1992 Stanton build

I've always wanted to build a 92 to 94 CR. So I found this 92 and started the process.
Step 1: burn the spoke skins
Step 2: drink a beer
Step 3: enjoy the process
Throwbackmxguy
Those upper fork legs look great! What colour is that called?
Very nice!
Very nice ,im going to restore my 94 in the new year.Who made the triple clamps?
sandman768 wrote:
Very nice!
Thanks man. I wish I was this close on my 86 rm125 haha
Stunning bike!!
Do you have a recommendation on where to find the replica hrc stuff?thanks..
Thank you.
Action69 wrote:
Do you have a recommendation on where to find the replica hrc stuff?thanks..
Yes. I bought my hrc replica stuff including triples and subframe from a guy I follow on my Instagram account.
I will copy the url and send it.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BuE5IHjhTkl/?igshid=1sjzkc4w7wz6f
Thanks
Hey Manbearpig, did you vapour blast your alloy parts? Did a great job on the airbox👍. Nice work.
Nice work going on here👍🏽
You have done a great job with your bike it looks great, where did you get the clutch and ignition covers?
I received an email back from Italy with the info I needed thank you..
Looks awesome, Manbear!
Neil_Stone wrote:
You have done a great job with your bike it looks great, where did you get the clutch and ignition covers?
Thanks Neil. You can get them on that Instagram link I posted earlier in this thread. 👍🏻
A few updated pictures. I will have this bike done over the weekend hopefully.
Bike is an absolute...knock out.
There's something happening here, what it is ain't exactly clear.
Nice one david.....as usual...
They loved the 86 125 on our fb page too!........
Fierce! Did you find a cloth renthal pad?