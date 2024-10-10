In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least?
One state makes up the list of places with seventy-eight major AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross Championships from riders born within it's borders. 1990 was the first year since 1972 that this state did not win a major AMA title and they hold more than double the titles of any other state.
California
Brad Lackey 1972 - 500MX
Gary Jones 1972 - 250MX
Gary Jones 1973 - 250MX
Gary Jones 1974 - 250MX
Marty Smith 1974 - 125MX
Marty Smith 1975 - 125MX
Bob Hannah 1976 - 125MX
Bob Hannah 1977 - 250SX
Marty Smith 1977 - 500MX
Broc Glover 1977 - 125MX
Bob Hannah 1978 - 250SX
Bob Hannah 1978 - 250MX
Broc Glover 1978 - 125MX
Bob Hannah 1979 - 250SX
Bob Hannah 1979 - 250MX
Danny LaPorte 1979 - 500MX
Broc Glover 1979 - 125MX
Mike Bell 1980 - 250SX
Broc Glover 1981 - 500MX
Donnie Hansen 1982 - 250SX
Darrell Schultz 1982 - 500MX
Donnie Hansen 1982 - 250MX
David Bailey 1983 - 250SX
Broc Glover 1983 - 500MX
David Bailey 1983 - 250MX
Johnny O’Mara 1983 - 125MX
Johnny O’Mara 1984 - 250SX
David Bailey 1984 - 500MX
Ricky Johnson 1984 - 250MX
Broc Glover 1985 - 500MX
Ron Lechien 1985 - 125MX
David Bailey 1986 - 500MX
Ricky Johnson 1986 - 250SX
Ricky Johnson 1986 - 250MX
Micky Dymond 1986 - 125MX
Willie Surratt 1987 - 125SX West
Ricky Johnson 1987 - 500MX
Ricky Johnson 1987 - 250MX
Micky Dymond 1987 - 125MX
Ricky Johnson 1988 - 250SX
Jeff Matiasevich 1988 - 125SX West
Ricky Johnson 1988 - 500MX
George Holland 1988 - 125MX
Jeff Matiasevich 1989 - 125SX West
Mike Kiedrowski 1989 - 125MX
Ty Davis 1990 - 125SX West
Jeremy McGrath 1991 - 125SX West
Mike Kiedrowski 1991 - 125MX
Jeremy McGrath 1992 - 125SX West
Mike Kiedrowski 1992 - 50MX
Jeremy McGrath 1993 - 250SX
Mike Kiedrowski 1993 - 250MX
Jeremy McGrath 1994 - 250SX
Damon Huffman 1994 - 125SX West
Jeremy McGrath 1995 - 250SX
Damon Huffman 1995 - 125SX west
Jeremy McGrath 1995 - 250MX
Steve Lamson 1995 - 125MX
Jeremy McGrath 1996 - 250SX
Steve Lamson 1996 - 125MX
Jeremy McGrath 1998 - 250SX
Jeremy McGrath 1999 - 250SX
Jeremy McGrath 2000 - 250SX
Travis Preston 2002 - 125SX West
Ryan Villopoto 2006 - 250MX
Ryan Villopoto 2007 - 250SX West
Ryan Villopoto 2007 - 250MX
Ryan Villopoto 2008 - 250MX
Ryan Villopoto 2011 - 450SX
Ryan Villopoto 2011 - 450MX
Ryan Villopoto 2012 - 450SX
Blake Baggett 2012 - 250MX
Ryan Villopoto 2013 - 450SX
Ryan Villopoto 2013 - 450MX
Ryan Villopoto 2014 - 450SX
Christian Craig 2022 - 250SX West
Haiden Deegan 2023 - 250SMX
Haiden Deegan 2024 - 250MX
Haiden Deegan 2024 - 250SMX
Damon Huffman
Titles: 1994 - 125SX West & 1995 - 125SX West
Place of Birth: Saugus, California
Years Pro: 1992 - 2005
Jimmy Button was an amateur phenom for Honda, winning seven Loretta Lynn titles before going pro in 1992. He signed with Suzuki as a pro and got his first Supercross win in 1993 at Anaheim. He won his first title in '94 in the 125SX West class, but 1995 was his standout season. He won the opening round of the 125SX West in Minneapolis and then three more in a row, with six total, on his way to his second consecutive title. He moved to the 250cc class in 1996 and had some success, but he feels he underachieved his full potential. He won some races, including the U.S. Open in '98 and some EnduroCross races, and raced the I.S.D.E. After retirement, he became a police officer with the L.A.P.D.
Steve Lamson
Titles: 1995 - 125MX & 1996 - 125MX
Place of Birth: Orangevale, California
Years Pro: 1988 - 2007
Steve Lamson's first full season in the pro ranks was a bit non-traditional, with him racing the 125SX West, 250MX, and 500MX classes. In 1991, he rode for Mitch Payton's brand new Team Peak/Pro Circuit Honda, finishing third in 125SX West and sixth in 125MX. Lamson was considered a 125 specialist and one of the few riders to have close to a twenty-year career. In his post-racing career, he was a team manager for MDK Motorsports and Star Racing Yamaha and a trainer for riders including Blake and Tyler Wharton.
Travis Preston
Titles: 2002 - 125SX West
Place of Birth: Santa Ana, California
Years Pro: 1996 - 2009
Travis Preston grew up in Orange County, California, watching his dad ride at Saddleback Park and DeAnza MX. He later moved to Hesperia, CA, and was able to ride every day after school. He didn't get much notice in his amateur career and went pro in 1996 with no support outside his family. He cut his teeth riding Supercross in Honda Valley on a makeshift SX track or one he built at his parent's house. He got his first salary in '97 while riding for Chapparal Yamaha, but he wasn't focused on training and lost that ride. With the money he won from a scratch-off, he bought some bikes for the '98 season and finished ninth in 125SX West. Amsoil Honda gave him an opportunity in 2002, and he rewarded them with the 125SX West title. He stopped racing in 2009, eventually became a coach at JGR for a time, and later went to work as a contractor testing for Yamaha in 2012. He is currently a Yamaha testing technician.
Blake Baggett
Titles: 2012 - 250MX
Place of Birth:
Years Pro: 2009 - 2020
Blake Baggett joined the Rockstar/Canidae Suzuki team in his rookie season after riding for Kawasaki through his amateur career when Pro Circuit decided to sign Dean Wilson instead of him. He then signed with Pro Circuit Kawasaki in 2011, where he won the '12 250MX title with five wins and nine podiums. Blake moved to the 450 class in 2015, riding for Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing, finishing seventeenth in 450SX and fourth in 450MX. Blake switched to the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM team in 2017 and took his and the team's first SX win in 2019 at Glendale, Arizona. Blake left the team in 2020 when he and the team could not resolve a contract issue and has not returned to the sport.
Ryan Villopoto
Titles: 2006 - 250MX, 2007 - 250SX West, 2007 - 250MX, 2008 - 250MX, 2011 - 450SX, 2011 - 450MX, 2012 - 450SX, 2013 - 450SX, 2013 - 450MX, & 2014 - 450SX
Place of Birth: Fortuna, California (Who knew?)
Years Pro: 2005 - 2014
Ryan Villopoto won the Lites (250) pro motocross title and was named the AMA Rookie of the Year in 2006. He earned 41 career Monster Energy 450 Supercross wins and is 6th on the all-time 450 win list. Ryan was simply dominant when he was healthy. After winning the 2014 450SX title, RV sat out of the nationals to fix his knee and did not return to American racing in 2015. Instead, he chose to have his hand at the MXGP series. During his short time racing in Europe, he won a GP in Thailand and then cracked his coccyx bone in a strange crash in Trentino, Italy, during the fourth round. Shortly thereafter, he announced his retirement and became a brand ambassador for Kawasaki.
Christian Craig
Titles: 2022 - 250SX West
Place of Birth: San Diego, California
Years Pro: 2009 - Current (2024)
Christian Craig's professional career started as a fill-in rider at four Pro Motocross rounds for the injured Josh Grant at JGR in 2009. In 2010, while preparing for his rookie season of Supercross, he broke his back and took over a year to recover. In '11, he broke his leg early in the SX season and made his return to racing for the Troy Lee Designs/Lucas Oil/Red Bull/ Honda team on a 450 for Pro Motocross. Injuries and a decision of whether or not racing was "worth it" led him to retire in 2013 and go to work doing construction. He did a few outdoor races in 2014, and then in May of 2015, Christian filled in for Justin Bogle on the GEICO Honda team for ten rounds. In 2021, he signed with Yamaha Star Racing and won the 2022 250SX West title with them. The following year, he moved to the 450 class riding for Rockstar Husqvarna and just announced he was back to Yamaha Star Racing for 2025 and on.
Haiden Deegan
Titles: 2023 - 250SMX, 2024 - 250 MX, & 2024 - 250SMX
Place of Birth: Temecula, California
Years Pro: 2022 - 2024
Haiden Deegan was a highly touted amateur, winning seven Loretta Lynn titles and being one of the most recognizable rookies to enter the pro ranks, partially due to his huge YouTube following. He signed with the Yamaha Star Racing team in 2021 for his final year as an amateur, leading into his pro debut. Haiden finished second overall in points in his first year of Supercross with three podiums and seven top fives. Outdoors, he finished fourth in his rookie year but won the 250 title in the inaugural season of the SuperMotocross Championship. For his sophomore year, Haiden finished second once again in the 250SX East championship and won both the 250MX and SMX titles.
