Every year, it seems like a bit of a mystery as to what riders will race in which region (AKA coast) when it comes to the 250 class. However, for 2023, it's a miracle! Heading into Anaheim 1, pretty much every major team or notable rider has confirmed where and when we will see them line up. To find out which region your favorite 250 riders are racing on, scroll down.

West Coast / Region

#18 Jett Lawrence - Team Honda HRC

Jett Lawrence has forgone defending his number one plate on the East, to instead try and take the West title in his final 250 Supercross season.

Cudby

#24 RJ Hampshire - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Hampshire enters his tenth year as a pro and his ninth full season. This will be only his second time racing the West region and his fourth year with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team.

Michael Lindsay

#33 Pierce Brown - Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing

PB is entering his second West region series, fourth Supercross year, and the fifth year as a pro...all with the TLD team.

#34 Max Vohland - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Max Vohland enters his third year with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in Supercross, but Anaheim 1 will be only his fifth ever 250 Supercross and his first in the West region.

Michael Lindsay

#39 Vince Friese - Smartop | MotoConcepts Racing (Injured)

Vince Friese was set for another year in the 250 class on the West region (and no 450 on the opposite coast this year) but due to an Achilles/ankle injury, we won't see him at the start of the series. There's a high chance that we not see him at all during the US Supercross championship in 2023.

#40 Stilez Robertson - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

Even though Robertson had a later Supercross (due to an existing injury when he was signed) start than most if not all the pros on the Star Yamaha, he's been chosen to line up for the West region. It'll be his second time racing this coast, his third year in Supercross, and his first not riding for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team...as he begins a new two-year deal with Star Racing.

Octopi Media

#41 Derek Kelley - AEO Powersports KTM

After a break-out year in 2022, Derek Kelley returns to the ever-growing AEO Powersports team for both Supercross and Pro Motocross. And as alast year, the AEO team is 250 West only with Pro Motocross, no East coast Supercross.

Michael Lindsay

#42 Josh Varize - AEO Powersports KTM

Varize is going into year two with AEO, his first full-time after being drafted in as a fill-in for the fired Ty Masterpool in 2021. He's coming into the season with low-prep due to an arm injury this off-season that kept him off the bike for around eight weeks.

#43 Levi Kitchen - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

Levi Kitchen enters his second Pro Supercross season but Anaheim 1 will mark only his third Supercross start after an injury early last season. We also believe this is the final year of his current contract with Star Racing.

#48 Cameron McAdoo - Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

McAdoo enters his seventh year as a pro, his fourth time lining up for West, and his fourth year with the Pro Circuit squad (by far the most consistent home he's had). He's also beginning a new two-year deal with the team that'll take him through 2025.

Octopi Media

#49 Mitchell Oldenburg - Smartop | MotoConcepts Racing

Oldenburg enters his 11th pro year and his fifth on the West, where he will race SX-only before moving over to World Supercross in the Summer and Fall. He also will only race a 250 in 2023, unlike in 2022 where he raced a 450 and 250 on opposite coasts.

SwapMotoLive

#52 Carson Mumford - BarX Suzuki (Injured)

The entire BarX team was scheduled to race West coast this year and won't be going East. With this, we won't see Mumford for the early part of Supercross at least, due to a wrist/arm injury. There will be no fill-in for Mumford.

#53 Derek Drake - BarX Suzuki

Derek Drake returns to BarX Suzuki for his third year and his fifth season in 250 Supercross. Derek will be part of a three-man (four is Mumford wasn't injured) assault on the West region by BarX.

Align

#55 Austin Forkner - Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Pro Circuit did something very not-Pro Circuit "like", they announced their riders pre-Anaheim 1! Austin Forkner is to partner Cameron McAdoo on the West.

Octopi Media

#56 Enzo Lopes - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

Lopes enters his fifth 250 Supercross season and his third for the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. He is Supercross-only this year as he will return and race in Brazil this Summer.

#59 Robbie Wageman - BarX Suzuki

After three years with the Solitaire Yamaha team, Robbie Wageman moves to BarX Suzuki for the opportunity to race Supercross and the full Pro Motocross series in 2023.

Align

#63 Max Anstie - FirePower Honda Racing

The Brit is back for another swing at Supercross but on a 250! This will be Anstie's first US Supercross in the 250 class since 2013. This will actually be Max's fourth time racing the West region but only the second time he's attempted a full 250 series since 2010 with Star Yamaha. His other attempts in 2011 and 2013 were part-time series aboard the bike he was racing in the MX2 World Championship each of those seasons. He will also be racing a 450 on the opposite coast to keep himself busy. Anstie is known more as an outdoor guy but has fully embraced Supercross as he will race 250 and 450 US Supercross, 250 World Supercross, and 250 Australian Supercross in 2023.

#69 Phil Nicoletti - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

Filthy Phil Nicoletti takes his talents to the West coast this year for the ClubMX crew. There was some back and forth on his teammates situation as Phil seemed to be the only rider who could stay healthy. That is, until a bit over a week ago when Phil sustained a sprain or some ligament damage to his right hand/wrist. However, he will still lineup at A1

Ripper Media

#76 Nique Thury - Solitaire Yamaha

After two years at the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team, Thury stays blue but has joined Solitaire on a Supercross-only deal (the team is Supercross-only outside of two-stroke Nationals and other one-off events)

#81 Ty Masterpool - BarX Suzuki

Ty Masterpool was a late addition to the BarX team, having been signed to the team less than a month ago. However, he isn't a fill-in for the injured Mumford, as he's actually been signed to race all of 2023 as the fourth member of the squad. This is Ty's fifth year as a Pro but only his second Supercross series in that time and he missed all of the 2022 SX season with an injury.

Align

#83 Cole Thompson - Solitaire Yamaha

#84 Mitchell Harrison - OverStock Vehicles/Liqui Moly/AJE Motorsports

Mitchell Harrison returns to the AJE team for the second year on a 250 West region Supercross-only deal, before heading to Canada for the MX2 Championship during the Summer for another GasGas team. This is his eighth year racing professionally.

#85 Dylan Schwartz - Progressive Insurance/Ecstar HEP Suzuki

Dylan Schwartz stays with the RMArmy but moves from BarX to HEP for his third Pro Supercross season.

#89 Kaeden Amerine - Rocky Mountain ATV/MC | Rides Unlimited KTM

Kaeden Amerine is lining up for his second Pro Supercross season, second-year aboard a KTM but with a different team this time.

#93 Jerry Robin - OverStock Vehicles/Liqui Moly/AJE Motorsports

After a few seasons of privateer life, Jerry Robin is back on a team with the AJE crew for 250 West Supercross.

#98 Geran Stapelton - GasGas / Privateer

#101 Dylan Walsh - Revo/Grindstone Kawasaki

The Kiwi riding for a British-based team in US Supercross is back! (Makes a lot of sense, right?)

#102 Wilson Todd - Firepower Honda

The Firepower Honda team is taking a unique approach for 2023, placing two 250 riders on the West and possibly none on the East. Originally, Wilson Todd seemed to be slated for East but has been moved to West alongside Max Anstie.

#111 Anthony Rodriguez - Smartop | MotoConcepts Racing

A real surprise, the MotoConcepts crew hired Anthony Rodriguez and dragged him back to the US from Brazil to race for their US 250 team and potentially for their World Supercross team as well. For the US side, he will be filling Vince Friese's shoes due to Friese's recent Achilles/ankle injury.

SwapMotoLive

#117 Nicholas Nisbet - Privateer

#120 Todd Bannister - Privateer

#121 Chris Howell - Privateer

#123 Kayden Palmer - Privateer

Pro Supercross debut for Kayden Palmer aboard a Honda.

#126 RJ Wageman - Privateer

#138 David Pulley - Privateer

#147 Ryan Carlson - Privateer

#158 Tre Fierro - Privateer

#162 Max Sanford - Team Next Gen

#173 Hunter Schlosser - Team Next Gen

#246 Chance Blackburn - Privateer

#259 Luis Macias - Privateer

#260 Dylan Woodcock - Privateer

#300 Lane Allison - Privateer

#388 Brandon Ray - Privateer

#364 Chad Saultz - Rocky Mountain ATV/MC | Rides Unlimited KTM

#500 Julien Benek - Partzilla/PRMX Kawasaki

#508 Hunter Yoder - Partzilla/PRMX Kawasaki

The SoCal native has been training back at South of the Border, South Carolina with his PRMX team but is placed in the West region for 2023. This will be his second Pro Supercross season after racing with Ti-Lube in 2022 in the East region.

Mike Vizer

#517 Ty Freehill - Team Next Gen

#518 Parker Eales - Privateer

#538 Addison Emory - Privateer

#604 Max Miller - Rocky Mountain ATV/MC | Rides Unlimited KTM

#636 Luke Kalaitzian - Privateer / Honda

Pro Supercross debut for Luke Kalaitzian, who raced SX Futures in 2022.

#645 Colby Copp - Team Next Gen

#702 Hunter Cross - Privateer / KTM

Pro Supercross debut for Hunter Cross.

#973 Philipp Klakow - Privateer

#976 Josh Greco - Privateer

#981 Austin Politelli - OverStock Vehicles/Liqui Moly/AJE Motorsports

#995 Christopher Prebula - Privateer

#996 Preston Taylor - Privateer

East Coast / Region

#6 Jeremy Martin - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

The only single-digit racer in the 250 class, Jeremy Martin, begins his 11th year as a pro (it would be 12 if he hadn't missed all of 2019 due to injury) and the eighth on the East coast. This is also the first year of Martin's career where he isn't on a factory-level 250 team and if it wasn't for a recent crash and some level of minor-to-moderate injuries, he would've been racing the West region.

#29 Nate Thrasher - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

We originally expected to see Thrasher on West in 2023 but instead will be part of a three-man squad (maybe four if you scroll farther down) for the Star Racing squad.

Octopi Media

#30 Jo Shimoda - Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

For the first time in many years, all of Pro Circuit's riders are healthy coming into A1 and the choices of which region riders are racing is down to preparation and who they want them to lineup against. In this case, Jo Shimoda has been selected to race East.

Octopi Media

#31 Michael Mosiman - Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing

Mosiman is entering his seventh year as a pro, his third time racing East, and his third year with the TLD squad. Additionally, Michael Mosiman has rejoined Instagram and is back to posting fun facts.

#35 Seth Hammaker - Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Similar to Jo Shimoda, Seth Hammaker is healthy and ready to race but has been selected to race 250 East by the Pro Circuit squad.

#36 Garrett Marchbanks - Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha

Garrett Marchbanks was forced to the East region due to a wrist injury sustained around 6-8 weeks ago. He will be ready for the East opener at Houston but with this injury and the 2023 YZ450F being all-new, we won't see the "Manchild" race any 450 Supercross on the opposite coast this year. He will race 250 indoors and 450 outdoors again for the team this year and has signed a new deal taking him all the way through 2024 with the South Carolina-based team.

#38 Jalek Swoll - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Swoll enters his fifth year as a pro, fourth year in Supercross, the second time on East, and we believe the last year of his current agreement with the Rockstar Husky team.

Michael Lindsay

#46 Henry Miller - TiLube/Storm Lake Honda Racing

Henry Miller is back with the team he made his pro debut with back in 2016.

#50 Marshal Weltin - Progressive Insurance/Ecstar HEP Suzuki

Weltin is in the East region due to a non-riding injury that placed him off-the-bike for World Supercross and left him just remounting his RM-Z250 about a week ago. This is his ninth year as a pro, seventh year on 250 East, and the first year on a high-level team from the start of the season. We expect to see Weltin ride 250 Supercross for Progressive Insurance/Ecstar HEP Suzuki, then move to their Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki RM-Z450 for 450 Pro Motocross this summer.

#54 Nick Romano - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

Nick Romano is a rookie with 2023 being his first year in 250 Supercross.

#58 Jordon Smith - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

Smith enters his first year with Star Racing, his fourth factory-level 250 team of his career, his seventh season in the 250 East region, and his ninth year as a professional.

Octopi Media

#62 Jace Owen - Phoenix Racing Honda

Jace Owen returns to Phoenix Honda for his second go with the team, with whom he priorly won the 2019 Arenacross title. Jace is on a Supercross-only contract and this will mark his 10th year as a professional.

Michael Lindsay

#65 Grant Harlan - Privateer

After racing Supercross in 2022 for Ti-Lube, Harlan will be doing his own program on Yamahas for 2023.

#67 Cullin Park - Phoenix Racing Honda

Cullin Park is back for his second pro season and the second with Phoenix Racing, after winning the honors of 250 Supercross Rookie of the year in 2022.

Michael Lindsay

#68 Josiah Natzke - Partzilla/PRMX Kawasaki

Natzke landed a full-time rider for 2023. He'll race 250 East with PRMX before heading to Canada this Summer to contest the MX2 title up North.

#71 Preston Kilroy - Privateer

After racing in 2021 and 2022 for BarX Suzuki, Preston Kilroy is a privateer for his first Supercross series, aboard a Yamaha.

#91 Jeremy Hand - Privateer

#95 Lance Kobusch - STR Honda

#96 Hunter Lawrence - Team Honda HRC

HUNTA enters his fourth year in Supercross and his first time racing the 250 East region.

Cudby

#99 Hardy Munoz - Namura/Invictus Speed Crew

#110? Kyle Peters - Phoenix Racing Honda

We may or may not see Kyle Peters in Supercross this year. He's dead-set on defending his Arenacross title in 2023 after a new career-ending injury in 2022 during the Supercross season. Depending on how Arenacross ends out and how Peters is feeling will decide how many East rounds we see him at.

#115 Jonah Geistler - Rocky Mountain ATV/MC | Rides Unlimited KTM

#128 Tom Vialle - Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

The two-time MX2 World Champion is set to race his first season of US Supercross with his familiar Red Bull KTM squad. He's been placed on East to allow for more prep time, while Max Vohland takes the West region.

Michael Lindsay

#141 Richard Taylor - Privateer

Taylor will start the season on a 450 before dropping down to a 250 at the beginning of East region.

#170 Devin Simonson - Partzilla/PRMX Kawasaki

#192 Jack Chambers - Rocky Mountain ATV/MC | Rides Unlimited KTM

#243 Caden Braswell - Phoenix Racing Honda

Caden Braswell will forgo SX Futures in 2023 and move straight into the 250 Pro Supercross class with Phoenix Racing. After winning Rookie of the Year in the 2022 250 Supercross season with Cullin Park, Phoenix is hoping to repeat with Braswell.

#285 Coty Schock - Phoenix Racing Honda

After making it through a rough 2022 that included only 1 1/2 races by the pocket rocket from Delaware, Schock is set to line up again with the Phoenix Honda Racing team in 2023 for 250 Supercross and either 450 or 250 Pro Motocross. Shock is part of a four-man full-time effort in 250 East by Phoenix racing, which will move to five riders if Peters lines up.

Michael Lindsay

#438 Haiden Deegan - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

This is not confirmed but we wouldn't be shocked to see Haiden Deegan push to race part of, if not the whole 250 East Coast series in 2023.

#460 Michael Hicks - Ti-Lube Honda

General Tire Arenacross champ, Michael Hicks, should be lining up for 250 East alongside his teammate Henry Miller.

#832 Chance Hymas - Team Honda HRC

Chance Hymas is forgoing the originally planned schedule of having him race SX Futures in 2023 and will instead do "select" 250 East Supercross races. What races will that be? We're not sure yet.

Cudby

#848 Joan Cros - Namura/Invictus Speed Crew

Riders you won't see on either coast.

#72 Matt LeBlanc - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

After his pro debut in 2022, Matt LeBlanc's contract with Star Racing was over and it sounds like he's chosen to quit pursuing professional racing.

#77 Ryan Surratt - JCR Honda

Surratt, who raced for Solitaire Yamaha in 2022, won't be on the line at A1. He's now racing full-time for JCR Honda in various West coast off-road series.

#88 Guillem Farres - Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

Farres has a deal with Star for 2023 and 2024. For '23 he was slated for Pro Motocross only before doing Supercross and Motocross in 2024. However, if he was riding well enough on Supercross, there was possible talks of racing indoors in 2023. That ended after he was injured in a practice crash.

#92 Jarrett Frye - OverStock Vehicles/Liqui Moly/AJE Motorsports

Frye was with Star Yamaha in 2021, Firepower Honda in 2022, and was set to race for AJE in 2023... However, Jarrett Frye decided to step away from the deal and it sounds like racing in general for the foreseeable future.