Zach Osborne has returned from his injury-related retirement. After a year as a brand ambassador with Husqvarna, Zacho has signed with a new manufacturer and color he has raced for before...but in a different venue. Check out Osborne's reasons for returning to full-time racing, why he's doing GNCC, and why he couldn't continue with Husqvarna.

For the full interview, check out the YouTube video right here. If you're interested in the condensed written version, scroll down just a bit further.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: What's up Zach Osborne? The newest BluCru member. And let's be clear. This is not a Yamaha brand ambassador role, correct?

Zach Osborne: That's correct.

Vital MX: Let's get to a Michael Lindsay question first because he set this interview up. The elephant in the room, you retired from racing due to the issues with your back. Has that improved? Have you found some therapies that are working? How are you feeling?

Zach: Yeah, I knew eventually my back would be good enough to do something, but the timeline was very unsettled and the only option to settle a square timeline was to have surgery, and I didn't want to do that. So those were my two options from their side, do something about it or we can't really continue, you know what I mean? And I understand that, I wasn't trying to take their money and sit on the sidelines, you know? So, for me, it was giving myself the time that I needed and learning about it all and kind of finding the methods that I needed to make it happen.

Vital MX: So, it's feeling good?

Zach: Yeah, it's been good. I didn't ride a ton this year, but I did a decent amount of hours and a decent amount of races on different stuff. I'm in a decent spot with it. I feel confident enough to take this position as a racer. Like you said, it's not a brand ambassador role, it's a racing job. And hopefully I can live up to the hype a little bit. It was a very warm welcome yesterday when we announced it all. You know, obviously there's always some haters, but I really didn't see very many.

Vital MX: Michael Lindsey also said a few years back you mentioned you wanted to ride some GNCC stuff post supercross/motocross. How excited are you that the plan is finally being fulfilled? And did you ever have a moment where you thought, “Man, this may not happen”?

Zach: Oh yeah, for sure. I mean, I knew after a couple of months of retiring and then kind of fishing a little bit, that it wasn't going to happen with Husky, and that nobody wants damaged goods and a retired guy, right? So, I'm super fortunate and grateful to AmPro and everybody involved in this deal to put it together and to believe in me and give me the opportunity.

Vital MX: You've been with Husky since 2014, you won a few championships over the last couple of years, you've been in a brand ambassador role, which seemed like it started a little rocky, so why the switch to Yamaha?

Zach: I'm super grateful, first of all, to Husky and all that they've done for me, the positions that they've put me in to be a champion and achieve the success that we did probably in a time where not many people were fishing for me, right? I had an offer at GEICO, and I had an offer at Husky. I ended up taking the offer at Husky because I didn’t know I was going to be super successful in the end part of my career. And I felt like that was the better decision for me at the time because they had a better off-road program than Honda did. So that was the direction I took. And after I kind of was told, I wasn't going to have the management role, they kind of cooked up the ambassador thing and I didn't really have anything else going. So that was where I ended up. But after a little bit of fishing, I understood that there was not going to be any opportunities for me there to take a spot on the race team to go racing in any capacity. So, for me it was the spot that I could land if I wanted to continue racing.

Vital MX: Did make it clear to Husky, “Hey, I would like to race off-road” and it just wasn't an opportunity?

Zach: Yeah, it just wasn't. I had conversations with the right people and the interest level just wasn't there.

Vital MX: How did that make you feel? I feel like with everything you've done for Husky, they could probably make it happen. Was that a gut punch?

Zach: No, not really. I mean, yeah, it's a lot to unpack, but no, it is what it is. Like I said, I'm super grateful to them for the years that we had, but it was just time to move on.

Vital MX: I know you're new to this team, but you've done GNCC’s in the past. What is the vibe like with a team such as AmPro Yamaha compared to a Supercross/motocross team?

Zach: For me, it's more like what I remember from Europe, a very family atmosphere, just a more laid-back style of things. That's always been the draw and the appeal for me to the off-road side of the industry. There's just not so much, I don't want to say corporate involvement, but it's just a little bit less square and, it's not such a huge grind with travel and so much riding and all that. Like, of course, it's still a huge job. I'm not taking it lightly or trying to downplay it in any way, but it's just a different style of doing things, I would say.

Vital MX: And you're very family oriented, obviously, so I think that's probably better for you.

Zach: Yeah, that was a huge piece of it. You know, both Brittney and I felt like we weren't done, I guess you would say, and that there was still something on the table for us to achieve or accomplish. Things got cut a little bit short. So, for us, it was like taking a step back, looking at what we can do and what makes the most sense for our family. Obviously, we just grew by one, so yeah, he's going to be jumping right in at the deep end. Overall, this seemed like the right move for us.

Vital MX: Now you're going to be racing the XC2 class, which is the 250 class. Was that your choice or the teams? Why the 250 class?

Zach: That was my choice. I don't feel like it's realistic for me to just jump in the 450 class. I mean, that's like asking Stew Baylor or Ben Kelley to go race 450 supercross, right? That's a pretty big diving off point for me. I need to learn those places. I need to learn those tracks. Those guys have been racing them since they were kids. As I grew up as a motocross, they grew up as an off-road rider. So, for me to just start in the 450 class, I felt it was a big ask. I felt going in the 250 class would be more bang for your buck from all sides of the coin.

Vital MX: Do you have a time frame you think you'll be involved with this venture? Do you have championships goals?

Zach: It's a two-year deal. I'm racing one year in 250 class, XC2, and one year in XC1. I would love to win some races and be in the hunt and just really enjoy myself. I think if that all comes together, then we can do some damage. I don't know where I stand, you know, I don't know what it looks like. The third hour is a whole nother level of fitness and racing. I've been doing two hour races all year long with a medium amount of training, not really any sort of regiment program. For me, it's just getting all that stuff in place, getting my riding going, getting things happening. We have a big test coming up in a couple of weeks, a weeklong test in South Carolina with the team and with Factory Connection and some of the big players that are involved in this. I think that that is going to be a big piece, just getting on the 250, getting things started and heading into the first race in the right direction.

Vital MX: You said the 450 next year is the plan. Let's say hypothetically, you finish second overall in the series missing the championship by a couple of points. Do you say, “hmm, maybe I stay in 250 and go for a championship”? Or do you want to move up to the 450 and that's the end goal?

Zach: I think the end goal’s the 450. But I mean, obviously they are banking on my capabilities, which I am too. I don't think it's realistic for me to say I'm going to just ride the 250 class, blow these guys away and then go in the 450 class. I'm well aware that's not realistic. I need to get into some racing and get my feet under me and do some learning, learn strategy, learn saving energy, learn the bike a little bit more. The contract's written that it's XC2 this year and XC1 next year. So, that's the plan.

Vital MX: You're coming off your pro career as a vet of the sport. Now you're the new guy. What transfers from what you know, from the past and what is going to be the most difficult thing to learn?

Zach: What transfers is the work ethic that I have and the knowledge of what it really takes to feel good, grind and make the job happen. The biggest thing to learn is, I had a bike malfunction at Ironman, and I needed to go straight back to the pits. I needed to find out how to do that. Those guys know the property. They know every gravel road that goes from here to there and how to get back. It's just little stuff like that that you don't even really think of until it's time to use that knowledge. So, for me, it's just going to be learning all the knickknacks, ins and outs right away and in a way that I can kind of manage things and not get too far behind the eight ball right off the bat.

Vital MX: That's interesting. I didn't know there was a quicker way back at Ironman because I would have used it. With the birth of your third child, Owen, do you plan on staying in Florida?

Zach: Yeah, the goal is to stay in Florida. I'm going to have to do some traveling this year to ride some rocks and learn some new stuff. But we're getting a motorhome and we're going to make a family affair of it like we always do. That was a big piece too, just to get to travel and do it in a different way. We already have some things mapped out for the kids and some sites we want to visit. Also with this schedule, we have a lot of racing from January to June and then we have June, July, August and half of September completely off. That's another big piece, it's a more lax schedule. And then after that, there's only three races to end the season. So, there's a lot of perks to the way this thing operates compared to supercross and motocross.

Vital MX: With that whole summer off, maybe you show up at a national.

Zach: Easy now. Easy.

Vital MX: You mentioned earlier doing some of these two-hour races with not a lot of training. What is the training regimen for a guy like yourself? They're long races. Some people don't even finish. I don't know if you realize that, Zach, but some people just quit in the middle of them.

Zach: For me, when I ride off-road, my heart rate is a lot lower, I think mostly because the G loads not as high. I've done a ton of hours on a motorcycle, so I'm pretty efficient. I look back at some files from this year that I was averaging 160s, 165. That's something that I've never done before. It's just working in that mid zone sweet spot, if you will, training wise. It's adjusting, making some adjustments to that stuff and then obviously all of my stuff to keep my back strong and keep my body strong to where we can grind through this whole season.

Vital MX: How are you liking the Yamaha YZ250FX?

Zach: I haven't spent much time on the 250. I’ve done one day. The team’s Enduro season didn't end until the end of November. So, they're trying to transition from the ‘22 bikes to the ‘23 bikes and get everything moved around and whatnot. Right now, I'm just riding the 450 and I've actually really, really enjoyed riding it. It's mostly stock, but it's been really good. We got the suspension pretty dialed in and I haven't had any real qualms or issues with it. I've really enjoyed riding it and just a change of scenery is good for the soul sometimes.

Vital MX: You may not be able answer this since you haven't been on the 250 too much. But with the 450, were there things that you felt you had to change right away, whether it be bar width, things like that? What are some things that you needed to make yourself comfortable?

Zach: The team runs the Faast Company Flexx bars. They were really wide for me, so I cut an inch off of each side because, as you know, I run the skinny grip bars. They are working on making something for me for that. So that was the first piece, getting some small grips, smallest grips that I could find. Then getting those bars cut down and getting the cockpit comfortable. But for the most part, man, I haven't really changed much at all. Just riding into it and trying to feel comfortable on what I have.

Vital MX: Are you going to continue working with Jack Chambers?

Zach: I am. I'm going to keep working with Jack. My involvement day to day is a little bit less, but he's in a much more stable position with being second year instead of first year. He doesn't need 24/7 supervision. And, you know, he's a hard worker and if I tell him to do something, it's not like I have to babysit, you know? We started this journey together and they gave me something to do whenever I didn't have anything. So, I need to see that through. And I really hope he can make it happen this year and turn some heads. He definitely has the potential. It's just finding that confidence and putting himself in those positions where he can show what he's made of.