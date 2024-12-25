Who is the greatest premier-class rookie of all time? The topic could be a fun bench-racing discussion or a heated debate. When the idea to write this came, the thought was of the similarities between Jeremy McGrath and Jett Lawrence's path through the 'Lites' class (MC on a 125 and Jett on a 250F) and the impact they had in the premier class (MC on a 250 and Jett on a 450F). Which had the better start to their career? Did one face more adversity or challenges than the other? One is the King of Supercross, and the other's destiny is yet to be fulfilled.

You can listen to McGrath, Damon Bradshaw, and Jeff Emig reminisce about the 1993 season in part one of a '93 Recap podcast by clicking below.

Before we start, Ryan Dungey has a right to be considered for the greatest rookie of all time should be acknowledged. As mentioned, the similarities between MC and Jett are what prompted this article, so Ryan wasn't the original focus. The reader can discuss and respond to this if you think it's off base.

Both Jeremy McGrath and Jett Lawrence spent four years in the Lites class, and each won two titles. Jeremy on the new Peak/Pro Circuit/Honda team and Jett on Factory HRC Honda. It took Jeremy ten rounds of Supercross to achieve his first win, while Jett got his in his eighth start.

Jeremy's championship seasons included five of eight wins in 1991 with a winning percentage of 62.5%, and in 1992, seven wins in eight races had him at 87.5%. Jett's title seasons saw him winning four of nine in 2022 with a 44%-win rate and six of nine in 2023 at 66.6%.

Jeremy McGrath Courtesy of Cycle News

Winning builds hype and expectations, and there was much to be had for each leading to their premier class debuts. They each had big personalities, wins, hype, and expectations. Jeremy McGrath was full of confidence, always smiling, and good on the mic. He quickly became a fan favorite. Similarly, Jett Lawrence was incredibly likable during interviews. He poked fun at his brother Hunter and ate donuts on the podium. They gave fans someone to cheer for on and off the track.

Winning in the regional Lites class does not always translate into winning at the highest level of the premier class. Many riders have won regional Supercross titles and failed to win once they moved up. In 1993, riding for Factory Honda, Jeremy McGrath moved full-time to the premier class and was not considered a title favorite. No rookie had ever won the title and he would be lining up against riders like defending champion Jeff Stanton and Damon Bradshaw, who narrowly lost the title in '92. They were the favorites, while younger riders, including MC, Jeff Emig, and Brian Swink, would be learning for future success.

On the other hand, when Jett Lawrence moved to the premier class in 2024, many believed he could and possibly would win the title. He would also be lining up in a talented field that included the defending Supercross champion Chase Sexton, two-time champion Cooper Webb, and Eli Tomac, who was returning from injury. Once racing began, Jett's abilities made him a contender immediately.

Jett Lawrence Octopi Media

A changing of the guard is the term that comes up often when discussing McGrath and Jett. There have been a few throughout the sport's history, but these two stand out due to their riding styles. McGrath brought his BMX background to Supercross, staying lower over jumps and looking at the track differently than others. His teammate and two-time 125 MX champion Steve Lamson said, "McGrath always stayed so low. I'd always ride with him and try to ride like that. I'd mess up and think, 'Holy shit, this isn't working.'"

"There's always that next rider who's coming. Jeremy had a different style than the guys before him, which is the same as Jett. Stew (James Stewart) did, too. It's easier now because it's more accessible. You had to be at a race or wait for it to be on TV during my time. Now, with the internet, everything is available, and it's easier to mimic it." – Damon Bradshaw

Although it is commonplace now, it was revolutionary at the time. It changed how riders raced. Jett Lawrence is doing that now with how he hops over braking bumps or other obstacles with seemingly minimal effort. He's smooth and precise, staying at a lower RPM, and appears to see the tracks differently from others. In time, more racers will adopt this technique, and it will become the norm, but for now, he's on a different level than most.

"Jett is creative. He has an outlier mindset like I did. If you're over there, he's gonna be over here. He doesn't follow, and he's not battling someone else. He's battling the track." – Jeremy McGrath (Seven-Time Supercross Champion)

Confidence is another ingredient needed to succeed and be considered the greatest. McGrath and Lawrence ooze confidence. Jeremy made comments in 1992 when he raced a few 250 SX races, implying he knew he could win in that class and that the others had better be prepared. He later admitted he was a little cocky, but his confidence was evident. It was often said that MC knew he would win when he showed up, and his competition knew it, too. Jett is no different. He fully believed he was capable when he moved up in '24 and never showed signs of doubt.

"Confidence is the key to being good at Supercross. All the riders are talented, but it's who can have the confidence, arrogance, and swagger that get the job done." – Jeff Emig (1997 250 SX Champion)

The competition at the time must also be considered when discussing the dynamics of each of their rookie championships. As previously mentioned, Jeremy was facing Jeff Stanton, who had won six AMA titles in Supercross and Pro Motocross. Damon Bradshaw and Mike Kiedrowski were both more tenured premier class riders with past championships who had to be competed with, but Stanton was the only rider with a premier class title in the field. Following MC's title in '93, Stanton would race one more season before retiring, while Bradshaw stepped away from the sport for a bit.

Steve Lamson, Jeremy McGrath, and Larry Brooks Courtesy of Cycle News

In 2024, Jett faced off against two-time Supercross champion Eli Tomac, who is believed to be racing in his final season in 2025. He also dealt with two-time champ Cooper Webb and the defending champ Chase Sexton. Neither Jeremy nor Jett had it easy or handed to them, but Jett faced multiple riders who had climbed to the pinnacle of success in Supercross. Jason Anderson is another.

In 1993, Jeremy won a record ten Supercross races over 16 rounds with a 62.5%-win rate. He had 12 podiums and 15 top-five finishes. He won his first premier class race at round three that season, which was his ninth career 250 SX start. He also was the first rookie to win four races in a row, and he wrapped up the title two rounds early.

Jett's title in 2024 ended with a 47%-win rate after winning eight of 17 rounds. He earned his first premier-class victory at his first-ever 450 race in Anaheim. He ended the season with 11 podiums and 13 top fives. He also swept a Triple Crown in Indianapolis.

Jeremy McGrath Courtesy of Cycle News

Jeremy McGrath's rookie season appeared easy with his ability to holeshot almost every race, sprint a few laps, and ride his own race. He then won six more premier-class Supercross titles, with a record of 72 wins, and is known as the King of Supercross. He's still loved and revered by fans and the industry alike. Jett's championship season wasn't quite as dominant, and one could ponder if his results were due to a lack of pressure as a rookie. Will he be able to continue the dominance?

Damon Bradshaw said, "It's much easier in your rookie season because you have nothing to lose and everything to gain. There isn't a lot of expectation until you start winning." Jett's future is unknown, but all signs point to something brilliant. It would not be wise to bet against Jett continuing his path to being one of the greatest riders our sport has ever seen, but that isn't the topic of this article.

To be fair, Ryan Dungey won the championship in his rookie season of 2010 with six wins in 17 rounds, leaving him with a win rate of 35%. He battled Ryan Villopoto and James Stewart en route to 11 podiums and 16 top fives that season.

Jett Lawrence Octopi Media

So, who is the greatest rookie of all time? If you look solely at the numbers, MC nudges them out. The field of competition, number of races, impact on the sport, personality, fandom, and other factors may also play into one's consideration. Everyone will have their opinion, and we'd love to hear yours. The sport's future is promising, and it will be a pleasure to see if Jett can chase MC's record.