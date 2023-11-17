Your Supercross Rundown | 2023 Paris Supercross

The annual Paris Supercross, now in existence for forty seasons, remains the preeminent off-season fixture and so it is understandable that one would want to remain in touch with all that is set to occur within the La Défense Arena that is just thirty minutes adrift of the Eiffel Tower. Information is vital in order to remain informed and so, dear readers, consider this a virtual program and one that will guide you through two days of furious action.
WATCH
Watching off-road sport can be difficult at the best of times. Fortunately, this is not one of those times. It is incredibly easy to tune into the action – although it comes at a cost – as the stream will exist on MXGP-TV and therefore the same procedure that's used to watch the FIM Motocross World Championship or the Motocross of Nations will grant access to this. Visit MXGP-TV, purchase the package and enjoy. The stream will start at 07:00pm CET on Saturday, November 18, and 03:00pm CET on Sunday, November 19.
TIMING
|
Saturday
|
02:05
|
SX2 Free Practice
|
02:25
|
SX1 Free Practice
|
02:55
|
SX2 Time Practice
|
03:15
|
SX1 Time Practice
|
07:00
|
Live Stream Begins
|
07:25
|
SX1 Super Pole
|
07:35
|
SX2 Main Event One
|
07:50
|
SX1 Main Event One
|
08:40
|
SX2 Main Event Two
|
08:51
|
SX1 Main Event Two
|
09:15
|
SX2 Super Pole
|
10:02
|
SX2 Final Main Event
|
10:22
|
SX1 Final Main Event
|
Sunday
|
10:55
|
SX2 Free Practice
|
11:15
|
SX1 Free Practice
|
02:00
|
Live Stream Begins
|
02:25
|
SX1 Super Pole
|
02:35
|
SX2 Main Event One
|
03:00
|
SX1 Main Event One
|
03:38
|
SX2 Main Event Two
|
03:51
|
SX1 Main Event Two
|
04:15
|
SX2 Super Pole
|
05:02
|
SX2 Final Main Event
|
05:24
|
SX1 Final Main Event
RIDERS
|
2
|
Cooper Webb
|
6
|
Thomas Ramette
|
10
|
Justin Brayton
|
12
|
Justin Starling
|
18
|
Jett Lawrence
|
20
|
Gregory Aranda
|
46
|
Justin Hill
|
72
|
Lucas Imbert
|
85
|
Cedric Soubeyras
|
94
|
Ken Roczen
|
96
|
Hunter Lawrence
|
137
|
Adrien Escoffier
|
727
|
Boris Maillard
|
848
|
Joan Cros
|
911
|
Jordi Tixier