Where They're From | Champions by State (Seven Titles)

In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least?

One state makes up the list of places with seven major AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross Championships from riders born within it's borders.

North Carolina

Damon Bradshaw 1989 - 125SX East

Broc Tickle 2011 - 250SX West

Cooper Webb 2014 - 250SX West

Cooper Webb 2015 - 250SX West

Cooper Webb 2015 - 250MX

Cooper Webb 2019 - 450SX

Cooper Webb 2021 - 450SX

Damon Bradshaw

Titles: 1989 - 125SX East

Place of Birth: Charlotte, North Carolina

Years Pro: 1989 - 1997

Damon Bradshaw won four Loretta Lynn titles in his amateur career, including the 125 A Stock class in 1988. He won the 125SX East title in his rookie professional season and finished second in the 125MX class. Damon's career was relatively short, but he made a name for himself as a fierce competitor and fan favorite. Unfortunately, his 1992 AMA Supercross championship loss is what many people remember the most. Damon was en route to win the title at the final round at the LA Coliseum and simply failed to get the job done. After his professional motocross career, Damon drove Monster trucks from 2005 to 2011 and won the Freestyle championship in 2009. He is currently a brand ambassador and is involved in numerous events for WPS/Fly Racing.

Fran Kuhn

Broc Tickle

Titles: 2011 - 250SX West

Place of Birth: Cary, North Carolina

Years Pro: 2006 - Current (2024)

Broc Tickle closed out his amateur career by winning the 250 Open A class at Loretta Lynn's and then driving his van to Millville, MN to race his first professional race. A few weeks later Bobby Regan signed him to his first professional contract with Star Yamaha. In 2011, riding for the Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, Broc won the 250SX West title by beating Eli Tomac at the final round in Las Vegas. Broc is currently the Kawasaki test rider and recently raced two rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship.

Cooper Webb

Titles: 2014 - 250SX West, 2015 - 250SX West, 2015 - 250MX, 2019 - 450SX, & 2021 - 450SX

Place of Birth: Newport, North Carolina

Years Pro: 2013 - Current (2024)

Cooper Webb had a successful amateur career winning over seventy amateur national titles, which led to Star Yamaha signing him to a three year deal leading into his final amateur season. He went on to win three titles for Star Yamaha before moving to the 450 class. Cooper is known for being tenacious and unrelenting on the track and he enjoys the mental games that come with professional racing. Although Webb does not always appear to be the fastest guy on the track, he won two 450SX titles through grit and determination.