After over 16 years as a professional racer, Chris Blose is finally getting his opportunity to race a factory-level bike and for a full season starting at this weekend's 250 East Region Supercross season opener. However, this wasn't initially Blose's plan as he was starting to settle on retirement from US Supercross, until Mitch Payton gave him a ring and changed his path. Listen in or read below for the details on Blose's amazing opportunity, and how he's handling it all.

You've done the drive from Arizona to SoCal many times Chris, but this one must be a little bit more special?

Yeah, it's definitely not a terrible reason. I've done this drive one too many times, but it's been a while since I've done it. So right now, it's not terrible and it's a good reason to come out there. So, yeah, looking forward to it. Got about four and a half more hours left.

So, I haven't seen you posting about yourself riding much lately but the Pro Circuit crew brought out a bike for you to test in Arizona and it definitely made its' way around social media.. How was it and how was getting back on Supercross?

That came out Friday and we rode Saturday, then Sunday at our local track that has Supercross track in Maryland and everything was good. Saturday was just getting used to the bike and get comfortable, you know, with the controls and just spinning some laps without really any structure to it. Then on Sunday, we obviously put the hammer down and did some motos. It got more serious, about getting time on the bike and getting ready for Houston. So yeah, everything was going really well. Now I'm just on my way out to Southern California to get more seat time with the team and then head out to Houston.

So stepping back a little bit, with the entire situation coming about...you're in a position now where you're not fully retired. You've still been doing the world Supercross and you had a really good run in that championship, but it seemed like you were pretty committed to stepping away from the AMA side unless the right opportunity came along. Considering you're finally getting this shot, maybe you should've just been pickier a little earlier in your career and sat on the couch and said, "I'm not riding until the right situation arises" (laughs).

Right? Yeah. Being older now, I look back at some of my decisions, like, man... It's dirt bike racing and it's unfortunate, but people do get hurt. And I hate to see it because I truly know how much hard work really goes into it, whether it's mechanics or team or riders. It's definitely unfortunate. However, it's a great opportunity that came about and it's something that I've never had, not getting a factory ride in my life and my whole career. It was something that's obviously on the bucket list. And man, I just kind of stayed ready, stayed training and stuff like that. Obviously, I got the call from Mitch and we made it happen. Things are good so far and hopefully, we can go racing and do what I believe I can do. I definitely want to be on the podium but it's going to be a process, especially on such short notice to get on the bike and whatnot. So we'll go racing and sort everything out afterward.

I first heard your name suggested to be involved with the team when Austin actually initially got hurt. We've spoken privately since then, so I know that that call did happen in some shape or form. At least with your first contact with Mitch, did you have his name in your phone? Were you surprised at all when you saw his name pop up?

Yeah, it's funny because I was heading up to Arenacross. The one that was in Prescott Valley, the weekend that Oakland had to reschedule and there was a bunch of Supercross guys going to it. I was heading up there with family and next thing you know, my phone vibrates and it was Mitch Payton, so of course I answered it. He asked if I was interested and I said I was. And you know, he had to talk to a few other people, but at the end of the day, he went a different direction. Obviously, Seth (Hammaker), unfortunately, got hurt as well. So I reached out to Mitch this time, it obviously came about and everything worked out great. But that first time, my name was in the hat and it obviously didn't work out, they went with Carson (Mumford). Everything always happens for a reason. There's always a plan, a plan for you. So that's what I keep telling myself.

When I spoke to you initially, when you didn't get picked (the first time), I know you were bummed. Anybody naturally would be when you have the factory ride possibility in front of you and you don't get it. It would just be a range of emotions, no matter who you are. Now you've got it all worked out, but you do have to go racing a little earlier. If it would have been the other situation, it would have been going racing West Coast, which, you know, there's a nice little break coming up for those guys. So Oakland would've been the starting point. Now you're basically having to get everything together this week and go racing. However, you get to race a full championship. Given full choice, which would you have picked? Are you happy to get to run the full series even though it's a little less prep time? Or would you rather have more prep but not get a full championship?

That's a good question. You know, any time you don't get picked like you said, it's definitely a bummer, especially when it's such a great opportunity and such a great team. But I don't think I would change how things unfolded. Being able to race a full season on short notice is all right in my book. If I would've been picked first, I would've been able to go to Oakland with a little bit more prep time and seat time...but obviously less racing. So no, I wouldn't change a thing. East Coast is fine with me and I've done it before. I've been around a long time, so you know what? I'll use my experience and my knowledge to my benefit here. Obviously, it's short notice but let's make the best of it, grind away and get as much seat time in before the season starts. And you know what, I think we'll be good. I felt awesome on the bike on the second day and I think it just going to continue to get better and better.

So I would say from the time I've been around you, I know you fairly well. You have a great head on your shoulders and so much experience. I think some people would get this ride and potentially... I don't want to say kill themselves, but it would be full send. Especially if somebody got this fill-in like when they're younger, it's like this could make or break me. In your position, it's an amazing opportunity, but it's not going to define your career. You've already had a good full career at this point. You've got a nice full season to build into it, and you've got a fresh body to push as each week goes on. So I imagine the goals for this weekend are just to kind of get through it and experience it and build from there. No need to rush things?

You kind of hit the nail on the head. You know, at the end of the day, I have my own personal goals and obviously, the team is such a dynasty team. They have so many championships and they have expectations as well. You're going to laugh about this one but it's my 17th year of racing professionally. So obviously I have a lot of experience, I'm not just going to go out there and kill myself during practice or during the race. I've got a good head on my shoulders, I've been doing it a long time and I kind of know what to do. So we'll go out there, we'll do the best we can, and keep building each and every weekend. I've got a great team behind me that'll continue to push me and my results. I've got a great support system at home with my wife and the kid as well, and they're fully on board. It's a great opportunity and I'm super happy, super happy. I even got the opportunity to do this and especially this late in my career, being 35 years old, most people. Can't say that they've raised this long, let alone at the end of the career race for a factory team. So that's awesome.

So looking back at it, the highest-profile 250 team you rode for was TLD. I believe in 2009 you were fifth overall in the championship, but that was before TLD really became race winners. It was a small effort at that time. Since then you had a good 450 year at Hart and Huntington, you went to Arenacross and did great there, came back to Supercross on 250s, and you've even won an Australian Supercross title. So you've jumped around a little bit, you've been on a lot of different equipment. On Saturday, you finally got to roll out on a Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250. The thing that dreams are made of. Tell me, what was it like?

It was super exciting. I'm not one to show a lot of emotion and show like how excited I am or nervous. Honestly, though, I was super excited. Like pulling in just to take the pictures for social media and for the press release, then just being able to hop on the bike. You know, I've always wanted to ride one. Obviously, my entire career it's been the goal to get on a factory team. Mitch Payton and his team have been around forever and they have so many championships, it's a dream come true. And yes, just being able to ride it was awesome. In every aspect of that bike, there's not a stone that hasn't been turned over, fine-tuned, and perfected. The suspension, chassis, motor, ergonomics...like everything was awesome. I changed a couple of clickers and played with some chassis stuff just a tiny bit. But other than that, we mostly left it exactly the same and I figure this package is good enough for me and we'll find out on Saturday.

You said you're not somebody that shows a lot of motion, but in your head are you just like giddy as can be riding laps going "Man, this thing is so good", or do you ever have one of those moments where you also snap and think "This is what I've been racing against. Are you freaking kidding me?"

I was telling this to my wife, Everything is...I'm not going to say easier, right? But obviously, it's a factory bike, they put out a lot of power and they work really well. Everything about them is on another level and they have stuff that you can't get. So I'm not going to say everything is easier, but it takes a lot less effort to do. You just don't have to be as perfect. Obviously, the thing is a rocket ship, so that makes things a lot easier on a rider, on doing obstacles and jumps coming out of turns, and stuff like that. I hopped on it and I ripped it down the start straight away, it just put the biggest smile on my face.

What was the most surprising aspect about the bike? Whether it's the response, where there was power, or how it took on a certain section. Was there something really particular on the track where you're like, I can't believe it does this here?

Obviously, the bikes are really fast but they're also super connected to the ground and to your throttle. Like, when you actually twist it, you can feel it connected to the rear wheel. But I wouldn't say one thing stands out because it does everything really well. I was surprised how far they revved out and it just would keep pulling because some bikes would, you know, they may fall on their face or they just don't have the bottom. This bike kind of just has everything and you can just let it rev out. You can also short-shift it and it still has power. Altogether, I just think the entire package is on another level than anything I've been on. So it's super exciting.

So looking ahead at the season, I believe your best score in 250 Supercross has been a fourth and a couple of fifth places. So again, you've won an Aussie title, you've done really good in Arenacross, got wins there, but you've never quite got on the podium in US Supercross. In the back of your mind is that the end goal? and Do you think it's achievable?

Yeah, that's the end goal and I do believe it's achievable. I believe I can do it. I've been close many times in the past and I feel like my speed is there. I feel like if I have an opportunity to do that, the time is now being on this bike and this team. I definitely believe in myself and I believe I can do it. So we just have to make it happen.

Realistically, Mitch (Payton) probably has his plans going forward, so this is likely just a fill-in for the season. Ao for you where you're at in your career, it seems like this is probably the best time you could have got it. I hate to say it like that. It would've been cool if you got this early in your career, but I think you're confident in yourself, you have all your racing experience and you kind of know what the situation is. And again, kind of said this earlier, but I would feel like if you were younger, there would be more pressure to do it. Like this would be your one chance. I don't think it would be unrealistic to say you may do this series and we may not see you race AMA next year. So with all that, there's no pressure, no nothing. You can just go out and do exactly what you know how to do without really anything else weighing on you.

Yeah, absolutely, you said it best. Like, maybe if I got this opportunity before, when I was younger, who knows what would have happened? But obviously, I've been around a long time. I've raced race professionally for a long time, all over the world and I have a lot of experience under my belt...but no pressure besides what I expect of myself. I'm just really looking forward to it, I don't have any outside pressure on me to perform. I am at the end of my career. To be 35 and to get an opportunity like this, it's something that a lot of people can't say that they have got.

I kind of rambled on and I don't mean to put words in your mouth, so I want to hear where you're at with it. It's hard to predict the future, but if you do this season, you meet your goal....would you be bummed if you do this and that's the end? You could keep racing but I think with how your mindset was this year, you were only going to go racing if the opportunity really made sense. So if this is the last opportunity that checks that box, and it the career ends after it, are you cool with that?

Oh, 100%. I can hang up the boots or whatever I'm going to do, I'll be happy with what I've done. Just getting this opportunity, just completes everything and it kind of just comes full circle. If I don't race next year, I'm 100% happy with everything and can ride off into the sunset.

Well, there's one valuable lesson to take from all this... Zombies never die!

That's right. Zombies never die. I saw Matthes' tweet and I was dying laughing.

Well, I was laughing cause when we were talking, I think it was Friday? I said when we do this interview, can I put the title as Finally Factory or something like that? And you were like, no...no. Zombies never die! Congrats Chris. There are a lot of storylines going in the East Coast, but I'm sure there'll be a lot of focus on this one

Absolutely. I'm just very thankful for the opportunity that was given to me by this team. It's been awesome and something that I'll cherish for the rest of my life. Hopefully, we can do what I believe we can do. And yeah, I guess we'll find out here soon, and looking forward to this whole deal.