make this mod

-Aluminum swing arm with weld up the side - Not sure what I will do here yet. Not any replica arms available. This is TBD

-Black painted carburetor - The RC carbs were sand cast magnesium painted black - I am plaining to use a special gas resistant "2K" paint for my replica

-Fox Air Shox - Just got a nice set and is what I also used when I raced the same bike back in 1979

-White number plate background - got a nice set from a UK graphics supplier



There were some other changes that were not consistent through the season. For a while there, the factory team was using a 1976 style CR front fender. I may or may not make the same changes. Also, sometimes they ran black fork boots, sometimes blue boots and sometimes no fork boots. I may go without any fork boots.



Can you think of anything I missed that you think would be a must have in a 1978 RC replica build?