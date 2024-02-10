In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least?

One state makes up the list of places with seventy-eight major AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross Championships from riders born within it's borders. 1990 was the first year since 1972 that this state did not win a major AMA title and they hold more than double the titles of any other state.

California

Brad Lackey 1972 - 500MX

Gary Jones 1972 - 250MX

Gary Jones 1973 - 250MX

Gary Jones 1974 - 250MX

Marty Smith 1974 - 125MX

Marty Smith 1975 - 125MX

Bob Hannah 1976 - 125MX

Bob Hannah 1977 - 250SX

Marty Smith 1977 - 500MX

Broc Glover 1977 - 125MX

Bob Hannah 1978 - 250SX

Bob Hannah 1978 - 250MX

Broc Glover 1978 - 125MX

Bob Hannah 1979 - 250SX

Bob Hannah 1979 - 250MX

Danny LaPorte 1979 - 500MX

Broc Glover 1979 - 125MX

Mike Bell 1980 - 250SX

Broc Glover 1981 - 500MX

Donnie Hansen 1982 - 250SX

Darrell Schultz 1982 - 500MX

Donnie Hansen 1982 - 250MX

David Bailey 1983 - 250SX

Broc Glover 1983 - 500MX

David Bailey 1983 - 250MX

Johnny O’Mara 1983 - 125MX

Johnny O’Mara 1984 - 250SX

David Bailey 1984 - 500MX

Ricky Johnson 1984 - 250MX

Broc Glover 1985 - 500MX

Ron Lechien 1985 - 125MX

David Bailey 1986 - 500MX

Ricky Johnson 1986 - 250SX

Ricky Johnson 1986 - 250MX

Micky Dymond 1986 - 125MX

Willie Surratt 1987 - 125SX West

Ricky Johnson 1987 - 500MX

Ricky Johnson 1987 - 250MX

Micky Dymond 1987 - 125MX

Ricky Johnson 1988 - 250SX

Jeff Matiasevich 1988 - 125SX West

Ricky Johnson 1988 - 500MX

George Holland 1988 - 125MX

Jeff Matiasevich 1989 - 125SX West

Mike Kiedrowski 1989 - 125MX

Ty Davis 1990 - 125SX West

Jeremy McGrath 1991 - 125SX West

Mike Kiedrowski 1991 - 125MX

Jeremy McGrath 1992 - 125SX West

Mike Kiedrowski 1992 - 50MX

Jeremy McGrath 1993 - 250SX

Mike Kiedrowski 1993 - 250MX

Jeremy McGrath 1994 - 250SX

Damon Huffman 1994 - 125SX West

Jeremy McGrath 1995 - 250SX

Damon Huffman 1995 - 125SX west

Jeremy McGrath 1995 - 250MX

Steve Lamson 1995 - 125MX

Jeremy McGrath 1996 - 250SX

Steve Lamson 1996 - 125MX

Jeremy McGrath 1998 - 250SX

Jeremy McGrath 1999 - 250SX

Jeremy McGrath 2000 - 250SX

Travis Preston 2002 - 125SX West

Ryan Villopoto 2006 - 250MX

Ryan Villopoto 2007 - 250SX West

Ryan Villopoto 2007 - 250MX

Ryan Villopoto 2008 - 250MX

Ryan Villopoto 2011 - 450SX

Ryan Villopoto 2011 - 450MX

Ryan Villopoto 2012 - 450SX

Blake Baggett 2012 - 250MX

Ryan Villopoto 2013 - 450SX

Ryan Villopoto 2013 - 450MX

Ryan Villopoto 2014 - 450SX

Christian Craig 2022 - 250SX West

Haiden Deegan 2023 - 250SMX

Haiden Deegan 2024 - 250MX

Brad Lackey

Titles: 1972 - 500MX

Place of Birth: Berkeley, California

Years Pro: 1970 - 1982

Brad Lackey began the 1972 season on a CZ, winning four of the first seven races. Kawasaki then offered him a contract, and he finished the season by winning the 500cc MX title. He became part of the first American team to represent us at the '72 MXdN with Jim Pomeroy, Jimmy Weinert, and Gary Jones. In '73, Brad went to Europe to race in the World Championships and became the first American to win the 500cc world title in 1982. He was inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 1999.

RacerX Archives

Gary Jones

Titles: 1972 - 250MX, 1973 - 250MX, & 1974 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Hacienda Heights, California

Years Pro: 1972 - 1977

Gary Jones won his first professional title in the inaugural season of the Pro Motocross Championship in 1972 on a Yamaha. He then won two consecutive titles riding a Honda in 1973 and then a Can-Am in '74. The Yamaha YZ was modeled after a modified Yamaha DT-1 that Gary and his father, Don, built for Gary and his brother in the late '60s. Jones also won the Baja 500 and Baja 250 in 1972. He was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000.

RacerX Archives

Marty Smith

Titles: 1974 - 125MX, 1975 - 125MX, 1977 - 500MX

Place of Birth: San Diego, California

Years Pro: 1974 - 1981

Marty Smith was one of the first riders to sign with Honda when they assembled a team for the new AMA 125cc Nationals at 17 years old. He won the inaugural 125 season and again the following season in '75. Marty sustained a dislocated hip during the Houston SX in 1978, and the injury had a negative mental effect on him. He never won another race. Smith was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in 2000.

RacerX Archives

Bob Hannah

Titles: 1976 - 125MX, 1977 - 250SX, 1978 - 250SX, 1978 - 250MX, 1979 - 250SX, & 1979 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Lancaster, California

Years Pro: 1976 - 1989

Bob Hannah was among the winningest riders in AMA history and was known for his sometimes brash and boisterous personality. His savage riding style and disdain for losing led to the nickname Hurricane. Hannah was one of the first Americans to step out of the shadow of the European riders dominating the sport in the 70s. Hannah retired with 70 AMA wins and six AMA SX and MX titles.

RacerX Archives

Broc Glover

Titles: 1977 - 125MX, 1978 - 125MX, 1979 - 125MX, 1981 - 500MX, 1983 - 500MX, & 1985 - 500MX

Place of Birth: San Diego, California

Years Pro: 1976 - 1988

Broc Glover held the record of six AMA national championships for nearly 20 years until Ricky Carmichael broke it in 2003. Broc won his first pro race in 1977 at Rio Bravo MX near Houston, Texas, and won the 125MX title that same year. He won all six of his titles riding for Yamaha. He also had a small cameo in the classic motocross movie Winners Take All.

RacerX Archives

Danny LaPorte

Titles: 1979 - 500MX

Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California

Years Pro: 1973 - 1985

Danny LaPorte went pro at 16 and later signed with factory Suzuki in 1976. He was a member of the first winning Team USA Motocross of Nations team in 1981, along with Johnny O'Mara, Chuck Sun, and Donnie Hansen. In 1982, he left for Europe, where he won the FIM 250cc World Championship for Yamaha. When he returned to the U.S., he won the Baja 1000 three times. He also competed in the Dakar rally in 1992.

RacerX Archives

Mike Bell

Titles: 1980 - 250SX

Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California

Years Pro: 1976 - 1983

Mike Bell was a factory Yamaha rider his entire career and won 20 AMA and Trans-AMA races. His first pro win came in 1978 in the 500cc class at St. Peters, Missouri, and a week later, he won the Super Bowl of Motocross at the L.A. Coliseum, beating Bob Hannah. Knee injuries ultimately took their toll on Mike, and he retired in 1983.

RacerX Archives

Donnie Hansen

Titles: 1982 - 250SX & 1982 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Simi Valley, California

Years Pro: 1979 - 1982

Donnie Hansen's first professional race was in the 250SX class at the L.A. Coliseum on a Can-Am, finishing seventh. He signed with factory Honda the following year and stayed with the team throughout his career. He spent time riding and training with Johny O'Mara, which paid off in 1982 when he picked up his first pro race win at Anaheim. With three more wins that season and consistency, he won the 250SX title. He also won three races outdoors and the 250MX title that year. He represented Team USA at the end of '81 at MXdN along with Danny LaPorte, Johnny O'Mara, and Chuck Sun and became the first American team to win the event. A crash resulting in a concussion led to Donnie retiring at the end 0f 1982.

RacerX Archives

Darrell Schultz

Titles: 1982 - 500MX

Place of Birth: Orangevale, California

Years Pro: 1977 - 1982

Darrell Schultz started riding with his dad and did his first race at 15 years old. Injuries were a large part of his racing story, and he had two full knee reconstructions before he turned pro. He was a Maico privateer in 1978, racing the 500cc class, and had his breakthrough when he won the Trans-Am race in Northern California against guys like Dany 'Magoo' Chandler. He then signed with Suzuki, but injuries held him back until 1981 when he won Daytona and finished third overall in the Trans-Am series. He signed with Honda in 1982 and led the Supercross series until another knee injury sidelined him. Somehow, he returned and won the 500MX title later that year.

RacerX Archives

David Bailey

Titles: 1983 - 250SX, 1983 - 250MX,1984 - 500MX, & 1986 - 500MX

Place of Birth: San Diego, California

Years Pro: 1980 - 1986

As a kid, David Bailey traveled with his stepfather, Gary, who ran a traveling motocross school. He earned a factory Honda ride in 1982 and landed on the podium a few times. His first win came in '83 at Anaheim in the 250 class. He won the SX and MX titles that season. He finished second in Supercross behind Jeff Ward in 1984, losing the title by a single point. While training for the 1987 season, David had a crash that resulted in him being paralyzed. David also spent some years as an analyst for Supercross and motocross.