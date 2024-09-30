Where They're From | Champions by State (Twenty-Eight Titles)

In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least?

Florida

Ronnie Tichenor 1987 - 125SX East

Tim Ferry 1997 - 125SX East

Ricky Carmichael 1997 - 125MX

Ricky Carmichael 1998 - 125SX East

Ricky Carmichael 1998 - 125MX

Ricky Carmichael 1999 - 125MX

Ricky Carmichael 2000 - 250MX

Ricky Carmichael 2001 - 250SX

Ricky Carmichael 2001 - 250MX

Ricky Carmichael 2002 - 250SX

Ricky Carmichael 2002 - 250MX

James Stewart 2002 - 125MX

James Stewart 2003 - 125SX West

Ricky Carmichael 2003 - 250SX

Ricky Carmichael 2003 - 250MX

James Stewart 2004 - 125SX East

Ricky Carmichael 2004 - 250MX

James Stewart 2004 - 125MX

Ricky Carmichael 2005 - 250SX

Ricky Carmichael 2005 - 250MX

Ricky Carmichael 2006 - 450SX

Ricky Carmichael 2006 - 450MX

James Stewart 2007 - 450SX

James Stewart 2008 - 450MX

James Stewart 2009 - 450SX

Malcolm Stewart 2016 - 250SX East

Adam Cianciarulo 2019 - 250MX

RJ Hampshire 2024 - 250SX West

Ronnie Tichenor

Titles: 1987 - 125SX East

Place of Birth: Palm Harbor, Florida

Years Pro: 1986 - 1997

Ron Tichenor finished third in his first AMA Supercross in Atlanta and later won his first Supercross of his rookie season in Pontiac. In 1987, he switched from Kawasaki to Suzuki and won the East Coast SX title with three wins and consistent results. In 1993, Ron went to Japan to race for the next few years in the Japanese National Championship for Suzuki. He retired in 1997.

Tim Ferry

Titles: 1997 - 125SX East

Place of Birth: West Palm Beach, Florida

Years Pro: 1992 - 2009

Timmy Ferry won seven Loretta Lynn titles and finished his amateur career as a Team Green rider. His first professional win came in 1995 at the Orlando Supercross, where he rode for Suzuki. After winning the 125SX East title for Suzuki in '97, Timmy moved to the 250cc class in Supercross riding for Yamaha. Timmy won the 1999 Summercross Supercross race at the L.A. Coliseum in 1999 by defeating the King, Jeremy McGrath. He retired in 2009.

Ricky Carmichael

Titles: 1997 - 125MX, 1998 - 125SX East, 1998 - 125MX, 1999 - 125MX, 2000 - 250MX, 2001 - 250SX, 2001 - 250MX, 2002 - 250SX, 2002 - 250MX, 2003 - 250SX, 2003 - 250MX, 2004 - 250MX, 2005 - 250SX, 2005 - 250MX, 2006 - 450SX, & 2006 - 450MX

Place of Birth: Clearwater, Florida

Years Pro: 1997 - 2007

Ricky Carmichael came into the pro ranks in 1997 as one of the most dominant amateurs of all time, winning nine Loretta Lynn titles (He won his tenth in 2012 in the Junior 25+ class) and continued his winning ways by capturing the 125MX title in his rookie season. From there, he just kept winning. Ricky went undefeated in every moto in the 2002 and 2004 250MX series, and in '05 won every overall (He finished second in two motos). R.C. is 1st on the all-time 250SX East win list, 2nd on the all-time 250 wins list, 1st on the all-time 450 wins list, and earned the nickname, the G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time). Ricky is an analyst for Monster Energy Supercross and SuperMotocross and the Global Off-Road Ambassador for Triumph Motorcycles.

James Stewart

Titles: 2002 - 125MX, 2003 - 125SX West, 2004 - 125SX East, 2004 - 125MX, 2007 - 450SX, 2008 - 450MX, & 2009 - 450SX

Place of Birth: Bartow, Florida

Years Pro: 2002 - 2016

James Stewart was another 'phenom' as an amateur, winning eleven Loretta Lynn titles, and his pro debut was highly anticipated. Crashes prevented him from winning the 125SX West title in his rookie season, but he did win the 125MX title by winning ten of twelve rounds. Stewart was given the title 'Fastest Man on the Planet' with accomplishments including being first on the all-time 250 wins list, third on the all-time 450SX wins list, a perfect '04 SX East season, and '08 450MX season. Unfortunately, injuries hindered the number of titles James could have won, and he stepped away from racing at the end of 2016. James is currently an analyst for SuperMotocross.

Malcolm Stewart

Titles: 2016 - 250SX East

Place of Birth: Haines City, Florida

Years Pro: 2011 - Current (2024)

Malcolm Stewart grew up racing with his big brother, James but did not take it as seriously until later in his amateur career. In a Vital MX interview, he said that even in his rookie season, he thought he was only racing until he figured out what he wanted to do with his life. He wanted to have fun and knew he would never fill his brother's shoes. Thankfully, he decided to stick around because he won the 2016 SX East title and has become a crowd favorite with his huge smile and big personality. Malcolm has also had several injuries that kept him from doing a full season, and in 2024, he made his return to the Pro Motocross Championship, where he finished sixth in points.

Adam Cianciarulo

Titles: 2019 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Port Orange, Florida

Years Pro: 2013 - 2024

Another Team Green 'phenom,' Adam Cianciarulo, won eleven Loretta Lynn titles and is still regarded as one of the greatest amateur motocross racers ever. He made his rookie Supercross debut for Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2014 with a win in Dallas and then going 2, 1, 2, 1 in the following rounds before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Injuries throughout his career continuously hindered Adam's talents and abilities, and he never fully had the opportunity to showcase his full potential. Adam came exceptionally close to winning the 2018 250SX West title, but it slipped away at the final round. Adam sealed the deal in 2019 in the 250MX class and then moved to the premier 450 class the following season. He again showed signs of his brilliance on a dirt bike but struggled to stay healthy and chose to retire at the end of the '24 Supercross season.

RJ Hampshire

Titles: 2024 - 250SX West

Place of Birth: Hudson, Florida

Years Pro: 2014 - Current (2024)

RJ Hampshire grew up playing baseball but decided to follow racing as his primary sport. He won the Monster Energy Cup All-Stars class in Las Vegas in 2013 and then signed a deal with the Amsoil/Factory Connection/Honda Team for 2014, with whom he won two Loretta Lynn's titles before going pro. He made his pro Supercross debut in 2015 in Arlington, Texas finishing seventh. RJ stayed with Honda until 2020 when he signed with the Rockstar Factory Husqvarna team. In 2024, RJ got that elusive title when he won the 250SX West class by beating Levi Kitchen by five points. For 2025, RJ will stay with Husky and plans on transitioning to the 450 class for the Pro Motocross Championship.