West Vs East | Who's Racing Which Region in 2025?

Honestly, in years past, it felt like trying to decipher which region each 250 rider would line up for was nearly impossible. Shaking the magic eight-ball would offer more answers than the riders or their teams would. However, 2025 is looking a bit different as there are almost no questions on who is racing where, baring crashes in the next three or so weeks.

Below we've added some notes against the biggest and most popular teams, and below that you'll find a complete list for each coast. Enjoy.

Couple of Notes

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

Even though Haden Deegan is the only rider, we have a pretty solid idea of who's racing which coast due to his announcement. One, we've been told that Max Anstie and Deegan wouldn't be on the same coast in 2025, locking Anstie into East now. Similarly, we were told Daxton Bennick and Deegan wouldn't be on the same coast, locking Bennick into East. With Thrasher also said to be slated for East with rookie Cole Davies, as the team wants them to both have more prep time, that defaults the West team into Deegan, Brown, and Mosiman. If nothing else happens between now and A1.

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Mitch Payton's legendary squad is always a tough one to lock down. As Mitch himself said on the latest Pulp MX show, everyone should be A1 ready because injuries happen. However, we have a decent indication of how his team will be split. As of now, Marchbanks should be racing West, while Hammaker and Masterpool will be East. However, McAdoo and Kitchen is where we lay on the path of the unknown. There's a small rumor floating around that McAdoo took a decent digger in the past week, nothing major, but enough to maybe push his prep a bit. This, on top of Kitchen saying he wants to race Deegan in 2025, would make us lean towards Kitchen going West and McAdoo taking on East. So we'll leave those two under "estimated" for now.

HRC Honda Progressive

This one is easy. Chance Hymas just returned to Supercross, meaning he will be racing East Coast to take advantage of another month of prep. Jo Shimoda has been on the new bike and testing for a while, meaning he will take on West Coast.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Another straight-forward team. Tom Vialle wants to defend his East Coast number one plate and will do so. Teammate Julien Beaumer is still based on the West Coast and has had an earlier start on testing and Supercross riding for 2025, so he will run West.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

RJ Hampshire has confirmed his injury will take him out of contention for Anaheim 1, moving him to the East region. He's the team's only 250 Supercross rider this year.

Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing

Casey Cochran is still on the mend from an off-season injury, meaning he will take on the East region and his teammate Ryder DiFrancesco is going West.

Triumph Racing Factory Team

Now no one on this team is confirmed but based on our visit to their facility in mid-November, we have a decent indication of who's racing which coast. At our time of visit, Swoll and Smith had the clear time and prep advantage, leaning us to believe they would hit the West Coast together. While Forkner and Robertson were both coming off their own respective injuries and surgeries, while already on Supercross, the added prep time for East Coast seems to be an advantage for them. So on our list below, we'll still call them "estimated" for now.

Phoenix Racing Honda

This team lands under the estimated list but we have a solid indication they will run Evan Ferry and Gavin Towers on West, while Cullin Park and Nick Romano would likely go East.

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

One of the only multi-coast teams to make it clear who's racing what. Schock and Reynolds are going West...while Vohland, Fineis, and Simonson are going East. However, Simonson is injured, so we're not sure what's going on there in terms of his race status.

Toyota of Redlands BarX Yamaha

The BarX squad did confirm their West/East lineup but also commented they're considering taking their entire team to the West.

Beyond this a lot of teams have confirmed their lineups to us and they can all be found below, with each coast having their own list.

250 West Region

#19 Jordan Smith - Triumph Racing Factory Team | Estimated

#20 Pierce Brown - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing | Confirmed

#22 Jalek Swoll - Triumph Racing Factory Team | Estimated

#23 Julien Beaumer - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing | Confirmed

#25 Ryder DiFrancesco - Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing | Confirmed

#30 Jo Shimoda - Team Honda HRC Progressive | Confirmed

#35 Marshal Weltin - Rock River/Gizmo Mods Yamaha | Confirmed

#36 Garrett Marchbanks - Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki | Confirmed

#37 Coty Schock - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha | Confirmed

#38 Haiden Deegan - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing | Confirmed

#47 Levi Kitchen - Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki | Estimated

#48 Talon Hawkins - AEO Powersports KTM Racing | Confirmed

#52 Anthony Bourdon - Toyota of Redlands BarX Yamaha | Confirmed

#54 Jett Reynolds - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha | Confirmed

#58 Derek Kelley - Heartbeat Hot Sauce/Solitaire Yamaha | Confirmed

#61 Cole Thompson - Heartbeat Hot Sauce/Solitaire Yamaha | Confirmed

#63 Hunter Yoder - Partzilla PRMX Racing Kawasaki | Confirmed

#64 Robbie Wageman - Heartbeat Hot Sauce/Solitaire Yamaha | Confirmed

#65 Lux Tuner - AEO Powersports KTM Racing | Confirmed

#80 Derek Drake - Toyota of Redlands BarX Yamaha | Confirmed

#85 Max Sanford - Host/Grindstone/Friesen Group Kawasaki | Confirmed

#91 TJ Albright - Rock River/Gizmo Mods Yamaha | Confirmed

#93 Michael Mosiman - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing | Estimated

#99 Brock Bennett - Michael's Reno/Stan Benson Racing Husqvarna | Confirmed

#101 Dylan Walsh - Host/Grindstone/Friesen Group Kawasaki | Confirmed

#114 Geran Stapelton - Privateer | Confirmed

#115 Gavin Towers - Phoenix Racing Honda | Estimated

#132 Billy Lanninovich - SLR Honda | Confirmed

#263 Avery Long - TBA | Confirmed

#302 Parker Ross - SLR Honda | Confirmed

#500 Julien Benek - MVP Racing Triumph | Confirmed

#580 Blake Davies - MVP Racing Triumph | Confirmed

#751 Evan Ferry - Phoenix Honda Racing | Estimated

#805 Slade Varola - Michael's Reno/Stan Benson Racing Husqvarna | Confirmed

250 East Region

#? Cole Davies - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing | Estimated

#1 Tom Vialle - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing | Confirmed

#10 Chance Hymas - Team Honda HRC Progressive | Confirmed

#24 RJ Hampshire - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing | Confirmed

#26 Ty Masterpool - Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki | Confirmed

#31 Max Anstie - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing | Confirmed

#34 Daxton Bennick - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing | Estimated

#39 Nick Romano - Phoenix Racing Honda | Estimated

#40 Casey Cochran - Rockstar Energy GasGas Factory Racing | Confirmed

#41 Nate Thrasher - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing | Confirmed

#42 Harri Kullas - Michael's Reno/Stan Benson Racing Husqvarna | Confirmed

#44 Dilan Schwartz - Toyota of Redlands BarX Yamaha | Confirmed

#50 Cameron McAdoo - Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki | Estimated

#55 Henry Miller - Storm Lake Honda/Buddy Brooks Racing | Confirmed

#56 Seth Hammaker - Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki | Confirmed

#59 Cullin Park - Phoenix Racing Honda | Estimated

#60 Carson Mumford - Firepower/MobileX Honda Racing | Confirmed

#62 Mark Finies - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha | Confirmed

#73 Preston Boespflug - Partzilla PRMX Racing Kawasaki | Confirmed

#74 Lorenzo Locurcio - Wildcat GasGas | Confirmed

#75 Gage Linville - DirtBikeDepot/WMR KTM | Confirmed

#81 Matti Jorgensen - Wildcat GasGas | Confirmed

#82 Ryder Floyd - TiLube Honda Racing | Confirmed

#83 Austin Forkner - Triumph Racing Factory Team | Estimated

#88 Devin Simonson - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha | Confirmed

#89 Trevor Collip - TiLube Honda Racing | Confirmed

#92 Maximus Vohland - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha | Confirmed

#97 Bryce Shelly - Rock River/Gizmo Mods Yamaha | Confirmed

#135 Marcus Phelps - DirtBikeDepot/WMR KTM | Confirmed

#142 Crockett Myers - DirtBikeDepot/WMR KTM | Confirmed

#192 Jack Chambers - Partzilla PRMX Racing Kawasaki | Confirmed

#325 Stilez Robertson - Triumph Racing Factory Team | Estimated

#511 Jace Kessler - DirtBikeDepot/WMR KTM | Confirmed

#734 Dayton Briggs - Michael's Reno/Stan Benson Racing Husqvarna | Confirmed

#964 Nique Thury - Privateer | Confirmed