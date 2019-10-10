Forum Main Bike Builds 1992 Stanton build

1992 Stanton build

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/10/2019 11:40 PM

I've always wanted to build a 92 to 94 CR. So I found this 92 and started the process.
Step 1: burn the spoke skins
Step 2: drink a beer
Step 3: enjoy the process









Throwbackmxguy

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/10/2019 11:54 PM






Throwbackmxguy

.kyle

Posts: 457

Joined: 6/5/2011

Location: GBR

10/11/2019 3:37 AM

Those upper fork legs look great! What colour is that called?

sandman768

Posts: 2889

Joined: 3/21/2014

Location: Saratoga Springs, NY USA

10/11/2019 5:17 AM

Very nice!

Action69

Posts: 224

Joined: 9/25/2018

Location: Howard Beach, NY USA

10/11/2019 5:35 AM

Very nice ,im going to restore my 94 in the new year.Who made the triple clamps?

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/11/2019 5:38 AM

.kyle wrote:

Those upper fork legs look great! What colour is that called?

Thank you. I tried something a little different. I ended up doing a mix of 30 percent titanium and 70 percent burnt bronze. I'm pretty stoked on the results.

Throwbackmxguy

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/11/2019 5:39 AM

sandman768 wrote:

Very nice!

Thanks man. I wish I was this close on my 86 rm125 haha

Throwbackmxguy

TymeMoto

Posts: 648

Joined: 3/1/2017

Location: Beverly Hills, CA USA

10/11/2019 5:39 AM

Stunning bike!!

Action69

Posts: 224

Joined: 9/25/2018

Location: Howard Beach, NY USA

10/11/2019 5:40 AM

Do you have a recommendation on where to find the replica hrc stuff?thanks..

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/11/2019 5:57 AM

TymeMoto wrote:

Stunning bike!!

Thank you

Throwbackmxguy

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/11/2019 5:59 AM

Action69 wrote:

Do you have a recommendation on where to find the replica hrc stuff?thanks..

Yes. I bought my hrc replica stuff including triples and subframe from a guy I follow on my Instagram account.

I will copy the url and send it.

Throwbackmxguy

Action69

Posts: 224

Joined: 9/25/2018

Location: Howard Beach, NY USA

10/11/2019 6:02 AM

Thank you.

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/11/2019 6:05 AM

Action69 wrote:

Do you have a recommendation on where to find the replica hrc stuff?thanks..

Yes. I bought my hrc replica stuff including triples and subframe from a guy I follow on my Instagram account.

I will copy the url and send it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BuE5IHjhTkl/?igshid=1sjzkc4w7wz6f

Throwbackmxguy

Action69

Posts: 224

Joined: 9/25/2018

Location: Howard Beach, NY USA

10/11/2019 10:48 AM

Thanks

500crazy

Posts: 37

Joined: 9/21/2015

Location: NZL

10/12/2019 5:16 PM

Hey Manbearpig, did you vapour blast your alloy parts? Did a great job on the airbox👍. Nice work.

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/13/2019 2:51 AM

500crazy wrote:

Hey Manbearpig, did you vapour blast your alloy parts? Did a great job on the airbox👍. Nice work.

Yes I did. Thank you very much

Throwbackmxguy

NiekL

Posts: 62

Joined: 11/24/2016

Location: NLD

10/13/2019 1:03 PM

Nice work going on here👍🏽

Neil_Stone

Posts: 5

Joined: 9/29/2010

Location: AUS

10/15/2019 5:33 AM

You have done a great job with your bike it looks great, where did you get the clutch and ignition covers?

Action69

Posts: 224

Joined: 9/25/2018

Location: Howard Beach, NY USA

10/15/2019 7:47 AM

I received an email back from Italy with the info I needed thank you..

Camp332

Posts: 7633

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Zoo Jersey, USA

10/15/2019 9:01 AM

Looks awesome, Manbear!

United States of America

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/15/2019 12:38 PM

Action69 wrote:

I received an email back from Italy with the info I needed thank you..

Awesome. You're welcome

Throwbackmxguy

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/15/2019 12:39 PM

Neil_Stone wrote:

You have done a great job with your bike it looks great, where did you get the clutch and ignition covers?

Thanks Neil. You can get them on that Instagram link I posted earlier in this thread. 👍🏻

Throwbackmxguy

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/15/2019 12:40 PM

Camp332 wrote:

Looks awesome, Manbear!

Thanks Camp!

Throwbackmxguy

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/15/2019 9:13 PM

A few updated pictures. I will have this bike done over the weekend hopefully.


Throwbackmxguy

ledger

Posts: 3614

Joined: 1/17/2013

Location: TN, USA

10/15/2019 11:05 PM

Bike is an absolute...knock out.

There's something happening here, what it is ain't exactly clear.

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/16/2019 5:11 AM

ledger wrote:

Bike is an absolute...knock out.

Thanks Ledger. It's been a fun build

Throwbackmxguy

smezmx

Posts: 2713

Joined: 5/25/2010

Location: Kent,medway...., GBR

10/17/2019 11:02 AM

Nice one david.....as usual...
They loved the 86 125 on our fb page too!........

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/17/2019 1:23 PM

smezmx wrote:

Nice one david.....as usual...
They loved the 86 125 on our fb page too!........

Haha! Thanks. It's always a good time watching drama unfold over bikes and opinions. I will make sure to keep adding pictures just to upset the few that choose to be miserable. haha

Throwbackmxguy

bonseff

Posts: 775

Joined: 3/29/2011

Location: Dallas, TX USA

10/17/2019 7:11 PM

Fierce! Did you find a cloth renthal pad?

Manbearpig

Posts: 615

Joined: 10/8/2008

Location: Lehi, UT USA

10/17/2019 10:06 PM

bonseff wrote:

Fierce! Did you find a cloth renthal pad?

I did! In fact it's an ultra rare all blue "skinny" cloth pad that Stanton ran on his bike

Throwbackmxguy

The Latest