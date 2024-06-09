Where They're From | Champions by State (Eight Titles)

In the 52-year history of the AMA Pro Motocross series and the 50-year history of Monster Energy Supercross, there have been 103 AMA champions from 27 states within the United States and nine total countries. Which states have the most champions born? Which have the least?

Three states and Scotland make up the list of places with eight major AMA Supercross or Pro Motocross Championships from riders born within their borders.

Colorado

Eli Tomac

Titles: 2012 - 250SX West, 2013 - 250MX, 2017 - 450MX, 2018 - 450MX, 2019 - 450MX, 2020 - 450SX, 2022 - 450SX, & 2022 - 450MX

Place of Birth: Cortez, Colorado

Years Pro: 2010 - Current (2024)

Eli Tomac finished his amateur career by winning six straight Loretta Lynn titles. His pro debut was at Hangtown in 2010, where he went 3-1 for first overall. Tomac's Hall of Fame career includes being second all-time in 450SX wins with 52, second all-time in 450 wins, a record-setting seven Daytona SX wins, and much more. In 2024, Eli announced that 2025 would be his last full season of professional racing.

Illinois

Mark Barnett

Titles: 1980 - 125MX, 1981 - 250SX, 1981 - 125MX, & 1982 - 125MX

Place of Birth: Bridgeview, Illinois

Years Pro: 1977 - 1989

Mark Barnett was one of the few Midwest racers with factory support when he signed with Suzuki in 1978. He was a member of Team USA at MXdN in 1983 with David Bailey, Jeff Ward, and Broc Glover. After he retired he began building motocross and Supercross tracks for riders including Ricky Carmichael, Chad Reed, Justin Barcia, Ryabn Dungey, and others. He was inducted into the AMA Hall of Fame in 2000.

Chase Sexton

Titles: 2019 - 250SX East, 2020 - 250SX East, 2023 - 450SX, & 2024 - 450MX

Place of Birth: La Moille, Illinois

Years Pro: 2017 - Current (2024)

Chase Sexton won the Open Pro Sport class at Loretta's and was the AMA Nicky Hayden Amateur Horizon Award recipient in 2016. Unfortunately, three days later, he suffered a knee injury that prevented him from racing in the final rounds of the Pro Motocross Championship. Multiple injuries plagued his rookie season in 2017, but Sexton would recover and have a decent sophomore year, which led into 2019, where he clinched his first pro title. He moved to the 450 class in 2020, which many thought was too soon. He quickly established himself as a rider who belonged there and has since won two premier class titles.

Kansas

Kent Howerton

Titles: 1976 - 500MX, 1980 - 250MX, & 1981 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Wichita, Kansas

Years Pro: 1973 - 1988

Kent Howerton's first motocross race was at 18 at Sayers Motorsports Park in the Expert class, where he finished third behind Steve Stackable and Gary Bigley. In 1974, he won his first National as a privateer, which led to a Husqvarna ride in 1975. Kent also won two ABC-TV Wide World of Sports Superbiker Championship titles (1979 and 1984).

Jeff Emig

Titles: 1992 - 125MX, 1996 - 250MX, 1997 - 250SX, & 1997 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Kansas, Kansas

Years Pro: 1988 - 1999

Jeff Emig won four AMA national championships, an FIM World Supercross title, and was a six-time U.S. Motocross des Nations team member. In 2004, he was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. In 1992, he was behind Mike LaRocco in the championship points but finished the season by winning six of seven nationals. Emig had to win both motos at the final race to win the title, which he did.

Wil Hahn

Titles: 2013 - 250SX East

Place of Birth: Wichita, Kansas

Years Pro: 2007 - 2016

Wil Hahn's single title does not tell the story of how talented he was. Unfortunately, injuries plagued much of his career and eventually led him to leave the sport after the 2016 season. Wil continues to have a passion for the sport and is the team trainer for the TLD/Red Bull/GasGas team.

Scotland

Jeff Ward

Titles: 1984 - 125MX, 1985 - 250SX, 1985 - 250MX, 1987 - 250SX, 1988 - 250MX, 1989 - 500MX, & 1990 - 500MX

Place of Birth: Glasgow, Scotland

Years Pro: 1978 - 1992

Jeff Ward may have won seven titles, but his first taste of stardom may have been at 10 when he wheelied his mini-bike in the movie On Any Sunday. He joined Team Kawasaki in 1979 and remained with them his entire career. He was part of seven winning Team USA MXdN teams along with his titles. After retiring from professional motocross/Supercross, Wardy raced in the Indy Racing League and even led the 1997 Indy 500 for 49 laps, eventually finishing third. In 2004, Jeff raced and won the title in the AMA Supermoto Championship. He won a second Supermoto title in 2006.

Dean Wilson

Titles: 2011 - 250MX

Place of Birth: Glasgow, Scotland

Years Pro: 2010 - Current (2024)

Although Dean Wilson was born in Scotland, he moved to Canada at nine and began to find success racing motocross there. He later moved to California and went on to win 13 amateur titles. He won the 250A and 450 Pro Sport titles in his final amateur season of 2009 and signed with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki for his pro debut. He rode well with consistent results in his rookie campaign and earned his first pro win at Budds Creek. He started the 2011 250MX series with a win at Pala and closed it out with a championship. Dean's career has since been up and down due to injuries, but his happy personality and a fantastic YouTube channel have made Dean a fan favorite wherever he goes.