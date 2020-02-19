2003 RM 125 Complete Rebuild

Bought an old RM 125 and brought it back to life!
Getting started!
Getting There...
Getting Closer...
Almost Done...
Fresh Motor, Gears, and Lectron Carb...
DONE!
Very nice
Before & After!
Sweet bike.
Looks awesome, in the process of doing one myself right now
Very nice. Personally I am a fan that you left the rear number plates alone and not cutting them. Makes the bike more symmetrical to my ocd self.
Damn! This is awesome.
I wish I had the time, patience, skill and tools to give my RM a make over like that. hahaha