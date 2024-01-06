It's that time again! Time to play who's racing which coast? It's pretty set now as we enter the week of Anaheim 1 so here's your sneak peek heading into the weekend's racing activities.

West Coast / Region

#20 Max Vohland - Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Max Vohland enters his first year with Pro Circuit and his second time racing the West region.

Octopi Media

#24 RJ Hampshire - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Hampshire enters his eleventh year as a pro and his tenth full season. This will be his third time racing the West region and his fifth year with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team.

Cudby

#26 Garrett Marchbanks - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

Garrett Marchbanks enters another season aboard a 250 in Supercross, with a chance to race a 450 at Daytona, before moving back to the machine full-time for Pro Motocross.

Ripper Media

#30 Jo Shimoda - Team Honda HRC

For his first year aboard a Honda HRC CRF250R, Jo Shimoda will race West.

#31 Jordon Smith - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

Smith enters his second year with Star Racing and his tenth year as a professional.

#34 Ryder DiFrancesco - Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing

RyderD enters his first pro Supercross season and for what seems like the first time in forever we've seen him on something other than a Kawasaki. (The last time he wasn't on a Kawasaki was when he raced a Cobra 50)

Cudby

#35 Talon Hawkins - AEO Powersports KTM

Hawkins takes on his second year as a pro, second season in Supercross, and his first with the AEO Powersports KTM squad.

Michael Lindsay

#36 Phil Nicoletti - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

Filthy Phil Nicoletti takes his talents back to the West coast this year for the ClubMX crew. This will be Phil's ninth Supercross season aboard a 250, and his fifth racing the West region.

#41 Carson Mumford - Smartop | MotoConcepts Racing

Mumford enters his first year with MotoConcepts and will race 250 West, along with select East rounds aboard a 450.

#47 Levi Kitchen - Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Levi Kitchen enters his third Pro Supercross season and Anaheim 1 will mark his twelfth Supercross start. This is also Kitchen's first race start with the Pro Circuit squad.

Octopi Media

#53 Derek Kelley - AEO Powersports KTM

Kelley will re-join the AEO team mid-season as he recovers from an off-season arm break.

#55 Mitchell Oldenburg - Smartop | MotoConcepts Racing

Oldenburg enters his 12th pro year and his sixth on the West, he will also race select East rounds aboard a 450.

#57 Nate Thrasher - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

We originally expected to see Thrasher on East in 2023 but he'll be a part of a two-man West team for the Star Racing squad.

Octopi Media

#71 Cole Thompson - Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha

Canadian rider, Cole Thompson, returns for his second year with Solitaire Yamaha

#73 Robbie Wageman - Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha

After a year away from Solitaire, Wageman returns for his fourth year with the Yamaha team.

#78 Josh Varize - OverStock Vehicles/AJE Motorsports

Varize will be on a GasGas with AJE in 2024.

#85 Hunter Yoder - Partzilla/PRMX Kawasaki

Yoder returns to PRMX for his second year on a new two-year deal.

#87 Max Miller - Toyota of Redlands/BarX Suzuki

#88 Dylan Walsh - Host/Grindstone Kawasaki

The Kiwi riding is back for a full run at 250 West aboard a Kawasaki again, but a program built for him by the crew at Grindstone.

#100 Anthony Bourdon - Toyota of Redlands/BarX Suzuki

Bourdon, the Frenchman, makes his US Supercross debut with BarX in 2024.

#113 Branden Spangle - Privateer / Yamaha

#114 Geran Stapelton - Privateer / Kawasaki

#116 TJ Albright - Rock River Yamaha

#132 Billy Lanninovich - Team Faith Yamaha

At 40 years old, Billy Lanninovich makes his return to Supercross aboard a Yamaha with support from Team Faith. Go get em Lano!

#135 Lance Kobusch - STR Honda

#158 Tre Fierro - Privateer / Kawasaki

#159 Tyson Johnson - Privateer / Honda

#162 Maxwell Sanford - Privateer / Honda

#245 Matti Jorgensen - OverStock Vehicles/AJE Motorsports

Jorgensen will make his pro Supercross debut with AJE in 2024.

#275 Travis Olander - Privateer / Kawasaki

#343 Carter Biese - Privateer / Kawasaki

#339 Joey Desimone - Privateer / Kawasaki

#378 Kyle Wise - Privateer / Kawasaki

#446 Blaine Silveira - Privateer / Suzuki

#473 Lux Turner - AEO Powersports KTM

Due to an injury for Derek Kelley, Lux Turner will forgo SX Futures in 2024 and race all of 250 West as a fill-in for AEO.

Michael Lindsay

#464 Doc Smith - Privateer / GasGas

#500 Julien Benek - Privateer / Kawasaki

#509 Alexander Nagy - Privateer / KTM

#551 Guillaume St-Cyr - Privateer / KTM

#767 Mason Wharton - Privateer / Kawasaki

#805 Slade Varola - HBI Racing Kawasaki

Slade Varola makes the last min switch from SX Futures to a full season of West coast 250s to fill-in at HBI for the injured Caden Braswell.

#929 Julien Beaumer - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Julien Beaumer makes his pro SX debut just under one year from the date he was signed by KTM.

Cudby

#976 Josh Greco - Privateer / GasGas

East Coast / Region

#6 Jeremy Martin - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

The only single-digit racer in the 250 class, Jeremy Martin, begins his 12th year as a pro (it would be 13 if he hadn't missed all of 2019 due to injury) and the ninth on the East Coast.

Ripper Media

#16 Tom Vialle - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

The two-time MX2 World Champion is entering his second year of AMA Supercross and his second time on East Coast.

Cudby

#33 Jalek Swoll - Triumph Factory Racing

Swoll enters his sixth year as a pro, fifth year in Supercross, the third time on East, and the first as a racer for Triumph.

#37 Max Anstie - FirePower Honda Racing

The Brit with the busy schedule is back for another US Supercross run on 250 East, before heading off to defend his Australian and World Supercross titles aboard a 250 as well. It's his second year with the FirePower Honda crew.

#38 Haiden Deegan - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

Haiden Deegan is racing his second year pro, second year on the East Coast, and first year with the familiar #38.

Octopi Media

#39 Pierce Brown - Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing

PB is entering his fifth Supercross year, and the sixth year as a pro...all with the TLD team.

Cudby

#40 Dilan Schwartz - Toyota of Redlands/BarX Suzuki

After racing for HEP in Supercross for 2023, Schwartz has returned to BarX. Due to injury, he's been bumped to East Coast.

#43 Seth Hammaker - Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Hammaker is back with Pro Circuit but on the East Coast after getting a late start to his pre-season due to injury in SMX. He's entering the final year of his current agreement with PC.

#48 Chance Hymas - Team Honda HRC

Chance Hymas is racing his first full 250 Supercross season in 2024.

#50 Enzo Lopes - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

Lopes enters his sixth 250 Supercross season and his first with the Star Racing team. He's still SX only in 2024.

#58 Cullin Park - Phoenix Racing Honda

Cullin Park is back for his third pro season and the third with Phoenix Racing, he's now the team's only 250 rider in 2024 after being a part of a four-man squad in 2023.

Michael Lindsay

#59 Daxton Bennick - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

Bennick makes his pro Supercross debut for Star Racing. While healthy at the moment, a rumor of being hit by a car while cycling this off-season was a bit shocking to hear!

Octopi Media

#60 Lorenzo Locurcio - Wildcat GasGas Racing

The Wildcats go Supercross racing with Locurcio!

#61 Stilez Robertson - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

Robertson raced West Coast last year with Star Racing but a rumored injury may have slated him for East instead.

Octopi Media

#63 Cameron McAdoo - Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

McAdoo enters his eighth year as a pro and his fifth year with the Pro Circuit squad. He was set to race West before a rumored collarbone injury bumped him to East.

#64 Austin Forkner - Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Forkner is set for East after a late off-season start from an SMX season injury and his wedding.

Octopi Media

#65 Henry Miller - TiLube Honda Racing

Henry Miller is back with the team he made his pro debut with back in 2016.

#69 Coty Schock - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

Schock is on a Supercross-only ride with the ClubMX crew, racing 250 East. He's also the infamous #69 in 2024.

Ripper Media

#75 Marshal Weltin - Rock River Yamaha

Weltin is in the East region due to a non-riding injury that placed him off-the-bike for World Supercross and left him just remounting his RM-Z250 about a week ago. This is Weltin's tenth year as a pro, eighth year on 250 East, and he's aboard a Yamaha for 2024.

#82 Mitchell Harrison - Partzilla/PRMX Kawasaki

#83 Guillem Farres - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Farres begins his two-year deal with the Factory Husqvarna squad.

Cudby

#86 Luca Marsalisi - TiLube Honda

#90 Hardy Munoz - HBI Racing Kawasaki

#99 Jett Reynolds - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

Jett Reynolds makes his Supercross debut with the ClubMX team.

#128 Preston Boespflug - Toyota of Redlands/BarX Suzuki

Boespflug will race the A2 SX Futures before making his pro Supercross debut come East Coast.

#137 Ayden Shive - HBI Racing Kawasaki

#166 Casey Cochran - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Cochran will make his pro Supercross debut come East Coast. Similar to Deegan, Casey is going from Loretta Lynn’s B class one year to pro SX the next.

#174 Trevor Colip - TiLube Honda Racing

#247 Brock Papi - Invictus Speed

#296 Ryder Floyd - TiLube Honda Racing

#? Nique Thury - Solitaire Yamaha

Thury enters his second year with support from Solitaire Yamaha and will race the East region.

#427 Cole Bradford - HBI Racing Kawasaki

#511 Nick Romano - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

Nick Romano is a rookie with 2024 being his first year in 250 Supercross.

#751 Evan Ferry - Triumph Factory Racing

#900 Keegan Rowley - Rock River Yamaha