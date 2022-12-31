Who should Eli Tomac fear in the 450SX class? | Vital MX Editorial

The Oxford English Dictionary defines fear as an unpleasant emotion caused by the threat of harm, pain or danger and one would argue that eliminating that is a crucial part of achieving something extraordinary. It is an ever-present emotion in our thrilling sport, especially with such high stakes and fierce competition on track.

Often feeling inadequate in comparison to fellow athletes can lead to feeling a threat of danger. There is a lot that can be taken from self-confidence and thus that mental piece of the puzzle trumps any bike set-up or unique skill. How can one be a champion when he doubts his ability compared to others? This brings us to the upcoming Monster Energy Supercross season, where Eli Tomac will strive to clinch his third and final 450SX crown.

Tomac has been 'the man' for some time now, as he has won more races than his active peers and been a title favourite in five of the last six seasons (2021 was an uninspired end to his stint aboard a Kawasaki). Is there any reason for him to doubt his ability as yet another term beckons? The competition that he has to overcome is no different to last year and he is much more familiar with that 'blue' corner now. The positives are endless.

The all-new YZ450F is a question mark, of course, although it has been proven time and time again that a new platform can be a championship-winning entity in its first attempt. The proof is in the pudding though and thus pundits should operate with caution as the new season beckons, because there is truly no way to predict how that bike will react in a race situation. The never-ending test sessions are constructed to create solutions to potential issues, but it is impossible to cover all of the bases and '1' will be aware of that. Enter fear.

Yamaha Racing

There is a more captivating discussion to be had here. Does Tomac truly fear any of those stars who will be sat alongside him on the line? Ricky Carmichael often mentioned that James Stewart's willingness to charge past the realms of reality in order to win gold would bother him, as did the fact that Chad Reed would never falter and always be in a position to benefit from his potential misfortune. To ponder how Tomac perceives his competition is an enjoyable experience.

It is obvious that Tomac stands taller than his competitors – he is tied for fourth on the all-time win list and has cemented his position as one of the sport's greatest riders. Cooper Webb is the closest to achieving a similar status, as success has been fleeting for Jason Anderson and that journey has barely started for Chase Sexton. Even the greats can be toppled though and Tomac will have a keen eye on his competitors, for that very reason.

To speculate, one would think that Sexton occupies a role similar to that of Stewart and is the wildcard that would concern the current champion. Mistakes ruined his previous campaign and restricted him to sixth in the points – a position that he was better than – but his pace caused jaws to fall on more than one occasion. The concern for his competitors is that he is seemingly on the rise and could push the speed to climb higher than ever before. The counterargument is that he still needs to prove that he can eliminate the errors that have cost him so dearly and that should settle the apprehension of his peers, for now.

Although a cloak of mystery surrounds the Honda HRC athlete, the Cooper Webb playbook is one that is a known commodity. Webb, much like Reed, will refuse to settle and find a path to make a positive outcome out of an unfavourable situation. It is impossible to count him out as the chip on his shoulder will drive him forward. It is quite unlikely that he will have the raw pace to match his rivals though and that is the common consensus, which means that it is a source of comfort for those who are truly concerned about his potential.

Honda Racing Corporation

The narrative that surrounds Anderson is not quite as clearcut. The level that he operated at just last season was so exceptional that the only true gain that has to be made is steering clear of avoidable incidents with those who are not even locked into that title fight. The fact that he had Tomac on the ropes for so much of last year is often overlooked and, had it not been for a crash in Detroit, the duel would have gone down to the finale in Salt Lake City. Does that mean that his presence would strike fear into the heart of the champ?

The answer to that would be subjective, sure, but Tomac has edged Anderson out in seven of the last eight seasons and '1' did not score in two rounds with a shoulder problem in the term that he was beaten by his newfound foe. Can the cheetah unearth a way to alter his spots and beat Tomac to a title in a manner that is straight up? It is a little late in their careers for such a change, but 2022 Monster Energy Supercross acted as proof that the tide can turn when it is least expected. One would think that Tomac sleeps easier knowing that Anderson, unlike Webb, has never robbed him of a number one plate in an all-out duel.

Attempting to determine the mindsets of each star is fascinating and offers an alternative perspective. The 2023 Monster Energy Supercross series – part one of the SuperMotocross World Championship – promises to be one of the greatest. It has been a while since four contenders seemed to be on evenly matched, with limited arguments for and against. Could a fight similar to that of 2006 or 2011 be on the horizon? We can dream.