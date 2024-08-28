Where They're From | Champions by State (Six Titles)

In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least?

Only one state makes up the list of places with six major AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross Championships from riders born within their borders.

New York

Jimmy Weinert 1974 - 500MX

Jimmy Weinert 1975 - 500MX

Jimmy Weinert 1976 - 250SX

Justin Barcia 2011 - 250SX East

Justin Barcia 2012 - 250SX East

Justin Cooper 2021 - 250SX West

Jimmy Weinert

Titles: 1974 - 500MX, 1975 - 500MX, & 1976 - 250SX

Place of Birth: Middletown, New York

Years Pro: 1972 - 1980

Jimmy Weinert started riding at six and reportedly won the first 23 races he entered. He became the first American to win a Trans-AMA Motocross series race against international racers in 1973 and won the 500MX title in 1974. He won it again in '75, but an injury kept him from a three-peat in '76. After retirement from pro racing, he continued to race vintage and vet races.

RacerX Archives

Justin Barcia

Titles: 2011 - 250SX East & 2012 - 250SX East

Place of Birth: Monroe, New York

Years Pro: 2009 - Current (2024)

Justin Barcia was a standout amateur rider, winning four Loretta Lynn's titles, including the MX Lites B Stock class in 2008 against Dean Wilson and others. In 2006, at 13, Justin was brought to California to shoot a commercial for the secretive Honda CRF150R, the first four-stroke he'd ever ridden. Barcia was the 2009 AMA Rookie of the Year and the 2013 450SX Rookie of the Year. He has been on the U.S. MXdN team four times, winning his respective class in 2013 and 2015.

Octopi Media

Justin Cooper

Titles: 2021 - 250SX West

Place of Birth: Cold Spring Harbor, New York

Years Pro: 2017 - Current (2024)

Justin Cooper was signed to a pro deal by Star Racing Yamaha in 2017 while at the Loretta Lynn's Amateur Motocross Nationals. Justin had won the '17 Amsoil Arenacross East Coast 250 class earlier that year. Unfortunately, in his second SX race in Houston, TX a crash resulted in a concussion, nine broken ribs, and three broken transverse processes. It wasn't a great start to his 250 career, but he turned it around outdoors that season with a third overall. Justin put it all together and won the SX West title and finished second in the Pro Motocross championship in 2021, but could not defend in '22 due to a broken foot. Since moving to the 450 class full-time in 2024, he has shown he has what it takes to be a threat in the premier class.