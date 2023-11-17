Your Supercross Rundown | 2023 Paris Supercross

The annual Paris Supercross, now in existence for forty seasons, remains the preeminent off-season fixture and so it is understandable that one would want to remain in touch with all that is set to occur within the La Défense Arena that is just thirty minutes adrift of the Eiffel Tower. Information is vital in order to remain informed and so, dear readers, consider this a virtual program and one that will guide you through two days of furious action.

WATCH

Watching off-road sport can be difficult at the best of times. Fortunately, this is not one of those times. It is incredibly easy to tune into the action – although it comes at a cost – as the stream will exist on MXGP-TV and therefore the same procedure that's used to watch the FIM Motocross World Championship or the Motocross of Nations will grant access to this. Visit MXGP-TV, purchase the package and enjoy. The stream will start at 07:00pm CET on Saturday, November 18, and 03:00pm CET on Sunday, November 19.

TIMING

Saturday

02:05 SX2 Free Practice 02:25 SX1 Free Practice 02:55 SX2 Time Practice 03:15 SX1 Time Practice 07:00 Live Stream Begins 07:25 SX1 Super Pole 07:35 SX2 Main Event One 07:50 SX1 Main Event One 08:40 SX2 Main Event Two 08:51 SX1 Main Event Two 09:15 SX2 Super Pole 10:02 SX2 Final Main Event 10:22 SX1 Final Main Event

Sunday

10:55 SX2 Free Practice 11:15 SX1 Free Practice 02:00 Live Stream Begins 02:25 SX1 Super Pole 02:35 SX2 Main Event One 03:00 SX1 Main Event One 03:38 SX2 Main Event Two 03:51 SX1 Main Event Two 04:15 SX2 Super Pole 05:02 SX2 Final Main Event 05:24 SX1 Final Main Event

RIDERS