Turning a 1979 CR250 "barn find" into a 1978 RC250 replica

I wasn't looking to start a new bike project right now, having not quite finished a 2001 Japan RC250M project, but came across a really pristine, all original 1979 CR250 near me that was hard to pass up especially since this is a very nostalgic bike for me. It is a bike I raced as a kid and one that I was really fond of.. killer engine.
Here are some pics of the bike the day after I picked it up and not yet washed. I have totally disassembled the bike, and best I can guess is that this bike was gently trail ridden for maybe 20 or 30 hours. The only wrench this bike ever saw was the rear axle nut to adjust the chain. It was pretty clear that the wheels had never been removed from the bike and the original "Claw" tires still had most of their tread left. The grips and levers looked almost the day they left the dealership. Obvious that this bike not only had not been raced, but it doesn't even look like the bike had ever been even in a small crash. The paint on the fuel tank was unmarred and no sign of even the slightest knee scuff marks. The same goes for both unmarred engine covers. The seat still looked brand new.. no cuts or scratches. Most bolts still looked quite new and the trans oils looked pretty good after sitting in a dry place for probably close to 40 years. There was a little bit of fading on the front fender, but other than that, the plastic all looked good. There was no dry rot on any of the rubber parts either which were still supple like new. There were remnants of a mouse nest in the airbox, but this bike is pretty much a time capsule from the past. The few minor scratches on the swing arm and left side plate looked more from having things piled up against it in a garage than riding. This bike is 100% original.. no parts broken or missing, so the conundrum for me is how much to preserve in the rebuild and how much to repaint and replace with cool new parts.