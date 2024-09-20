Where They're From | Champions by State (Twelve Titles)

In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least?

One state makes up the list of places with twelve major AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross Championships from riders born within it's borders.

Minnesota

Donny Schmit 1986 - 125SX West

Ryan Dungey 2009 - 250SX West

Ryan Dungey 2009 - 250MX

Ryan Dungey 2010 - 450SX

Ryan Dungey 2010 - 450MX

Ryan Dungey 2012 - 450MX

Jeremy Martin 2014 - 250MX

Ryan Dungey 2015 - 450SX

Ryan Dungey 2015 - 450MX

Jeremy Martin 2015 - 250MX

Ryan Dungey 2016 - 450SX

Ryan Dungey 2017 - 450SX

Donny Schmit

Titles: 1986 - 125SX West

Place of Birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Years Pro: 1986 - 1995

Donny Schmit won two Supercross races en route to the title in his rookie season on a Kawasaki. Over the next couple of years, he won five more races and finished inside the top five in points in Pro Motocross in '87, '88, and '89, but another title eluded him. He moved to Europe to race in the GPs, where he won the 125cc World Championship in 1990 and the 250cc World Championship in 1992. He retired from full-time racing in 1994 but returned in 1995 to race Millville, where he finished fourth. Donny passed away in 1996.

RacerX Archives

Ryan Dungey

Titles: 2009 - 250SX West, 2009 - 250MX, 2010 - 450SX, 2010 - 450MX, 2012 - 450MX, 2015 - 450SX, 2015 - 450MX, 2016 - 450SX, & 2017 - 450SX

Place of Birth: Belle Plaine, Minnesota

Years Pro: 2006 - 2017 (Returned in 2022)

Ryan Dungey only won a single title at Loretta Lynn's in the 125 Modified (12 - 15) class and was plucked from the 'B' class in 2006 by Suzuki Team Manager Roger De Coster. He would win his first ever Supercross race in Atlanta and then three more in his rookie season of 2007, and was named Supercross Rookie of the Year. In 2008, he almost won the 250SX West title, but Jason Lawrence came out ahead. 2009 would be his final season of the 250 class Ryan won the SX and MX titles and was nominated to represent Team USA at the MXdN on a 450, where he won the final moto and led the team to the victory. In 2010, Dungey became the first rider since Jeremy McGrath to win the Supercross title in his rookie season. He then went on to win the 450MX title in his rookie season. He finished his career 7th all-time on the 450SX wins list.

Octopi Media

Jeremy Martin

Titles: 2014 - 250MX & 2015 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Millville, Minnesota

Years Pro: 2012 - Current (2024)

Jeremy Martin was a favorite for the Loretta Lynn's Amateur National Championship in his final year at the Ranch, but unfortunately, a shoulder injury caused him to miss the race. Injuries would be a factor throughout much of Jeremy's career. In his first full season as a pro, he finished 11th in the 250SX East class and sixth in the Pro Motocross Championship. 2014 would give JMart his first professional win at the Las Vegas finals in the 250SX East class and five wins in the 250MX series, eventually winning his first title. He would win another title in 2015 and have impressive results over the next few years. Jeremy suffered a horrible back injury in 2018 at Muddy Creek, and he would not race again until 2020. Since then, he has had up-and-down results and more injuries, including a couple of concussions in 2024. His return to pro racing is unclear at this time.