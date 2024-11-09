Where They're From | Champions by State (Ten Titles)

In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least?

One state makes up the list of places with ten major AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross Championships from riders born within its borders.

Michigan

Eddie Warren 1985 - 125SX East

Todd DeHoop 1988 - 125SX East

Jeff Stanton 1989 - 250SX

Jeff Stanton 1989 - 250MX

Jeff Stanton 1990 - 250SX

Jeff Stanton 1990 - 250MX

Jeff Stanton 1992 - 250SX

Jeff Stanton 1992 - 250MX

Brian Swink 1991 - 125SX East

Brian Swink 1992 125SX East

Eddie Warren

Titles: 1985 - 125SX East

Place of Birth: Clio, Michigan

Years Pro: 1985 - 1987

Eddie Warren was a fast Team Green amateur rider who won four Loretta Lynn titles before going pro in 1985. In his rookie season, he won the inaugural 125SX (East) title and finished sixth outdoors. In '86, he won a couple of races, and in '87, he finished inside the top ten in the 250SX and 125MX series. In 1988, he had no offers and decided to race in Australia and Japan for a few years before finally retiring. He still resides in Australia.

RacerX Archives

Todd DeHoop

Titles: 1988 - 125SX East

Place of Birth: Hudsonville, Michigan

Years Pro: 1986 - 1998

Todd Dehoop's first professional race was the 1986 125SX East race in Pontiac, Michigan, where he finished fifth. It was also his first time to ride a Supercross track. He got his first and only factory ride with Suzuki in 1988, with whom he won his title. Many people remember Todd's longevity as a pro. In 2021, Todd suffered a spinal cord injury at the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross that almost left him paralyzed. He was back walking in 18 months with some luck and hard work.

RacerX Archives

Jeff Stanton

Titles: 1989 - 250SX, 1989 - 250MX, 1990 - 250SX, 1990 - 250MX, 1992 - 250SX, & 1992 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Coldwater, Michigan

Years Pro: 1986 - 1994

Jeff Stanton won three Loretta Lynn titles with support from Yamaha and continued to ride for them in his first three seasons as a professional. In 1989, he signed with Factory Honda to be a teammate of the defending SX champ, Ricky Johnson. Jeff went on to win the 250SX title that year, which built his confidence, and from there, he started stacking wins and titles. He was known as one of the fittest riders in the sport due to his training program, which arguably led to him being the first to win four straight Daytona Supercross races. Jeff was inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame in 2000 and now enjoys doing his Jeff Stanton Adventures and being an ambassador for Triumph Racing.

RacerX Archives

Brian Swink

Titles: 1991 - 125SX East & 1992 - 125SX East

Place of Birth: Fenton, Michigan

Years Pro: 1991 - 1997

Brian Swink is considered one of the fastest 125cc riders of all time and scored the first win and title for Mitch Payton's Team Peak/Pro Circuit Honda team. He again won the 125SX East title in 1992 on a Suzuki but struggled outdoors. In 1993, Swink moved to the 250 class and finished sixth overall, but he began to feel disappointed in his performances. People around him have said he wasn't focused enough due to outside influences. He rode for Honda of Troy and MotoXXX in his last few seasons with mediocre results and injuries leading to him walking away from the sport. Brian passed away in his sleep in 2018.

RacerX Archives

Washington

You may think someone born in Washington is missing from this list, and you may also be surprised to find out he wasn't born in Washington. Stay tuned.