In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least?

Where Winners Come From is a series posted every Tuesday and Thursday until we've featured all the major AMA titles from each state and country. If you enjoy this content and would like to read others like it click HERE.

One state makes up the list of places with seventy-eight major AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross Championships from riders born within it's borders. 1990 was the first year since 1972 that this state did not win a major AMA title and they hold more than double the titles of any other state.

California

Brad Lackey 1972 - 500MX

Gary Jones 1972 - 250MX

Gary Jones 1973 - 250MX

Gary Jones 1974 - 250MX

Marty Smith 1974 - 125MX

Marty Smith 1975 - 125MX

Bob Hannah 1976 - 125MX

Bob Hannah 1977 - 250SX

Marty Smith 1977 - 500MX

Broc Glover 1977 - 125MX

Bob Hannah 1978 - 250SX

Bob Hannah 1978 - 250MX

Broc Glover 1978 - 125MX

Bob Hannah 1979 - 250SX

Bob Hannah 1979 - 250MX

Danny LaPorte 1979 - 500MX

Broc Glover 1979 - 125MX

Mike Bell 1980 - 250SX

Broc Glover 1981 - 500MX

Donnie Hansen 1982 - 250SX

Darrell Schultz 1982 - 500MX

Donnie Hansen 1982 - 250MX

David Bailey 1983 - 250SX

Broc Glover 1983 - 500MX

David Bailey 1983 - 250MX

Johnny O’Mara 1983 - 125MX

Johnny O’Mara 1984 - 250SX

David Bailey 1984 - 500MX

Ricky Johnson 1984 - 250MX

Broc Glover 1985 - 500MX

Ron Lechien 1985 - 125MX

David Bailey 1986 - 500MX

Ricky Johnson 1986 - 250SX

Ricky Johnson 1986 - 250MX

Micky Dymond 1986 - 125MX

Willie Surratt 1987 - 125SX West

Ricky Johnson 1987 - 500MX

Ricky Johnson 1987 - 250MX

Micky Dymond 1987 - 125MX

Ricky Johnson 1988 - 250SX

Jeff Matiasevich 1988 - 125SX West

Ricky Johnson 1988 - 500MX

George Holland 1988 - 125MX

Jeff Matiasevich 1989 - 125SX West

Mike Kiedrowski 1989 - 125MX

Ty Davis 1990 - 125SX West

Jeremy McGrath 1991 - 125SX West

Mike Kiedrowski 1991 - 125MX

Jeremy McGrath 1992 - 125SX West

Mike Kiedrowski 1992 - 50MX

Jeremy McGrath 1993 - 250SX

Mike Kiedrowski 1993 - 250MX

Jeremy McGrath 1994 - 250SX

Damon Huffman 1994 - 125SX West

Jeremy McGrath 1995 - 250SX

Damon Huffman 1995 - 125SX west

Jeremy McGrath 1995 - 250MX

Steve Lamson 1995 - 125MX

Jeremy McGrath 1996 - 250SX

Steve Lamson 1996 - 125MX

Jeremy McGrath 1998 - 250SX

Jeremy McGrath 1999 - 250SX

Jeremy McGrath 2000 - 250SX

Travis Preston 2002 - 125SX West

Ryan Villopoto 2006 - 250MX

Ryan Villopoto 2007 - 250SX West

Ryan Villopoto 2007 - 250MX

Ryan Villopoto 2008 - 250MX

Ryan Villopoto 2011 - 450SX

Ryan Villopoto 2011 - 450MX

Ryan Villopoto 2012 - 450SX

Blake Baggett 2012 - 250MX

Ryan Villopoto 2013 - 450SX

Ryan Villopoto 2013 - 450MX

Ryan Villopoto 2014 - 450SX

Christian Craig 2022 - 250SX West

Haiden Deegan 2023 - 250SMX

Haiden Deegan 2024 - 250MX

Haiden Deegan 2024 - 250SMX

Damon Huffman

Titles: 1994 - 125SX West & 1995 - 125SX West

Place of Birth: Saugus, California

Years Pro: 1992 - 2005

Jimmy Button was an amateur phenom for Honda, winning seven Loretta Lynn titles before going pro in 1992. He signed with Suzuki as a pro and got his first Supercross win in 1993 at Anaheim. He won his first title in '94 in the 125SX West class, but 1995 was his standout season. He won the opening round of the 125SX West in Minneapolis and then three more in a row, with six total, on his way to his second consecutive title. He moved to the 250cc class in 1996 and had some success, but he feels he underachieved his full potential. He won some races, including the U.S. Open in '98 and some EnduroCross races, and raced the I.S.D.E. After retirement, he became a police officer with the L.A.P.D.

RacerX Archives

Steve Lamson

Titles: 1995 - 125MX & 1996 - 125MX

Place of Birth: Orangevale, California

Years Pro: 1988 - 2007

Steve Lamson's first full season in the pro ranks was a bit non-traditional, with him racing the 125SX West, 250MX, and 500MX classes. In 1991, he rode for Mitch Payton's brand new Team Peak/Pro Circuit Honda, finishing third in 125SX West and sixth in 125MX. Lamson was considered a 125 specialist and one of the few riders to have close to a twenty-year career. In his post-racing career, he was a team manager for MDK Motorsports and Star Racing Yamaha and a trainer for riders including Blake and Tyler Wharton.

RacerX Archives

Travis Preston

Titles: 2002 - 125SX West

Place of Birth: Santa Ana, California

Years Pro: 1996 - 2009

Travis Preston grew up in Orange County, California, watching his dad ride at Saddleback Park and DeAnza MX. He later moved to Hesperia, CA, and was able to ride every day after school. He didn't get much notice in his amateur career and went pro in 1996 with no support outside his family. He cut his teeth riding Supercross in Honda Valley on a makeshift SX track or one he built at his parent's house. He got his first salary in '97 while riding for Chapparal Yamaha, but he wasn't focused on training and lost that ride. With the money he won from a scratch-off, he bought some bikes for the '98 season and finished ninth in 125SX West. Amsoil Honda gave him an opportunity in 2002, and he rewarded them with the 125SX West title. He stopped racing in 2009, eventually became a coach at JGR for a time, and later went to work as a contractor testing for Yamaha in 2012. He is currently a Yamaha testing technician.

RacerX Archives

Blake Baggett

Titles: 2012 - 250MX

Place of Birth:

Years Pro: 2009 - 2020

Blake Baggett joined the Rockstar/Canidae Suzuki team in his rookie season after riding for Kawasaki through his amateur career when Pro Circuit decided to sign Dean Wilson instead of him. He then signed with Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2011, where he won the '12 250MX title with five wins and nine podiums. Blake moved to the 450 class in 2015, riding for Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing, finishing seventeenth in 450SX and fourth in 450MX. Blake switched to the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM team in 2017 and took his and the team's first SX win in 2019 at Glendale, Arizona. Blake left the team in 2020 when he and the team could not resolve a contract issue and has not returned to the sport.

GuyB

Ryan Villopoto

Titles: 2006 - 250MX, 2007 - 250SX West, 2007 - 250MX, 2008 - 250MX, 2011 - 450SX, 2011 - 450MX, 2012 - 450SX, 2013 - 450SX, 2013 - 450MX, & 2014 - 450SX

Place of Birth: Fortuna, California (Who knew?)

Years Pro: 2005 - 2014

Ryan Villopoto won the Lites (250) pro motocross title and was named the AMA Rookie of the Year in 2006. He earned 41 career Monster Energy 450 Supercross wins and is 6th on the all-time 450 win list. Ryan was simply dominant when he was healthy. After winning the 2014 450SX title, RV sat out of the nationals to fix his knee and did not return to American racing in 2015. Instead, he chose to have his hand at the MXGP series. During his short time racing in Europe, he won a GP in Thailand and then cracked his coccyx bone in a strange crash in Trentino, Italy, during the fourth round. Shortly thereafter, he announced his retirement and became a brand ambassador for Kawasaki.

GuyB

Christian Craig

Titles: 2022 - 250SX West

Place of Birth: San Diego, California

Years Pro: 2009 - Current (2024)

Christian Craig's professional career started as a fill-in rider at four Pro Motocross rounds for the injured Josh Grant at JGR in 2009. In 2010, while preparing for his rookie season of Supercross, he broke his back and took over a year to recover. In '11, he broke his leg early in the SX season and made his return to racing for the Troy Lee Designs/Lucas Oil/Red Bull/ Honda team on a 450 for Pro Motocross. Injuries and a decision of whether or not racing was "worth it" led him to retire in 2013 and go to work doing construction. He did a few outdoor races in 2014, and then in May of 2015, Christian filled in for Justin Bogle on the GEICO Honda team for ten rounds. In 2021, he signed with Yamaha Star Racing and won the 2022 250SX West title with them. The following year, he moved to the 450 class riding for Rockstar Husqvarna and just announced he was back to Yamaha Star Racing for 2025 and on.

Octopi Media

Haiden Deegan

Titles: 2023 - 250SMX, 2024 - 250 MX, & 2024 - 250SMX

Place of Birth: Temecula, California

Years Pro: 2022 - 2024

Haiden Deegan was a highly touted amateur, winning seven Loretta Lynn titles and being one of the most recognizable rookies to enter the pro ranks, partially due to his huge YouTube following. He signed with the Yamaha Star Racing team in 2021 for his final year as an amateur, leading into his pro debut. Haiden finished second overall in points in his first year of Supercross with three podiums and seven top fives. Outdoors, he finished fourth in his rookie year but won the 250 title in the inaugural season of the SuperMotocross Championship. For his sophomore year, Haiden finished second once again in the 250SX East championship and won both the 250MX and SMX titles.