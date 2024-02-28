We're Hiring! Vital MX and Vital MTB Sales Representative

Vital Media Network is looking for a sales representative to join our team. You will be responsible for bringing new advertisers and sponsors to Vital MX and Vital MTB. You will be a key part of a small sales team that is responsible for all sales development and account management.
Requirements:
- Prior sales experience with proven success in prospecting and closing new business
- Passion for mountain biking and motocross
- Enthusiasm for digital media and marketing
- Strong written and verbal skills
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
- Comfortable working in a small business environment
- Some travel is required
- U.S. resident
The position is full-time remote. We offer competitive compensation (salary and commission), health/dental/vision benefits, and a 401k program.
Tell us why you’re the ideal candidate for this position. Submit a cover letter, resume, and compensation requirements to jobs@vitalmedianet.com.
About Vital Media Network
We operate sites focusing on motocross and mountain biking. We’re passionate for two wheels and enjoy working with companies in our markets. Our atmosphere is casual yet professional.