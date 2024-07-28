Where They're From | Champions by State (Two Titles)

In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions? Which have the least?

Four states and two countries make up the list of places with two major AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross Championships from riders born within their borders.

Indiana

Mike LaRocco

Place of Birth: Michigan City, Indiana

Years Pro: 1987 - 2006

LaRocco's '93 500MX title made him the last rider to win that title before the AMA discontiuned the class. RedBud's 'LaRocco's Leap" was modeled after a jump Mike had at his personal track. He was the first to jump it and he did it on a 125cc machine. Mike won the FIM World Supercross title in 2000.

GuyB

Louisiana

Kevin Windham

Place of Birth: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Years Pro: 1994 - 2013

Kevin Windham (aka KDub) finished his amateur career in 1994 by winning the 125A Mod and 250A Mod classes and extending his win streak to 18 consecutive motos. Kevin has been widely regarded as the most talented rider to not have won a Pro Motocross national championship. In his final years racing professional Supercross, KDub was a crowd favorite with his signature nose wheelies and incredible transfers during Opening Ceremonies.

GuyB

Maryland

Travis Pastrana

Place of Birth: Annapolis, Maryland

Years Pro: 2000 - 2006

Travis Pastrana is better known for his freestyle and stunts over his MX titles. He won the World Freestyle Motocross Championship at the age of 14 and stayed on a winning streak until 2003. TP199 blew the freestyle world's minds when he landed the first double backflip at the 2006 X-Games.

GuyB

Tennessee

Nathan Ramsey

Place of Birth: Hixson, Tennessee

Years Pro: 1993 - 2009

Nate's 2002 250SX win in Pontiac was Honda's first win on their new four-stroke motorcycle. He finished out his pro career as a fill-in rider at JGR and feels he ended his career on a high note. Nate is now the team manager for Rockstar Husqvarna.

GuyB

Mike Brown

Place of Birth: Gray, Tennessee

Years Pro: 1990 - 2013

After Mike Brown's professional Supercross/motocross career he went on to compete in off-road events such as WORCS and EnduroCross. Brownie has won nine Loretta Lynn Amateur titles since retiring as a professional. He is currently the team trainer for the Triumph SuperMotocross team.

GuyB

Costa Rica

Ernesto Fonseca

Place of Birth: San José, Costa Rica

Years Pro: 1998 - 2006

Ernesto Fonseca won the Rookie of the Year in 1999. He became the first rider to win both the West and East coast championships in Monster Energy Supercross. His career ended after he broke his C5, C6, and C7 cervicals.

RacerX

Netherlands

Pierre Karsmakers

Place of Birth: Waalre, Holland

Years Pro: 1973 - 1978

Pierre Karsmakers started racing at 18 and won national titles in Holland in '67, '69, and '71 before coming to America to showcase his skills. He won the inagural 250cc AMA Supercross Championship in '74 by winning in Daytona, getting second in Houston, and a fourth in Los Angeles. Karsmakers has also competed at Dakar multiple times in a truck, car, and motorcycle.