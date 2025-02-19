You Can Win Money Playing Vital MX Pro Fantasy!?

Welcome to Pro Fantasy!

Hey there, fantasy enthusiasts! We’re excited to introduce the latest version of Vital MX’s in-house fantasy competition, Pro Fantasy! Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to our site, let’s break down how our new and existing games work.

Disclaimer: Pro Fantasy is only open to players over 18 (19 in Nebraska) in the states shown here. Pro Fantasy can not be played outside of the US. VPN use is prohibited.

Become the Team Manager

In Vital MX Fantasy, you step into the role of a team manager. Your mission? Assemble the best team each week within a set budget.

Scoring Points

How do you score top honors? It’s simple! Each rider you select earns points based on their real-life performance. For example:

Chase Sexton finishes first in Supercross? That’s 25 points for you!

Jerry Robin comes in 16th? You’ll earn 6 points.

But there’s a catch! The price to hire these riders varies significantly. You might pay $200,000 for Chase Sexton and only $40,000 for Jerry Robin. The goal is to choose riders who you view as undervalued and who will score you the best amount of points against what you paid for them, with prices changing every week based on performance, projections, injuries, and more.

Rules and Budgeting

You start each weekend with a $1,000,000 budget and four basic rules that govern the game:

A team must consist of at least one rider per class (250 and 450). There is no maximum number of riders. A team’s cost must not exceed the maximum budget. A team must be selected and saved before the lockout time of each race. The lockout time is typically the start time of the 250 race. If you don’t select a team before the deadline, Vital Fantasy will automatically assemble one for you. However, the budget for auto-picks is 75% of the normal amount. Vital Fantasy will not make auto-picks for you two races in a row. Tie breaks: If two or more players tie on total score for a race, the submission date and time for final picks will break the tie (earliest picks win). If there is a tie in the season standings, it will be broken in favor of the player with the single highest scoring round. If a tie still remains, it will be broken in favor of the player who joined that season’s Vital Fantasy the earliest.

Want to build a six-person dream team? Go for it! Prefer to spread your risk and hire 14 riders for a chance at bigger payoffs? That’s entirely up to you!

Game Options

Now, you have two exciting games to choose from: Vital MX Superfan and the all-new Pro Fantasy.

• Superfan is free to enter with weekly prizes and the ability to create leagues with friends or compete globally.

• Pro Fantasy tests your management skills for a chance to win real prize money! This is the new addition starting this weekend.

Weekly Pools

We offer various pools every week with different entry fees and payout structures. For instance:

• Enter a $5 pool with 20 players, and it pays out the top five, with the winner taking home $35 in prize money!

• Want a bigger payoff? Try a $20 pool with 10 players, paying just the podium and the winner claiming $100 for the victory.

Contest Types

We have two types of contests:

• Guaranteed Pools: These will run regardless of how many players enter. If a 20-player pool only has 18 entrants, it still happens!

• Non-Guaranteed Pools: If all the slots aren't filled, the contest cancels, and you’ll get your money back.

Flexibility with Teams

Want to cover all your bases? Buy multiple entries and select different teams.

Getting Started

Ready to dive in? Each round’s Fantasy game opens the Thursday morning before the race. For example, this week’s contests for Arlington open at 8 AM PST.

Ready to play Pro Fantasy? Here are the steps necessary to get your team entered:

Get Started: Sign up and create your Vital Fantasy account. A regular, free Vital MX account is first required to join Fantasy. Pick a Contest: For each round, there will be multiple contests. Contests will have different entry fees, player limits, and payout structures. Enter the contest that best suits you. You can enter multiple contests, and you can enter multiple teams in a given contest. Upload Money: Add money to your Vital MX Pro Fantasy account. Entry fees for contests you enter will be deducted from your account, and your winnings will be added to it. Build your Team: After picking a contest, it’s time to build the team. Spend your allotted budget to hire riders with the goal of earning the most points possible. One rider from each class is required and you can choose as few or as many riders as your budget allows. Teams must be selected before the lockout time of a race. Scoring Points: Once the race is complete, rider results are compiled and team scores are added up. The riders score you the same points they earned on track. Teams in each contest are ranked based on their points (highest to lowest).

For more details on what states are eligible, check out Pro Fantasy States, and to manage your team, visit Fantasy Manage Team.

Need more information on how to play or the differences between our two games? Head here for some helpful tips in How-To-Play Vital MX Fantasy