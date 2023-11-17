Your Supercross Rundown | 2023 Paris Supercross

Essential information for this weekend's 2023 Paris Supercross packed into this virtual program.

LewisPhillips
11/17/2023 1:26pm
The annual Paris Supercross, now in existence for forty seasons, remains the preeminent off-season fixture and so it is understandable that one would want to remain in touch with all that is set to occur within the La Défense Arena that is just thirty minutes adrift of the Eiffel Tower. Information is vital in order to remain informed and so, dear readers, consider this a virtual program and one that will guide you through two days of furious action.

WATCH

Watching off-road sport can be difficult at the best of times. Fortunately, this is not one of those times. It is incredibly easy to tune into the action – although it comes at a cost – as the stream will exist on MXGP-TV and therefore the same procedure that's used to watch the FIM Motocross World Championship or the Motocross of Nations will grant access to this. Visit MXGP-TV, purchase the package and enjoy. The stream will start at 07:00pm CET on Saturday, November 18, and 03:00pm CET on Sunday, November 19.

TIMING

Saturday

02:05

SX2 Free Practice

02:25

SX1 Free Practice

02:55

SX2 Time Practice

03:15

SX1 Time Practice

07:00

Live Stream Begins

07:25

SX1 Super Pole

07:35

SX2 Main Event One

07:50

SX1 Main Event One

08:40

SX2 Main Event Two

08:51

SX1 Main Event Two

09:15

SX2 Super Pole

10:02

SX2 Final Main Event

10:22

SX1 Final Main Event

Sunday

10:55

SX2 Free Practice

11:15

SX1 Free Practice

02:00

Live Stream Begins

02:25

SX1 Super Pole

02:35

SX2 Main Event One

03:00

SX1 Main Event One

03:38

SX2 Main Event Two

03:51

SX1 Main Event Two

04:15

SX2 Super Pole

05:02

SX2 Final Main Event

05:24

SX1 Final Main Event

RIDERS

2

Cooper Webb

6

Thomas Ramette

10

Justin Brayton

12

Justin Starling

18

Jett Lawrence

20

Gregory Aranda

46

Justin Hill

72

Lucas Imbert

85

Cedric Soubeyras

94

Ken Roczen

96

Hunter Lawrence

137

Adrien Escoffier

727

Boris Maillard

848

Joan Cros

911

Jordi Tixier
