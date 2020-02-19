Forum Main Bike Builds 2003 RM 125 Complete Rebuild

2003 RM 125 Complete Rebuild

Garret

Posts: 8

Joined: 2/19/2020

Location: College Grove, TN USA

2/19/2020 4:24 PM

Bought an old RM 125 and brought it back to life!

Garret

Posts: 8

Joined: 2/19/2020

Location: College Grove, TN USA

2/19/2020 4:39 PM

Getting started!

























Garret

Posts: 8

Joined: 2/19/2020

Location: College Grove, TN USA

2/19/2020 4:55 PM

Getting There...




Garret

Posts: 8

Joined: 2/19/2020

Location: College Grove, TN USA

2/19/2020 5:02 PM

Getting Closer...










Garret

Posts: 8

Joined: 2/19/2020

Location: College Grove, TN USA

2/19/2020 5:06 PM

Almost Done...



Garret

Posts: 8

Joined: 2/19/2020

Location: College Grove, TN USA

2/19/2020 5:08 PM

Fresh Motor, Gears, and Lectron Carb...

Garret

Posts: 8

Joined: 2/19/2020

Location: College Grove, TN USA

2/19/2020 5:12 PM

DONE!


bonseff

bonseff

Posts: 749

Joined: 3/29/2011

Location: Dallas, TX USA

2/19/2020 5:12 PM

Very nice

Garret

Posts: 8

Joined: 2/19/2020

Location: College Grove, TN USA

2/19/2020 5:13 PM

Before & After!

Chance1216

Chance1216

Posts: 863

Joined: 4/1/2018

Location: Federal Way, WA USA

2/19/2020 6:35 PM

Sweet bike.

motomike894

motomike894

Posts: 1153

Joined: 9/6/2009

Location: Waterloo, IN USA

2/20/2020 3:24 AM

Looks awesome, in the process of doing one myself right now

Pirate421

Pirate421

Posts: 1290

Joined: 7/26/2015

Location: MA, USA

2/20/2020 3:56 AM

Very nice. Personally I am a fan that you left the rear number plates alone and not cutting them. Makes the bike more symmetrical to my ocd self.

Dillpickle312

Dillpickle312

Posts: 283

Joined: 1/18/2015

Location: Mchenry, IL USA

2/20/2020 5:15 AM

Pirate421 wrote:

Very nice. Personally I am a fan that you left the rear number plates alone and not cutting them. Makes the bike more symmetrical to my ocd self.

Couldn’t agree more.

burnside

burnside

Posts: 3965

Joined: 6/17/2009

Location: London, USA

2/20/2020 8:24 AM

Damn! This is awesome.

I wish I had the time, patience, skill and tools to give my RM a make over like that. hahaha

